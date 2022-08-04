ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
alxnow.com

Vacancies pop up on Alexandria’s BAR, Waterfront Commission and more

There are dozens of boards and commissions in Alexandria with vacancies, giving locals a chance to be in the room where it happens. Board of Architectural Review — 2-year term: One vacancy is up for consideration due to a citizen member resigning. The BAR meets twice a month to review development applications and determine appropriateness, but in Alexandria the BAR holds significantly more sway than in other localities.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fairfaxcounty.gov

County Supervisors Approve Funds for Affordable Housing in Tysons

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors have approved $33.3 million to acquire approximately four acres on Old Meadow Road, in Fairfax County’s Tysons Urban Center, and support the development of approximately 450 units of affordable housing by SCG Development Partners, LLC (SCG). The financing will be administered by the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (FCRHA), which approved the action at their July 21 meeting.
FAIRFAX, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
County
Arlington County, VA
alxnow.com

Poll: How important is the Alexandria/Fairfax distinction to you?

One of the very first stories on ALXnow discussed — maybe too snarkily in hindsight — the distinction between the City of Alexandria and the areas of Fairfax south of Cameron Run sometimes referred to as Alexandria. This past week, two businesses opening this month — a cannabis...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The School Board#The County Board
alextimes.com

Lawyer named Business Leader of the Year

The Alexandria Chamber of Commerce has selected long-time Alexandria lawyer Cathy Puskar of Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh P.C. as its 2022 Business Leader of the Year. Puskar’s practice focuses on land use and zoning matters in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County. Over the years, she has successfully represented a number of clients in obtaining the necessary entitlements for a variety of projects, including major residential, commercial and mixed-use developments, according to a news release.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. officials propose ideas to spend revenue from plastic bag tax

Fairfax County officials say the plastic bag tax that was established in January has netted $511,000 in revenue, and now they’re proposing ideas for how to spend it. Officials from the Office of Environmental and Energy Coordination are recommending that $370,000 go to a program called Operation Stream Shield, which pays homeless people to clean up county waterways and roadsides.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Morning Notes

Issues at Court House Station — Noted in a new Washington Metrorail Safety Commission report on the maintenance, cleaning and inspections of automatic train control systems: “For example, at Court House Station on the Orange and Silver Lines, a technician noted racks that were dusty and covered with black soot and noted that an electronic-friendly vacuum cleaner was required for proper cleaning, but no work order was opened. The records also showed missing manuals and reference documents, but no work order was opened.” [WMSC]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTOP

New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar

Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County urging companies to relocate over abortion bans

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County is urging companies in states with new abortion restrictions to move their headquarters to the county. Montgomery County is facing challenges in bringing new companies to the county due to a complicated zoning system, a high cost of doing business and more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County

the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ffxnow.com

Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in July

There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1012 Founders Ridge Lane — 7 BD/10.5 BA...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Days before feds could issue I-495 toll lanes decision, Montgomery Co. official urges delay

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With the U.S. Department of Transportation poised to issue its decision on an ambitious Capital Beltway and I-270 toll lanes plan, Montgomery County’s top planner accused state highway officials of running roughshod over Maryland law.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy