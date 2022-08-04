ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things to do in Southwest Florida this weekend

By ABC7 News
If you haven’t made up your mind on what to do this weekend, there are plenty of options. Eric Raddatz of Florida Weekly joined us on Thursday to talk about all of the best things you can do this weekend!

The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center presents “Imagine” by Artsemble Underground through Aug. 26 in the Grand Atrium & Conservatory. The art center is located at 2301 First St. in Fort Myers. — sbdac.com

The Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs hosts OMB! Open Mic Bonita at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Performing Arts Center, Moe Auditorium & Film Center. The show features performing artists of all types. Tickets cost $10 for audience members and performers get in for free. The show is located at 10150 Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. — artcenterbonita.org

Dave Byron performs jazz fusion from noon – 3 p.m. on Saturdays at Yucatan Waterfront Bar & Grill. The restaurant is located at 4875 Pine Island Road in Matlacha. 239-283-0113.

Comedian Julie Scoggins performs on August 4 through August 6 at the Laugh In Comedy Café. Show times vary. Tickets will cost $11 for general admission and $16 for VIP. The comedy club is located at 8595 College Pkwy. in Fort Myers. — laughincomedycafe.com

