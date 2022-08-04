ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 75 places in Colorado topped 100 degrees in July

By Chris Spears
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

Hot ahead of a cooler and potentially wet weekend 02:02

July was a hot month in Colorado with many days spent in the 80s and 90s. Triple digits were recorded in multiple places on the western slope and eastern plains. We even topped the century mark around metro Denver.

The following is a list of places that hit 100 degrees in July. Several of these locations spent more than one day in the 100s. The temperature shown is the hottest reading recorded at each location.

110 - Lamar airport

109 - Las Animas

109 - Walsh (1 mile W)

108 - John Martin Dam

108 - Pueblo airport

107 - Burlington

107 - La Junta (17 miles WSW)

107 - Ordway (4 miles W)

107 - Sedgwick (5 miles S)

107 - Yuma

106 - Kit Carson County airport

106 - Greeley airport

106 - Greeley UNC campus

106 - Holly

106 - Joes

106 - Jay

106 - La Junta airport

106 - La Junta (20 miles S)

106 - Lamar

106 - Loveland (2 miles N)

106 - Sheridan Lake

106 - Springfield

106 - Pueblo (NWS office)

105 - Holyoke

105 - Kim (15 miles NNE)

105 - Woodrow (6 miles NNE)

104 - Akron/Washington County airport

104 - Cheraw (1 mile N)

104 - Denver Water

104 - Fort Collins/Loveland airport

104 - Julesburg

104 - Kit Carson

104 - Northglenn

104 - Paradox (2 miles N)

104 - Pueblo Reservoir

104 - Rocky Ford (2 miles SE)

104 - Tacony (13 miles SE)

103 - Fruita

103 - Campo (7 miles S)

103 - Gateway (1 mile ENE)

103 - Grand Junction airport

103 - Grand Junction (NWS office)

103 - Nunn (7 miles NNE)

103 - La Junta

103 - Pinion Canyon

102 - Briggsdale

102 - Brighton (3 miles SE)

102 - Castle Rock

102 - Colorado National Monument

102 - Cortez

102 - Delta (3 miles E)

102 - Karval

102 - Limon

102 - Longmont (2 miles ESE)

102 - Nucla

101 - Akron (4 miles E)

101 - Cortez/Montezuma County airport

101 - Denver International Airport

101 - Denver (Central Park)

101 - Dinosaur (2 miles E)

101 - Grand Junction (6 miles ESE)

101 - Lindon (5 miles WNW)

101 - Rifle/Garfield County airport

101 - Trinidad airport

100 - Boulder

100 - Boulder airport

100 - Colorado Springs airport

100 - Fort Morgan

100 - Kim (10 miles SSE)

100 - Leroy (5 miles WSW)

100 - Montrose

100 - New Raymer (21 miles N)

100 - Palisade

100 - Rangely (1 mile E)

100 - Redstone

100 - Trinidad

100 - Waterdale

100 - Wheat Ridge

Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday

Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
Sturgis rally spurs added DUI enforcement in Colorado

Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement will be conducting increased DUI enforcement from Friday through Aug. 14, coinciding with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Last year's Sturgis rally had an attendance of more than 550,000, event organizers said. Many of those motorcyclists travel from and through Colorado on their way to the Black Hills of South Dakota. So far in 2022, 82 motorcycle fatalities have been reported in Colorado compared to 78 this time last year, CDOT said in its news release Thursday. In total there have been 140 deaths involving impaired drivers in Colorado this year, which is a 3% increase over last year. The latest DUI enforcement period in July resulted in 127 arrests across 71 agencies. Colorado Springs police had the highest number of arrests with 24, followed by Denver with 15 and Lakewood with 10.
Colorado man dead after UTV accident in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — A man from Colorado is dead after a UTV accident Saturday afternoon. According to Beaver County Sheriffs, the 79-year-old man was found dead near Big Johns Flat in the Tushar Mountains around 12:05 p.m. Police said he was with a group of other riders on...
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Colorado Used To Be A Bar

Between the high cost of housing and the rising interest rates, buying a home, especially for first-time buyers is practically impossible and even for people currently in the market, it's a tricky time right now thanks to this mess of an economy but if you look deep enough, you can find some nice deals on homes, especially if you're looking to sacrifice on some amenities like size and location,
This Dangerous Colorado Mountain Peak Should Not Be Your First 14er

Climbing 14ers is a popular Colorado pastime, but Capitol Peak is not a climb for beginners. Capitol Peak is considered one of the most difficult 14ers in Colorado as well as one of the most dangerous. According to Out There Colorado, Capitol Peak is the third deadliest 14ers in the state behind Longs Peak and Maroon Bells. In 2017, five climbers died on the Capitol Peak climb within a six-week span.
Colorado Edition: 5K’s first nonbinary winner; Lake Powell’s historic low; wheat farmer’s pest problem

Sports are often divided by gender: women or girls on one team, men or boys on another. Trans people face barriers to joining the team that matches their gender, and there are few options for people that aren’t one of the binary genders. This year, the FireKracker 5K in Fort Collins decided to do things differently. They offered participants the options to sign up as male, female, or nonbinary. KUNC’s Yoselin Meza Miranda spoke with FireKracker 5K’s first nonbinary winner, Steph Campbell.
Colorado Home For Sale Comes With a Private Beach

The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Colorado Home for Sale Has its Own Private Beach. Living here would feel like being on vacation every day.
