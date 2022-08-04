SOL Loses $40 Following the Hack, Here’s the Next Support (Solana Price Analysis)

Read on cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin in Search for a Direction, Will $24K Finally Fall? (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price has been consolidating between the $20K and $24K level over the last couple of months, after a rapid crash from the $30K level. The $17K-$20K support area has been holding well, pushing the cryptocurrency higher towards the $24K resistance on multiple occasions but has so far failed to overcome it.
ETH Facing Huge Resistance, Is Major Correction Inbound Before $2K? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
After several attempts, the bulls finally pushed the price above the 100-day moving average line. However, Ethereum is still struggling to break above the major resistance area between the $1,700 – $1,800 range. Technical Analysis. Technical Analysis By Grizzly. The Daily Chart. Support and resistance levels have appeared on...
Number of Devs on Ethereum Remains Robust Despite Market Pullback: Telstra
Telstra’s latest report found that the steady growth of the number of active contributors across top ecosystems has indicated the strength of Web3 community. Telstra Ventures – the investing arm of Australian telecommunication giant Telstra – released a health report on three top blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, by studying the extent of participation derived from developers in each ecosystem. With the most number of monthly active contributors, noted the Ventures, Ethereum is the “strongest and largest community” out of the three.
Chainlink Will Not Support Ethereum Forks After the Merge
Advises developers and dApps, who are not sure about their transition moves to halt smart contract operations until the network becomes stable. Chainlink said it will not provide support for forked versions of the Ethereum blockchain after the much-anticipated shift from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS), also known as the Merge. However, the Chainlink protocol and services will remain available during and after the Merge.
Distressed Crypto Platform Zipmex to Resume Some BTC and ETH Withdrawals (Report)
Z Wallet holders will be able to make partial BTC and ETH withdrawals between August 11 and August 16. The Thai-based cryptocurrency exchange – Zipmex – will reportedly enable its customers to partially withdraw some of their Bitcoin and Ether holdings, starting from August 11. The company was...
ADA at Critical Resistance Around $0.55, is a Rally Coming? (Cardano Price Analysis)
With the market turning green today, Cardano is also ready to make a significant move. ADA’s price has returned to the key resistance of $0.55, and bearing in mind the bullish momentum across the market today, a breakout appears likely. Should it succeed in turning this level into support, then the next target for the cryptocurrency will be found at $0.66. The current support is at $0.50.
ETH Corrects 6% Overnight After Failing to Overcome $1.8K (Ethereum Price Analysis)
Ethereum has spent the last four weeks on a bullish footing as the buyers managed to shoot the price up from around $1,000. The bears were waiting around the overhead resistance at $1,800. They have prevented further price increases twice thus far, so is it time for the bulls to rest?
ETH Spiked to 2-Month High, BTC Rejected at $24K (Market Watch)
After Binance Coin, Ethereum also soared to a new two-month peak. Bitcoin tried its hand at $24,000 but was stopped there. Following several days of minimal volatility, bitcoin spiked above $24,000 yesterday but was rejected there. The altcoins also saw some impressive gains, with ETH soaring to a new monthly...
BitMEX to Offer Leverage Trading for Potential Ethereum POW Fork
Rumblings within the Chinese Ethereum mining community could mean that a proof of work-based Ethereum could live on after the merge. Crypto and derivatives trading platform BitMEX plans to offer leveraged exposure on ETHPOW – a potential Ethereum chain split that doesn’t actually exist yet. The offering is...
Logium: A P2P Options Trading System for Crypto Users
Betting on the price movements of cryptocurrencies dates back to 2011 when the first crypto derivatives platform was created for investors to bet on the future price of bitcoin. Since then, the crypto derivatives market has grown by leaps and bounds, with more than $3 trillion in global volume as of June 2022.
Bitcoin Consolidation Continues on Low Trading Volume, Celsius Recovers 30% Weekly
The daily trading volumes are down to monthly lows as bitcoin and most altcoins sit quiet. Bitcoin continues to range around $23,000 after another day without any decisive moves in either direction. The weekend is quite calm for the altcoins as well. Most are slightly in the red on a...
Green Market Watch: Bitcoin Eyes $24K, BNB Spikes to 2-Month High
Binance Coin charted a new two-month high, while bitcoin soared and tapped $24,000. After several days of trading sideways around $23,000, bitcoin finally initiated a leg up towards $24,000. Most altcoins are also well in the green today, with Binance Coin soaring to a new two-month high, while FLOW has...
Mike Novogratz Uncertain Whether Bitcoin Can Surpass $30K Soon
Galaxy Digital’s CEO would be happy if bitcoin stays between $20,000 and $30,000 for a while. The CEO of Galaxy Digital – Mike Novogratz – thinks it is unlikely for bitcoin to push beyond the $30,000 price tag soon. He expects its valuation to hover between $20K and $30K for a while, which could be a good opportunity for investors to increase their exposure.
Ethereum’s Merge Could Be ‘Sell the News’ Event, Says Mark Cuban
Regulations should strengthen the cryptocurrency sector, while Ethereum’s shift to PoS could happen to be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event, thinks Mark Cuban. The American billionaire investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks – Mark Cuban – believes Ethereum’s transition from a Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism to Proof-of-Stake could be a double-edged sword. In his view, the investors’ excitement surrounding the move could surpass the actual use-cases of “the Merge” and create a “sell the news” event.
StormGain Launches Interest Earning on Crypto App
StormGain has launched an additional way to earn, introducing the platform’s new ‘Earn Interest’ feature. Now, StormGain users can earn passive income from their holdings in StormGain wallets at a competitive 3-8% APY. This amazing opportunity to earn without even leaving the platform is now possible thanks to StormGain’s trusted partner Nexo.
Users in Web3 Will Do a lot More Than Just Trade Crypto: Cronos’ Ken Timsit (Interview)
The head of Cronos and Cronos Labs believes Web3 is the future of the Internet and crypto, but only with interoperable chains. In a recent interview with CryptoPotato during EthCC 5 in Paris, Ken Timsit, managing director of Cronos chain and Cronos Labs, outlined the network’s advantages over other competitors, spoke about the current bear cycle and what Cronos is doing in preparation for the next bull run, the future of the Internet and crypto, and much more.
