With nearly all mail ballots counted, Elrich has narrow lead in Montgomery County executive race
Ballot counting will continue — and could conclude — today in Montgomery County. After canvassers counted nearly 5,000 ballots on Friday, County Executive Marc... The post With nearly all mail ballots counted, Elrich has narrow lead in Montgomery County executive race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
alxnow.com
Vacancies pop up on Alexandria’s BAR, Waterfront Commission and more
There are dozens of boards and commissions in Alexandria with vacancies, giving locals a chance to be in the room where it happens. Board of Architectural Review — 2-year term: One vacancy is up for consideration due to a citizen member resigning. The BAR meets twice a month to review development applications and determine appropriateness, but in Alexandria the BAR holds significantly more sway than in other localities.
fairfaxcounty.gov
County Supervisors Approve Funds for Affordable Housing in Tysons
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors have approved $33.3 million to acquire approximately four acres on Old Meadow Road, in Fairfax County’s Tysons Urban Center, and support the development of approximately 450 units of affordable housing by SCG Development Partners, LLC (SCG). The financing will be administered by the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (FCRHA), which approved the action at their July 21 meeting.
WJLA
Weed like to see your papers: Joint task force to verify DC dispensaries' legal compliance
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Following a 30-day grace period, a “Joint Cannabis Task Force,” consisting of various District government agencies, will be visiting operating District dispensaries to verify each one's compliance with D.C. legal requirements, the city said. District law requires businesses to abide by the regulatory...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County dealing with hundreds of teacher vacancies
School districts in the DMV are scrambling to find teachers with just weeks to go until the first day of school. The shortage is hitting Fairfax County especially hard.
alxnow.com
Poll: How important is the Alexandria/Fairfax distinction to you?
One of the very first stories on ALXnow discussed — maybe too snarkily in hindsight — the distinction between the City of Alexandria and the areas of Fairfax south of Cameron Run sometimes referred to as Alexandria. This past week, two businesses opening this month — a cannabis...
DOD denies DC Mayor Bowser’s request for National Guard over migrant buses
The Department of Defense has denied requests from Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser to activate the National Guard and provide assistance to the thousands of migrants being bused to the district from southern border states.
restonnow.com
Bridge planned to connect Loudoun and Fairfax counties over Dulles Toll Road
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 1-5 The weekend is almost here. Before you cool off at the nearest swimming pool or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in…. Live Fairfax: Meet your Fairfax County guide!. RestonNow.com August 5,...
alextimes.com
Lawyer named Business Leader of the Year
The Alexandria Chamber of Commerce has selected long-time Alexandria lawyer Cathy Puskar of Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh P.C. as its 2022 Business Leader of the Year. Puskar’s practice focuses on land use and zoning matters in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County. Over the years, she has successfully represented a number of clients in obtaining the necessary entitlements for a variety of projects, including major residential, commercial and mixed-use developments, according to a news release.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. officials propose ideas to spend revenue from plastic bag tax
Fairfax County officials say the plastic bag tax that was established in January has netted $511,000 in revenue, and now they’re proposing ideas for how to spend it. Officials from the Office of Environmental and Energy Coordination are recommending that $370,000 go to a program called Operation Stream Shield, which pays homeless people to clean up county waterways and roadsides.
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
Issues at Court House Station — Noted in a new Washington Metrorail Safety Commission report on the maintenance, cleaning and inspections of automatic train control systems: “For example, at Court House Station on the Orange and Silver Lines, a technician noted racks that were dusty and covered with black soot and noted that an electronic-friendly vacuum cleaner was required for proper cleaning, but no work order was opened. The records also showed missing manuals and reference documents, but no work order was opened.” [WMSC]
How will Fairfax County use revenue generated from the plastic bag tax?
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials in Fairfax County, Virginia have new plans for the money raised from the plastic bag tax, established earlier this year. But what will they do with it? In just five months, Virginia’s new plastic bag tax brought in over five hundred thousand dollars between its introduction and […]
WTOP
New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar
Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
Turning right on red soon could be illegal in DC
It’s something most drivers are used to: being able to turn right at most intersections, even if the light is red. But by 2025, the decades-old practice that was legalized in response to an oil crisis, could be banned in the District.
mymcmedia.org
Elrich, Delegates Invite 10 Companies to Relocate From States Banning Abortion
Leaders in Montgomery County sent letters inviting 10 companies, including Tesla and AT&T, to relocate to the county from states banning abortion following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. County Executive Elrich has previously said the county will work on advertising campaigns in states that roll back...
Extreme heat leads to hospitalization of 8 people at Stafford County Public School event
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Stafford County Public School's (SCPS) event took a turn for the worse when extreme heat caused 100 people to feel ill, requiring aid from Fredericksburg Fire and EMS. Eight people from the event were so ill that they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County urging companies to relocate over abortion bans
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County is urging companies in states with new abortion restrictions to move their headquarters to the county. Montgomery County is facing challenges in bringing new companies to the county due to a complicated zoning system, a high cost of doing business and more.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County
the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in July
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1012 Founders Ridge Lane — 7 BD/10.5 BA...
WTOP
Days before feds could issue I-495 toll lanes decision, Montgomery Co. official urges delay
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With the U.S. Department of Transportation poised to issue its decision on an ambitious Capital Beltway and I-270 toll lanes plan, Montgomery County’s top planner accused state highway officials of running roughshod over Maryland law.
