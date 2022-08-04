Doc Rivers dismisses tampering charges against 76ers, “it’s not true”

If you're going to critique Steph Curry, chances are that the self-proclaimed "Petty King" will fire back in the pettiest way possible. After former NBA guard Mike James joined the "Players Choice" podcast and called the Warriors superstar "one-dimensional" and claimed that he often is not the primary ball-handler in the Warriors' offense, Curry must have heard James' take because he fired back with a little bit of shade.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO