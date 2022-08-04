Read on www.kxl.com
Portland police release video of Old Town gun battle that led to 2 arrests
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau has released video of a gun battle that happened early Friday morning on the streets of Old Town, leading to the arrests of two suspects. The agency said it hopes to find more witnesses to the crime and the people involved. Just...
KGW
Police surveillance captures shootout in Portland's Old Town
The shooting happened early Friday morning, involving at least three people. Officers arrested two men but are still looking for the other people involved.
Cyclist, 24, dies when hit by Lincoln in Clark Co
A 24-year-old bicyclist died when a driver ran a red light and hit him on SR-503 in Clark County, the Washington State Patrol said Saturday night.
‘I couldn’t flight so I fought’: Teen chases out SE Portland home intruder
A Portland family says they're lucky their teen is okay after a close call with someone who broke into their home Wednesday night near SE 12th and Hawthorne. The 15-year-old was relaxing at home as her dad went out to get dinner, but says she never expected minutes later to be in a 'fight or fight' situation in her house.
WWEEK
Suspect Confessed to Killing Sean Kealiher After Security Video Showed Him at Crash Scene
Video footage from the Bossanova Ballroom and other security cameras on the Central Eastside provided crucial evidence that led police to charge a Portland man named Christopher Knipe in the 2019 hit-and-run killing of anti-fascist organizer Sean Kealiher, court documents show. When police confronted Knipe, 47, with that evidence at...
kptv.com
Man shot in head, shooter ‘detained’ in Kelso
KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, and a person responsible was detained Friday night in Kelso. The Kelso Police Department said just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Teresa Way. The Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who was shot in the head. He was taken to St. John Medical Center, and then to another hospital for a higher level of care. An update on his condition was not provided.
Families mourn 2 Portland teens shot at Vancouver house party
Alexander Castagnoli played with his nephew so often that the 18-month-old boy’s first word was not “mama” or “dada” but “Alex.” Now the toddler walks through the house still calling for him, his grandmother said. Athletic and outgoing, 19-year-old Castagnoli died July 17...
kptv.com
Portland man says police officers neglected his 911 call, causing him to get shot
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man who was shot last Friday is accusing Portland Police officers of leaving the scene of his stolen car, which the victim says caused one of the suspects who stole the car to come out of an apartment building and shoot him. On Friday...
1 arrested after Kelso shooting leaves man hospitalized
A suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Kelso, Washington on Friday night reportedly left one man hospitalized, according to Kelso Police Department.
kptv.com
Crash into pole knocks out power for hundreds in N Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into a pole and took out power for residents in the area in north Portland early Saturday morning. At about 4 a.m. Saturday, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a crash in the 300 block of North Marine Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found a car that crashed into a power pole. There is no word on injuries or what caused the crash.
opb.org
Man accused of killing prominent Portland anti-fascist confessed to police, prosecutors say
A man who had long denied his role in the death of a well-known anti-fascist demonstrator confessed to police that he was driving the vehicle that struck and killed the man in the late hours of Oct. 11, 2019, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Portland Uber driver recounts shooting that left him injured, passenger dead
PORTLAND, Ore. — Josiah Kuehl survived a deadly shooting last month while driving for Uber. The husband and father of three is beyond grateful to be alive, but he still has a long way to go before he feels like himself again. "The biggest, hardest hit is I can't...
Man killed by car after confrontation in Gresham; driver arrested, police say
A driver ran over a man with his car Wednesday in the alley behind Rosemary Anderson High School in Gresham. Gresham police arrested Donald Troy Bighaus, 52. He could face second-degree murder and hit-and-run charges, police say. Neither person is connected to the school. Bighaus and the victim, who has...
Man indicted with attempted murder charge after Gresham hit-and-run
A man was indicted with an attempted murder charge on Friday after a hit-and-run crash left a pedestrian hospitalized, according to Gresham Police Department.
kptv.com
Man injured in shooting at Milwaukie restaurant, suspect arrested
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Milwaukie late Wednesday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at Libbie’s Restaurant, located at 11056 Southeast Main Street. Officers arrived and found a man, who had been shot, sitting in front of the restaurant.
KXL
Passengers, Driver Injured When MAX Train Crashes At Milwaukie Stop
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A MAX train crashed into a piece of safety equipment on Friday morning. An Orange Line train was pulling into the Park Avenue stop shortly before 8:00am when the train hit a barricade at the end of the tracks. “As many as three people on board...
Private security guard pulled gun in Old Town shooting that killed 19-year-old, wounded another man, lawsuit alleges
A private security officer who lacked state certification as an armed guard pulled a gun and fired it, striking a 19-year-old man who died and wounding 23-year-old Kolby Ross in the city’s Old Town neighborhood a week ago, according to Ross, his lawyers and state records. Now Ross, who...
The Portland Mercury
Cops on a Working Strike
It's funny, I'm starting to see news articles trickle out about how cops telling victims of crime there is nothing they can do while providing them with all the evidence they need to actually make an arrest. We should just call this like it is, cops are purposely letting crime in Portland get out of control so they can get their budgets back. Fuck PPB.
PPB: 2 arrested after 88 shots fired in Old Town
Two people were arrested after reportedly firing dozens of gunshots in an early Friday morning shooting in the Old Town neighborhood, Portland Police Bureau said.
Man charged with assault after Milwaukie restaurant shooting
Milwaukie police arrested a man on Wednesday for allegedly shooting another individual at a restaurant.
