York County, PA

abc27.com

Harrisburg Most Wanted suspect captured; Pennsylvania State Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect on Pennsylvania State Police’s Five Most Wanted in the Harrisburg area has been captured. According to Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Megan Frazer, a warrant was served for Tia Lashay Williams, who was wanted for a 2020 escape in Harrisburg. Court records...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Manheim Twp. Police looking for hit and run suspect

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Manheim Township, Lancaster County are looking for a driver they say hit and disabled another vehicle. According to Manheim Township Police, on Friday, Aug. 5, a white Dodge Ram pickup truck struck the rear of another vehicle on Wabank Road in Lancaster Township, which forced the vehicle into a utility pole. It resulted in disabling damage to the vehicle and shearing off the pole at its base.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

State Police searching for gas thief

JONESTOWN, Pa. — A Lebanon County man discovered someone stole the gas out of his car when he tried to start it on Wednesday afternoon in Jonestown. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the vehicle had been parked in the victim's driveway on the 200 block of West Market Street, for several weeks, inoperable due to mechanical issues.
JONESTOWN, PA
WGAL

Coroner dispatched to Lancaster County crash

Emergency dispatchers say the coroner was called to a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. According to dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash was in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township. State police are investigating the fatal crash.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Gas stolen from vehicle in Lebanon County

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a suspect they say stole gas directly from a vehicle in Jonestown, Lebanon County. According to a public release, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, troopers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Market Street in Jonestown for a report of a theft.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Pa. State Police investigate Franklin County burglary

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery that took place on Wednesday at the Forrester Farm Equipment located on Orchard Road in Greene Township, Franklin County. Around midnight on Aug. 3, an unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the store and ransacked several offices and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Juniata County man arrested for attempted homicide

MCALISTERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from McAlisterville, Juniata County was arrested for attempted homicide. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on Friday, Aug. 5 at around 6 p.m., 43-year-old Jeremy Lee Zeigler, and 40-year-old Douglas Mark Woleslagle were involved in a verbal argument. At...
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Lancaster man pulls gun on two outside apartments: Police

Police accuse a Lancaster County man of firing a shot when he saw a suspicious person walking near his vehicle outside his home. William Bonanno faces charges of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault after he followed two people from their vehicle to a nearby apartment, entered a verbal altercation and fired a bullet as a “warning shot”, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. police department swears in mini horse to its force

A borough in Lancaster County was looking to improve its police-community relations and swore in a new police officer to carry out that mission — a 330-pound miniature horse. On Aug. 2, Officer McGillicuddy was sworn into the Quarryville Police Department as a “community relations specialist.”. Quarryville Mayor...
QUARRYVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Motorcyclists wanted after Cumberland County chase

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police are looking for two motorcyclists after a chase on Wednesday evening. Police say around 8:10 p.m. officers attempted to stop twoo motorcycles for reckless driving in the area of Conodoguinet Parkway and Bent Creek Boulevard. Officers say both motorcycles...
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Manhunt At Carlisle Hotel: State Police (DEVELOPING)

A manhunt is underway at a central Pennsylvania hotel on Thursday, August 4, authorities say. Pennsylvania state police are on the scene of a foot pursuit at the EconoLodge located at 1252 Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle. The wanted man is described as Black, approximately 22-years-old, 5’7″, 130-140lbs, and was last...
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Man found dead at Harrisburg home: police

Harrisburg police are considering a man’s death suspicious after he was found in a home late Thursday night. According to police, officers were called at 11:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Evergreen Street where the man was dead inside. Police say they are investigating how the man died...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg local news

