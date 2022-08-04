ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

For Montclair High School’s Sabrina Martin Temple fits her lacrosse, academic needs

By Edward Kensik
Montclair Local
Montclair Local
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on montclairlocal.news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Camden point guard Cian Medley commits to Saint Louis

Camden High School point guard Cian Medley is headed to the Atlantic 10 Conference. The 6-foot, 155-pound Class of 2023 floor general committed to Saint Louis on Saturday, choosing them over Robert Morris, Florida Gulf Coast and Illinois-Chicago. “I picked them because of the winning, competitive, family culture the program...
CAMDEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montclair, NJ
Education
City
Caldwell, NJ
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Montclair, NJ
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Education
Montclair, NJ
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Glen Ridge, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Area Solidarity Network holds event to discuss community safety

When the Montclair Area Solidarity Network called its Night Out for Safety and Liberation a “celebration of community,” they set out to make it just that. Though the turnout was small, about 15 people, the group held conversations about safety through different avenues, like art, work sheets and fellowship over food. Meeting in Glenfield Park, the group provided blankets and picnic chairs as residents sat in a circle and discussed their personal experiences with how it looks when a community shows up for each other before calling outside resources, like the police.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair celebrates National Night Out

About 400 Montclair residents gathered on Tuesday, Aug. 2, between the closed-off sections of South Park and Church streets to celebrate National Night Out with local law enforcement officers. Thousands of communities in all 50 states, the U.S. territories and military bases worldwide take part in National Night Out. Traditionally...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#College Lacrosse#Temple University#Montclair High School#Ncaa Division#Mhs
Montclair Local

Obituary: Roger Karl West

Roger Karl West of Montclair, a research engineer for Exxon for more than 30 years, died on July 30, 2022, at his home. He was 84. Mr. West was born in Binghamton, New York, to Karl and Mary (Cook) West in 1938, the first of three children. He earned a B.S. and Ph.D. in chemical engineering at Cornell University, where he played clarinet in the band and met his wife, Mary Lou, also a clarinetist. Both played in Carnegie Hall in 1989 with the massed Cornell bands.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair named an official Monarch City, only the second in New Jersey

Montclair has been named an official Monarch City by Monarch U.S.A., becoming only the second town so named in New Jersey and fifth in the mid-Atlantic region. “This recognition will help us to increase protection of the monarch in town as well as other important pollinators,” Jose German-Gomez, Northeast Earth Coalition founder, said. “More importantly, it will help us to create more habitats for pollinators.”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Bon Appétit

Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood

If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NCAA
CBS Philly

Keyshlyne Patterson Wanted For Attempted Murder In North Philly Shooting Of Jhayden Gutner, Who Police Say Was Not Intended Target

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being shot twice in the head and police say she was not the target. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help locating the shooter who they’ve identified as 24-year-old Keyshlyne Patterson. Credit: Philadelphia police Patterson is wanted for attempted murder and other related offenses in the shooting of 23-year-old Jhayden Gunter. The shooting happened last Sunday on the 2200 block of North Darien Street around 9:30 a.m. 23-yo Jhayden Gunter is fighting to survive after being shot twice in the head. It happened Sunday morning on N Darien St in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Accused of molesting student on last day, former NJ teacher takes plea deal

OCEAN CITY — A former teacher at Ocean City High School accused of molesting a student on the last day of school has been sentenced after taking a plea deal. Ricardo Valle, 35, was sentenced on July 25 to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to a single count of endangering the welfare of a child. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said that the educator admitted to "engaging in sexual conduct with a student."
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS New York

What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternflies

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - More of the pesky spotted lanternflies are being spotted all over New Jersey and the Tri-State Area this summer. Officials say the population of the invasive bugs is exploding right now. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports that residents in Jersey City over the weekend saw that first hand. It was like a scene from a scary movie: Tens of thousands of spotted lanternflies descended on an apartment building in downtown Jersey City this week. "They really, like, swarmed our building," said Jersey City resident Ryan Zucker. By Friday, a few hundred of the pesky creatures remained alive. Zucker's puppy Willie likes to eat...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Vineland hosts 5th Food Trucks on the Ave Festival

(VINELAND, NJ) -- Come hungry as the Food Trucks on The Ave festival returns to downtown Vineland for the fifth year on Sunday, August 21, rain or shine, from 11:00am to 7:00pm, at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. It will feature over 20 food trucks, and a packed line-up of continuous entertainment and activities. Admission is free.
VINELAND, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
461
Followers
3K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy