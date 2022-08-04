Feds find pounds of fentanyl hidden in rafters, guns during raids of Detroit homes

Read on www.fox2detroit.com
Linda Daniels
2d ago
Those people must be lying they knew/know drugs are in the house. Aren't they selling out of house
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
deadlinedetroit.com
Oakland Prosecutor: Crumbleys Spent Nearly $4,000 for Alcohol in 2021
Besides buying their son a gun used in the mass shooting at Oxford High School, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald alleges that the parents created a "pathway" for violence, the Detroit News reports. In a motion to Judge Cheryl Matthews this week, McDonald asked to permit evidence in trial that...
Pounds of fentanyl found in basement rafters during raid
DETROIT – More than 5 pounds of fentanyl were recovered from two locations last week when federal agents raided three southeast Michigan homes connected to a suspected drug trafficker, authorities said. A DEA investigation led to raids at two homes in Detroit and an apartment in Southfield on July...
Goggles, protective suits: Cops search Michigan landfill for teen’s body
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The toughest summer assignment for Detroit police is about an hour from the city, off a dusty rural road where officers wearing protective suits, goggles and respirators try to close a crime in the most unlikely place: a vast landfill teeming with rotting trash from Michigan and Canada.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man charged with federal carjacking crimes after two men robbed at gunpoint
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing federal prison time after police said he carjacked two cars in two hours from gas stations in the city. According to a federal indictment, William Brown is charged with taking a car that was transported, shipped, or received in interstate commerce from another person by force.
fox2detroit.com
Eastpointe police escapee has history of fleeing, authorities say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of fleeing Eastpointe police has a history of running from officers, authorities say. Devonta Deshawn Moore, 18, was being led to an inmate transport van after being arraigned on domestic violence charges Monday when he fled on foot. Police said he had warrants for three previous fleeing and eluding charges, in addition to burglary and weapons convictions.
fox2detroit.com
Police: 17-year-old from Wyandotte killed in Huron Township targeted shooting
HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating an overnight targeted shooting that killed a 17-year-old from Wyandotte in Huron Township. The Huron Township Department of Public Safety responded around 3:30 a.m. to the 20000 block of Wahrman Rd. The 17-year-old victim was found on the scene with a gunshot wound.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Detroit family pushes police for closure of brother’s murder that happened 35 years ago
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 35 years since Detroit man’s murder, family pushes police for closure. It was August 21st. It was a Friday. It rained that day, and...
Detroit News
Detroit police investigating second mass shooting in less than a week
Police are investigating the second mass shooting in less than a week in Detroit. One person is dead and four are wounded in a shooting Saturday morning near Gratiot and Saratoga on the city's east side, Detroit Police Sgt. William O'Brien said. The four wounded were taken to the hospital, he said.
fox2detroit.com
Locksmith ambushed, shot and left lying in street on work call
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A metro Detroit locksmith on a routine work call was ambushed at a job site by robbers who opened fire, shooting him twice. "Earlier that day I was at the park with my daughter, she was having so much fun the baby was kicking, I was feeling so grateful that our life was good," said Marisa Monkman.
fox2detroit.com
US Marshals seek 19-year-old after Ypsilanti Township man murdered on Facebook Live
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - While several people are in custody after an Ypsilanti Township man was killed on Facebook Live in June, police are still looking for the murder suspect. Coreyon Brown, 19, is accused of shooting and killing Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live from outside...
Woman shot, man arrested after Dearborn Heights shooting
Dearborn Heights police were were dispatched to Daly Park near Hopkins and Westlake in Dearborn Heights Friday at 8:00 p.m. for reports of a fight between teens.
Border Agents Thwart Human Smuggling Attempt In Michigan
Detroit Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three foreign nationals during a smuggling attempt on the St. Clair River near Algonac in Michigan early Tuesday morning. On August 2nd, at around 3:00 am Border Patrol dispatch monitoring a Remote Video Surveillance System saw a vessel on
fox2detroit.com
Nervous robber leaves attempt in Livonia, decides to rob Dearborn Heights bank instead
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after one attempt and one successful bank robbery. Police said handed a note saying he wanted $5,000 to a teller at a Citzens Bank on Plymouth near Merriman in Livonia on Thursday. However, the teller thought he was a customer, not a robber. There was some back and forth that made him nervous, so he left.
WXYZ
Detroit man charged after allegedly striking man with car, killing him
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has announced charges against James Kimball, 35 of Detroit, after he allegedly struck and killed Lamar D. Waller with his vehicle in July. Kimball is charged with one count of First-Degree Murder. Police say on July 12, a verbal altercation between...
Possible Child Abduction Attempt In Lapeer County
Breaking news today about a possible child abduction attempt in Lapeer County on Gosline Road. A female came outside from the house and the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Seriously? It gets even crazier, the male then attempted to get the woman into his car to give him directions. She refused and that is when she called 911.
Tv20detroit.com
Richmond police chief charged for allegedly misusing system to find info on local woman
RICHMOND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tom Costello was sworn in as police chief in the City of Richmond in March. He’s on paid leave after being charged with misuse of the Law Enforcement Information Network, allegedly to get personal information on a woman in nearby Washington Township. The LEIN...
A 'daunting' job: Detroit cops comb landfill for teen's body
The toughest summer assignment for Detroit police is about an hour from the city, off a dusty rural road where officers wearing protective suits, goggles and respirators try to close a crime
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for Grosse Pointe Woods bank robber
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man robbed a Grosse Pointe Woods bank Friday morning. Police said the man walked into the Flagstar Bank at 19733 Mack Ave. at 9:15 a.m. and told the teller to give him all the money from the cash drawer. The teller did, and the robber left.
Detroit News
Black Lives Matter protester seeks additional damages against Detroit police
Detroit — An additional lawsuit has been filed this week by a protester who claims he was injured by Detroit police while peacefully demonstrating with the Black Lives Matter movement during summer 2020. Timothy Hall from Detroit initially filed the lawsuit four months ago in federal court but amended...
Armed kidnapping suspect crashes after late night police chase along I-94 in Wayne County
A suspect wanted for armed kidnapping was taken into custody after he crashed his vehicle during a police chase and tried to flee from police in Detroit Friday night.
