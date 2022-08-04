ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

SOL Loses $40 Following the Hack, Here’s the Next Support (Solana Price Analysis)

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cryptopotato.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin in Search for a Direction, Will $24K Finally Fall? (BTC Price Analysis)

Bitcoin’s price has been consolidating between the $20K and $24K level over the last couple of months, after a rapid crash from the $30K level. The $17K-$20K support area has been holding well, pushing the cryptocurrency higher towards the $24K resistance on multiple occasions but has so far failed to overcome it.
CURRENCIES
cryptopotato.com

Number of Devs on Ethereum Remains Robust Despite Market Pullback: Telstra

Telstra’s latest report found that the steady growth of the number of active contributors across top ecosystems has indicated the strength of Web3 community. Telstra Ventures – the investing arm of Australian telecommunication giant Telstra – released a health report on three top blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, by studying the extent of participation derived from developers in each ecosystem. With the most number of monthly active contributors, noted the Ventures, Ethereum is the “strongest and largest community” out of the three.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Chainlink Will Not Support Ethereum Forks After the Merge

Advises developers and dApps, who are not sure about their transition moves to halt smart contract operations until the network becomes stable. Chainlink said it will not provide support for forked versions of the Ethereum blockchain after the much-anticipated shift from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS), also known as the Merge. However, the Chainlink protocol and services will remain available during and after the Merge.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sol Price
cryptopotato.com

ADA at Critical Resistance Around $0.55, is a Rally Coming? (Cardano Price Analysis)

With the market turning green today, Cardano is also ready to make a significant move. ADA’s price has returned to the key resistance of $0.55, and bearing in mind the bullish momentum across the market today, a breakout appears likely. Should it succeed in turning this level into support, then the next target for the cryptocurrency will be found at $0.66. The current support is at $0.50.
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

ETH Spiked to 2-Month High, BTC Rejected at $24K (Market Watch)

After Binance Coin, Ethereum also soared to a new two-month peak. Bitcoin tried its hand at $24,000 but was stopped there. Following several days of minimal volatility, bitcoin spiked above $24,000 yesterday but was rejected there. The altcoins also saw some impressive gains, with ETH soaring to a new monthly...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Price Analysis#Hack#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Rsi#Macd#Binance Futures
cryptopotato.com

BitMEX to Offer Leverage Trading for Potential Ethereum POW Fork

Rumblings within the Chinese Ethereum mining community could mean that a proof of work-based Ethereum could live on after the merge. Crypto and derivatives trading platform BitMEX plans to offer leveraged exposure on ETHPOW – a potential Ethereum chain split that doesn’t actually exist yet. The offering is...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptopotato.com

Logium: A P2P Options Trading System for Crypto Users

Betting on the price movements of cryptocurrencies dates back to 2011 when the first crypto derivatives platform was created for investors to bet on the future price of bitcoin. Since then, the crypto derivatives market has grown by leaps and bounds, with more than $3 trillion in global volume as of June 2022.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Green Market Watch: Bitcoin Eyes $24K, BNB Spikes to 2-Month High

Binance Coin charted a new two-month high, while bitcoin soared and tapped $24,000. After several days of trading sideways around $23,000, bitcoin finally initiated a leg up towards $24,000. Most altcoins are also well in the green today, with Binance Coin soaring to a new two-month high, while FLOW has...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptopotato.com

Mike Novogratz Uncertain Whether Bitcoin Can Surpass $30K Soon

Galaxy Digital’s CEO would be happy if bitcoin stays between $20,000 and $30,000 for a while. The CEO of Galaxy Digital – Mike Novogratz – thinks it is unlikely for bitcoin to push beyond the $30,000 price tag soon. He expects its valuation to hover between $20K and $30K for a while, which could be a good opportunity for investors to increase their exposure.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum’s Merge Could Be ‘Sell the News’ Event, Says Mark Cuban

Regulations should strengthen the cryptocurrency sector, while Ethereum’s shift to PoS could happen to be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event, thinks Mark Cuban. The American billionaire investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks – Mark Cuban – believes Ethereum’s transition from a Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism to Proof-of-Stake could be a double-edged sword. In his view, the investors’ excitement surrounding the move could surpass the actual use-cases of “the Merge” and create a “sell the news” event.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

StormGain Launches Interest Earning on Crypto App

StormGain has launched an additional way to earn, introducing the platform’s new ‘Earn Interest’ feature. Now, StormGain users can earn passive income from their holdings in StormGain wallets at a competitive 3-8% APY. This amazing opportunity to earn without even leaving the platform is now possible thanks to StormGain’s trusted partner Nexo.
CELL PHONES
cryptopotato.com

Users in Web3 Will Do a lot More Than Just Trade Crypto: Cronos’ Ken Timsit (Interview)

The head of Cronos and Cronos Labs believes Web3 is the future of the Internet and crypto, but only with interoperable chains. In a recent interview with CryptoPotato during EthCC 5 in Paris, Ken Timsit, managing director of Cronos chain and Cronos Labs, outlined the network’s advantages over other competitors, spoke about the current bear cycle and what Cronos is doing in preparation for the next bull run, the future of the Internet and crypto, and much more.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy