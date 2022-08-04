More than 75 places in Colorado topped 100 degrees in July
July was a hot month in Colorado with many days spent in the 80s and 90s. Triple digits were recorded in multiple places on the western slope and eastern plains. We even topped the century mark around metro Denver.
The following is a list of places that hit 100 degrees in July. Several of these locations spent more than one day in the 100s. The temperature shown is the hottest reading recorded at each location.
110 - Lamar airport
109 - Las Animas
109 - Walsh (1 mile W)
108 - John Martin Dam
108 - Pueblo airport
107 - Burlington
107 - La Junta (17 miles WSW)
107 - Ordway (4 miles W)
107 - Sedgwick (5 miles S)
107 - Yuma
106 - Kit Carson County airport
106 - Greeley airport
106 - Greeley UNC campus
106 - Holly
106 - Joes
106 - Jay
106 - La Junta airport
106 - La Junta (20 miles S)
106 - Lamar
106 - Loveland (2 miles N)
106 - Sheridan Lake
106 - Springfield
106 - Pueblo (NWS office)
105 - Holyoke
105 - Kim (15 miles NNE)
105 - Woodrow (6 miles NNE)
104 - Akron/Washington County airport
104 - Cheraw (1 mile N)
104 - Denver Water
104 - Fort Collins/Loveland airport
104 - Julesburg
104 - Kit Carson
104 - Northglenn
104 - Paradox (2 miles N)
104 - Pueblo Reservoir
104 - Rocky Ford (2 miles SE)
104 - Tacony (13 miles SE)
103 - Fruita
103 - Campo (7 miles S)
103 - Gateway (1 mile ENE)
103 - Grand Junction airport
103 - Grand Junction (NWS office)
103 - Nunn (7 miles NNE)
103 - La Junta
103 - Pinion Canyon
102 - Briggsdale
102 - Brighton (3 miles SE)
102 - Castle Rock
102 - Colorado National Monument
102 - Cortez
102 - Delta (3 miles E)
102 - Karval
102 - Limon
102 - Longmont (2 miles ESE)
102 - Nucla
101 - Akron (4 miles E)
101 - Cortez/Montezuma County airport
101 - Denver International Airport
101 - Denver (Central Park)
101 - Dinosaur (2 miles E)
101 - Grand Junction (6 miles ESE)
101 - Lindon (5 miles WNW)
101 - Rifle/Garfield County airport
101 - Trinidad airport
100 - Boulder
100 - Boulder airport
100 - Colorado Springs airport
100 - Fort Morgan
100 - Kim (10 miles SSE)
100 - Leroy (5 miles WSW)
100 - Montrose
100 - New Raymer (21 miles N)
100 - Palisade
100 - Rangely (1 mile E)
100 - Redstone
100 - Trinidad
100 - Waterdale
100 - Wheat Ridge
Comments / 2