Linebackers Look Great Through the First Week of Camp
CEDAR CITY, Utah - Southern Utah Football camp continued this morning with some fresh drills and some special teams work as well as a live scrimmage. After a couple days of hitting the players on the field can often be working through some soreness. This didn't appear to be the case however for the hard hitting linebacking core.
UTV rider dies in crash on southern Utah trail
MARYSVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Colorado man was declared deceased Saturday after a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) accident on the Paiute ATV trail in southern Utah. At approximately 12:05 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a UTV accident near Big John Flat in the Tushar Mountains. When Deputies arrived […]
Southern Utah Events Guide – August 4, 2022
St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Hello! My Baby, Man of La Mancha, 3 Views Art Show, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here, or...
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
How Nicole Tanner founded Swig
The Founder Series is a column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. I grew up on a dairy farm in Driggs, Idaho, and had an amazing childhood as the fifth of eight children. When you live out in the country, you have to create your own fun, so it helped that I had seven siblings to keep me entertained. I had a love for a good cold soda from an early age. I lived next door to my grandparents, and I have many fond memories of sneaking an ice-cold Coca-Cola out of their fridge and then also a Ding Dong or a Twinkie from their pantry.
15-year-old flown to hospital after ATV collision in southern Utah
CEDAR CITY — A teenage girl was flown to a hospital Wednesday evening after being injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Beryl, Iron County. Iron County Sheriff's Lt. Jeff Humphries said the 15-year-old was driving a four-wheeler out of a driveway near 200 W. Center Street in Beryl at approximately 7 p.m. when the ATV struck the side of a passing pickup truck that was pulling a horse trailer.
Man shot and killed by police near Utah state border
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An officer-involved shooting occurred on Wednesday near the Utah and Arizona Stateline, according to St. George Police. At approximately 7:21 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on I-15 northbound near the Stateline. Troopers arrived at 7:38 a.m. and located an […]
Washington County implements most restrictive water ordinances in Utah
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — The largest cities in Washington County have implemented new water ordinances to help protect water resources in what a press release called the nation’s fastest growing region. The new measures include a ban on non-functional grass for newly-constructed commercial, institutional and industrial developments, and...
Teenager Badly Hurt In ATV Crash
(Beryl, UT) -- A 15-year-old girl is hospitalized at St. George Regional Hospital after crashing an all-terrain vehicle into a pickup truck hauling a horse trailer in Beryl. She was airlifted to St. George and was not wearing a helmet when she crashed. Iron County Sheriff Lieutenant Jeff Humphries says she was flown to St. George due to a head injury, but says is appears she will recover fine.
1 man dead after truck overturned in Iron County
PARAGONAH, Iron County — A 24-year-old man is dead after his truck overturned on state Route 20 Wednesday morning. The 6:20 a.m. crash happened roughly 8 miles east of S.R. 20's junction with I-15. A westbound commercial box truck drifted off to the right side of the roadway and overcorrected, causing it to overturn, landing on its side, according to a news release from the Utah Highway Patrol.
Washington Co. cities pass strict landscaping ordinances in drought
Cities across Washington County have passed a series of strict ordinances on landscaping and water use, hoping to save billions of gallons of water in the ongoing drought.
Lawsuit dropped over recount demand in Washington County
Candidate Willie Billings has dropped his lawsuit demanding a recount in the incredibly close House District 72 Republican primary race.
