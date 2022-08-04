For Montclair High School’s Sabrina Martin Temple fits her lacrosse, academic needs

Read on montclairlocal.news
Camden point guard Cian Medley commits to Saint Louis
Camden High School point guard Cian Medley is headed to the Atlantic 10 Conference. The 6-foot, 155-pound Class of 2023 floor general committed to Saint Louis on Saturday, choosing them over Robert Morris, Florida Gulf Coast and Illinois-Chicago. “I picked them because of the winning, competitive, family culture the program...
Montclair Kimberley Academy podcast features alumni innovators
Montclair Kimberley Academy is expanding its podcast "Inquiry to Insight" to include a month-long series titled "MKA Alumni Innovators." The series will explore how the innovators "generate ideas, how they test and implement them, how they learn, and where they think they are going next," according to the MKA website.
Resident to Montclair Council: ‘There’s a lot of dissatisfaction in town. Get it together.’
As Township Council members returned to the council chambers after a 2½-hour executive session on Tuesday, July 26, Township Manager Tim Stafford rounded the dais and removed a handwritten sign taped under the mayor’s nameplate that read: “RUDE.”. On Monday morning, the township sent out an email...
Eggstraordinary! There’s a peck of chicken farmers in Montclair
Jess and Bob Brennan talked about getting chickens for years, but during the coronavirus pandemic they took the plunge, deciding to go DIY and build their own coop. During a virtual book club meeting early in the pandemic, a member mentioned a chicken coop that costs $2,000. “We thought that...
Montclair Area Solidarity Network holds event to discuss community safety
When the Montclair Area Solidarity Network called its Night Out for Safety and Liberation a “celebration of community,” they set out to make it just that. Though the turnout was small, about 15 people, the group held conversations about safety through different avenues, like art, work sheets and fellowship over food. Meeting in Glenfield Park, the group provided blankets and picnic chairs as residents sat in a circle and discussed their personal experiences with how it looks when a community shows up for each other before calling outside resources, like the police.
Montclair celebrates National Night Out
About 400 Montclair residents gathered on Tuesday, Aug. 2, between the closed-off sections of South Park and Church streets to celebrate National Night Out with local law enforcement officers. Thousands of communities in all 50 states, the U.S. territories and military bases worldwide take part in National Night Out. Traditionally...
The children of Montclair showcased their talent at Star Search competition.
When people think of the Salvation Army, they might envision a center where they can donate or receive clothes, furniture or toys, or receive rehabilitation services. However, for more than 20 years the organization has also been a top provider of free or reduced-cost music and creative arts instruction for students of all ages.
Book club at Montclair State aids survivors of strokes and brain injuries
The three members of the Aphasia Book Club had just finished their 12-week deep dive into Bryan Stevenson’s memoir, “Just Mercy,” a book that details the lawyer’s career defending people on death row, on this particular Tuesday morning. Anita, Dominic and Austin, whose last names are...
Obituary: Roger Karl West
Roger Karl West of Montclair, a research engineer for Exxon for more than 30 years, died on July 30, 2022, at his home. He was 84. Mr. West was born in Binghamton, New York, to Karl and Mary (Cook) West in 1938, the first of three children. He earned a B.S. and Ph.D. in chemical engineering at Cornell University, where he played clarinet in the band and met his wife, Mary Lou, also a clarinetist. Both played in Carnegie Hall in 1989 with the massed Cornell bands.
Montclair named an official Monarch City, only the second in New Jersey
Montclair has been named an official Monarch City by Monarch U.S.A., becoming only the second town so named in New Jersey and fifth in the mid-Atlantic region. “This recognition will help us to increase protection of the monarch in town as well as other important pollinators,” Jose German-Gomez, Northeast Earth Coalition founder, said. “More importantly, it will help us to create more habitats for pollinators.”
Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood
If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
Montclair school board expects to hear from state soon about bond reimbursement
The Montclair Board of Education expects to hear back from the state this week about what percentage of a proposed $188 million capital improvement plan to repair and upgrade district facilities will be eligible for reimbursement. The proposal includes work at 15 district facilities, including schools, the administration building and...
Keyshlyne Patterson Wanted For Attempted Murder In North Philly Shooting Of Jhayden Gutner, Who Police Say Was Not Intended Target
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being shot twice in the head and police say she was not the target. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help locating the shooter who they’ve identified as 24-year-old Keyshlyne Patterson. Credit: Philadelphia police Patterson is wanted for attempted murder and other related offenses in the shooting of 23-year-old Jhayden Gunter. The shooting happened last Sunday on the 2200 block of North Darien Street around 9:30 a.m. 23-yo Jhayden Gunter is fighting to survive after being shot twice in the head. It happened Sunday morning on N Darien St in...
10 free NJ events to check out before summer ends
It’s August, which means we’re only a few weeks away from the start of school and we’re all back into our regular routine. I’m watching friends post on Facebook from other parts of the country send their kids back to school already. Luckily, here in New...
Six Heading to Prison in New Jersey Stolen Vehicle Trafficking and Fencing Operation
TRENTON, NJ – Six members of a Newark-based automobile theft and trafficking operation are headed...
Accused of molesting student on last day, former NJ teacher takes plea deal
OCEAN CITY — A former teacher at Ocean City High School accused of molesting a student on the last day of school has been sentenced after taking a plea deal. Ricardo Valle, 35, was sentenced on July 25 to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to a single count of endangering the welfare of a child. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said that the educator admitted to "engaging in sexual conduct with a student."
Steel Pier in Atlantic City, NJ is getting a new ride
Steel Pier in Atlantic City is about to simultaneously pay tribute to one of the shore town's most legendary attractions while taking riders high above the boardwalk...and then dropping them. The amusement park, a legend in its own right, is slowly receiving the pieces to put together a ride its...
What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternflies
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - More of the pesky spotted lanternflies are being spotted all over New Jersey and the Tri-State Area this summer. Officials say the population of the invasive bugs is exploding right now. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports that residents in Jersey City over the weekend saw that first hand. It was like a scene from a scary movie: Tens of thousands of spotted lanternflies descended on an apartment building in downtown Jersey City this week. "They really, like, swarmed our building," said Jersey City resident Ryan Zucker. By Friday, a few hundred of the pesky creatures remained alive. Zucker's puppy Willie likes to eat...
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
Vineland hosts 5th Food Trucks on the Ave Festival
(VINELAND, NJ) -- Come hungry as the Food Trucks on The Ave festival returns to downtown Vineland for the fifth year on Sunday, August 21, rain or shine, from 11:00am to 7:00pm, at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. It will feature over 20 food trucks, and a packed line-up of continuous entertainment and activities. Admission is free.
