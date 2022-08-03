ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

suutbirds.com

Linebackers Look Great Through the First Week of Camp

CEDAR CITY, Utah - Southern Utah Football camp continued this morning with some fresh drills and some special teams work as well as a live scrimmage. After a couple days of hitting the players on the field can often be working through some soreness. This didn't appear to be the case however for the hard hitting linebacking core.
ABC4

UTV rider dies in crash on southern Utah trail

MARYSVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Colorado man was declared deceased Saturday after a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) accident on the Paiute ATV trail in southern Utah. At approximately 12:05 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a UTV accident near Big John Flat in the Tushar Mountains. When Deputies arrived […]
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Events Guide – August 4, 2022

St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Hello! My Baby, Man of La Mancha, 3 Views Art Show, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here, or...
travelawaits.com

My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah

My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
utahbusiness.com

How Nicole Tanner founded Swig

The Founder Series is a column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. I grew up on a dairy farm in Driggs, Idaho, and had an amazing childhood as the fifth of eight children. When you live out in the country, you have to create your own fun, so it helped that I had seven siblings to keep me entertained. I had a love for a good cold soda from an early age. I lived next door to my grandparents, and I have many fond memories of sneaking an ice-cold Coca-Cola out of their fridge and then also a Ding Dong or a Twinkie from their pantry.
ksl.com

15-year-old flown to hospital after ATV collision in southern Utah

CEDAR CITY — A teenage girl was flown to a hospital Wednesday evening after being injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Beryl, Iron County. Iron County Sheriff's Lt. Jeff Humphries said the 15-year-old was driving a four-wheeler out of a driveway near 200 W. Center Street in Beryl at approximately 7 p.m. when the ATV struck the side of a passing pickup truck that was pulling a horse trailer.
ABC4

Man shot and killed by police near Utah state border

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An officer-involved shooting occurred on Wednesday near the Utah and Arizona Stateline, according to St. George Police. At approximately 7:21 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on I-15 northbound near the Stateline. Troopers arrived at 7:38 a.m. and located an […]
KSLTV

Washington County implements most restrictive water ordinances in Utah

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — The largest cities in Washington County have implemented new water ordinances to help protect water resources in what a press release called the nation’s fastest growing region. The new measures include a ban on non-functional grass for newly-constructed commercial, institutional and industrial developments, and...
890kdxu.com

Teenager Badly Hurt In ATV Crash

(Beryl, UT) -- A 15-year-old girl is hospitalized at St. George Regional Hospital after crashing an all-terrain vehicle into a pickup truck hauling a horse trailer in Beryl. She was airlifted to St. George and was not wearing a helmet when she crashed. Iron County Sheriff Lieutenant Jeff Humphries says she was flown to St. George due to a head injury, but says is appears she will recover fine.
ksl.com

1 man dead after truck overturned in Iron County

PARAGONAH, Iron County — A 24-year-old man is dead after his truck overturned on state Route 20 Wednesday morning. The 6:20 a.m. crash happened roughly 8 miles east of S.R. 20's junction with I-15. A westbound commercial box truck drifted off to the right side of the roadway and overcorrected, causing it to overturn, landing on its side, according to a news release from the Utah Highway Patrol.
