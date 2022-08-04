Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Hot and humid day

Read on www.ktsm.com
El Paso News
Storms Return Sunday Night; Slightly Cooler; 100s Roar Back Wednesday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Do you love the garden center as much as I do? (Pic below.) I don’t even care if it’s hot. Today was our 7th triple-digit day in a row with a high of 100! Tomorrow, the high will be 98! You may want to plant some flowers before Sunday evening because the chance of evening storms returns, and your flowers could get a little rain. Here’s your forecast…
KVIA
ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Hot again with more storm chances
Howdy ya'll and good Thursday morning. It's time to get ready for another hot day with isolated to scattered storms that will develop later on this afternoon and evening. First, let's talk about the heat. Our forecast highs are in the upper 90s and low 100s today, so it's fairly likely we may add another triple-digit day to our counters in both El Paso and Las Cruces. You have to make sure you hydrate!
Tax free weekend underway in El Paso, Las Cruces
Everything back to school related from shoes, backpacks, and clothing will be tax free all weekend starting august 5th and ending Sunday August 7th. According to David Gest, a spokesperson for The outlet shoppes at El Paso in addition to the tax free weekend there will be additional deals. “We have up to 70 percent […]
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Coliseum weekends booked through end of 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Coliseum has released a full schedule of events for the rest of the year. Omar Ropele, President of the El Paso Sports Commission said the venue is booked every weekend through the beginning of next year. "I tell my staff,...
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.
While there are plenty of great spots to walk, hike, and bike inside the El Paso city limits, for those who want to make a day trip of their outdoor excursion nearby McKittrick Canyon in the Guadalupe mountains is worth a visit. The canyon is a little over an hour drive from the city depending on what part of town you live, and features plenty of trails for all skill levels, as well as several picnic areas. The Guadalupe Peak Trail is the tallest mountain in Texas at 8,749 feet and offers amazing views from the top.
3 People Transported to Hospital In Multi-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
A multi-vehicle accident, including a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle, and 4 other vehicles, was reported in the Upper Valley Thursday morning. Statements indicate that the incident occurred at Osborne [..]
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in Texas
After COVID-19, you would think there wouldn’t be another infectious disease for years. Well, just as we even reached two years of managing COVID, now there is another infectious disease you need to pay attention to.
El Paso’s Sunset 3 Years Apart: A Message then, A Message Now
It has been said that El Paso has some of the BEST sunsets. Who says this? El Pasoans of course, but after Thursday night's sunset it’s not a biased opinion. It’s a fact!. I was driving to take my son to his dad’s house a few minutes after 8 o’clock and I caught a glimpse of El Paso’s sky looking like it was on fire!
KFOX 14
El Pasoans feeling frustrated due to the gas shortage in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Several gas stations in far east El Paso are without gas. Many El Pasoans that pulled up to the gas station to fill up their tanks were met with a surprise: no gas. "Man I’m heated dog, what if I run out of gas...
KFOX 14
Blood drive to honor victims of the El Paso Walmart Shooting held this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This weekend, a blood drive in honor of the 23 lives lost on August 3, 2019, was held. Senator Cesar Blanco and State Representative Claudia Ordaz-Perez worked together to host the event. "The need for blood donations in the Borderland is always present and...
Best Place To Grab A Beer In El Paso, According To Locals
In case you needed an excuse to enjoy a nice cold beer today, International Beer Day is today!. Let’s be real though, you should never really need an excuse to enjoy a nice cold beer after a long week, but a national holiday helps make that first sip a little bit more special.
Man found dead in east El Paso apartment
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an east El Paso apartment complex. Pebble Hills Regional Command officers responded to a welfare check on Wednesday just after 10 p.m. at the Krupp Hallow apartments on Shamrock Ct. near Montana. Police confirming the victim is […]
Do You Agree With This El Pasoans List Of The Best Burgers in EP?
So I’ll be honest, when it comes to burgers I am not too picky. However, I have tried some burgers that just left me in awe and made me realize that not all burgers are created equally! Some are made with more love and you can taste them on your first bite.
Mannheim Steamroller to Return to El Paso Area for Christmas Concert
It’s a sure sign the holiday season is creeping ever so closer. Mannheim Steamroller just announced it will return to the area in November for a Christmas-themed performance that has become a tradition for many in El Paso and Las Cruces. Not quite as flashy and rock based as...
New Mexico Farmer’s Market Week kicks off Aug. 7
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The month of August is when shoppers will see colorful spreads of fruits and vegetables that were locally grown. For this reason, August is a big month not only for the growers themselves but also for the New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association. The association provides resources like education and marketing assistance for its […]
Here’s How To Get Exclusive VIP Parking At The Don Haskins Center
Heads up, concert fans UTEP now offers exclusive access to VIP parking for events at the Don Haskins Center. If you've ever attended an event at the Don Haskins Center, then you understand that parking is limited. Current parking options include the parking garage off Glory Road, street parking around...
Cherry Hill and Other Popular Hangout Spots for High Schoolers in El Paso
With El Pasoans heading back to school, this was a good time to look back at the popular hangout spots many loved to go to when they were in school. We all had particular hangouts where, as teenagers, we were able to gather and socialize without having adults breathing down our backs! For me, it was a place dubbed "the wall" and I only went once or twice because I wasn't that cool in high school.
Actor F. Murray Abraham’s Ties To El Paso’s Como’s Italian Eatery
Did you know that Oscar winner and former El Pasoan F. Murray Abraham has ties to El Paso's Como's Italian Restaurant?. El Paso and celebrities go hand in hand around these parts, especially when former El Pasoans consider it their home, even after living in the city for a few short years.
Armed with a bevy of returners, Austin eyes more success with move to 4A
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Under head coach Eric Pichardo, Austin has turned into one of the toughest and most difficult teams to prepare for in El Paso over the last five years. The Panthers’ offensive system is uncommon in the modern era of football, making it a unique for any team that faces it […]
ourbigescape.com
12 Top Las Cruces Free Camping and El Paso Boondocking Stops
There are wonderful free boondocking areas in western Texas where the weather is usually pleasant. Beautiful locations offer free camping throughout Texas, from the Panhandle to the Red River and from the Gulf of Mexico to the East Texas Piney Woods. You should take advantage of the numerous options for boondocking in Texas since it takes more than 16 hours to drive from Beaumont to El Paso and over 10 hours hours to drive from Wichita to Brownsville. Consider visiting these top spots since the state is home to two national parks, more than 250 state parks, and numerous other attractions.
