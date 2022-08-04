ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaders condemn messages of antisemitism found in West Nashville

By Kelly Broderick
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
Nashville Mayor John Cooper as well as other city government and religious leaders are condemning recent messages of antisemitism and hatred that were found in West Nashville.

According to city officials, these messages were distributed to resident's homes in West Nashville and near key religious landmarks.

The statement, issued by Mayor Cooper, Vice Mayor Jim Shulman, Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake, Council Members Kathleen Murphy and Thom Druffel, The Jewish Federation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee, and the Gordon Jewish Community Center points to antisemitic being on the rise across the country.

They state that this hateful and divisive rhetoric will have no place in Nashville.

"Nashville residents both Jewish and non-Jewish have been confronted by antisemitic messages not only on social media, but also at their homes and in their communities," the statement reads. “Mayor Cooper has directed his administration to work closely with leaders in the Jewish community to investigate and respond to these incidents. Chief Drake and the entire Metro Nashville Public Department remain vigilant and are coordinating appropriate responses at key Jewish landmarks and throughout the city without further emboldening the individuals and groups involved in spreading these disgusting messages."

"This disturbing antisemitic propaganda is similar in tone and style to that used for generations to target the Jewish people and paint them as the enemy. Once Jews are defined and identified as the enemy, anything done against Jews can be justified.

As a community, we will not tolerate these actions. We stand united in support of the Jewish community, and against the extremism and hatred of a small but dangerous faction of our city.

Thank you to our Nashville friends and neighbors who have already spoken out and joined us in condemning this activity. We will not surrender to these dangerous and damaging efforts intended to divide and distort.

We will not stand idle in the face of treacherous and threatening attempts to sow chaos and fear.

We have and will continue to call out this alarming rhetoric, and respond by promoting civility, inclusion, and respect for all our friends and neighbors in Nashville.”

