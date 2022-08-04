ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jesse Marsch reveals his emotion at seeing a Kalvin Phillips mural in Leeds and admits it's 'hard not to see him every day' after Man City move... but insists the club will use losing the midfielder and Raphinha 'to make them stronger'

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has admitted it's 'hard' not to see Kalvin Phillips every day, but has insisted the club will get stronger on the back of losing their two star players.

Manchester City signed the midfielder, who came through the Leeds academy, for £45million this summer, while Raphinha was also sold to Barcelona for £55m.

The club have spent just under £100million to make up for their losses, and help them progress up the table after narrowly avoiding relegation last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HwjDr_0h4g7ZyC00
Jesse Marsch hopes to use the sales of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha to make Leeds stronger
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fmR2j_0h4g7ZyC00
Marsch admitted to being emotional at seeing a mural of Phillips in Leeds city centre
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WpCQn_0h4g7ZyC00
Phillips completed a £45million move to leave his boyhood club for Manchester City

Ahead of their opener with Wolves on Saturday, Marsch has revealed his regret at seeing former captain Phillips depart in the summer, and was emotional at seeing a mural of the player in Leeds city centre.

He said: 'I still have contact with him. I drove through the city last week and saw the mural which got me emotional.

'Not having him in our kit is not easy to accept but moving forward we knew it was not going to be replacing him with one player.'

When quizzed more about his emotion of seeing the mural, he added: 'When I knew I wanted to be a coach, I thought I would be about tactics and competitiveness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F76w8_0h4g7ZyC00
Raphinha meanwhile made a £55million switch to leave Leeds for Spanish giants Barcelona

'And what I realised more and more is that the role of the father figure took a more prominent position in the way that I led because I care for people.

'This is a people business. In a stressful 12 weeks, we invested everything we had.

'With that comes affection for the people and for the situation and a fondness to the fact that we did it together. We achieved our goal, it wasn't one person, it was as a group and everybody sacrificed everything they had to get there.

'So when I see the mural of Kalvin I think it's hard not seeing him everyday. It's hard not being attached with a young man that you really like who has high potential and want to see be successful. Now I just need to see it from a little afar and see him in a ugly colour of blue.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CPwFx_0h4g7ZyC00
Leeds have spent nearly £100million on six players including Brenden Aaronson (left)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2esXuS_0h4g7ZyC00
Marsch also revealed that striker Patrick Bamford is close to returning to full fitness

Marsch, added that it was great working with both Phillips and Raphinha but would use it to make them stronger.

So far this summer, Leeds have signed Brenden Aaronson, Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and Darko Gyabi.

Marsch said: 'We have done a good job with deals so far and we trying to be very precise with who we want and what we need for the next steps through this window.

'One addition next week and then continuing to look at what else is out there.'

Also in his press conference, Marsch revealed that striker Patrick Bamford is 'close' to 100 per cent fit, while Liamm Cooper, Junior Firpo, Adam Forshaw, Luke Ayling and Sinisterra are all out for their clash with Wolves.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory

Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Christian Pulisic should 'knock on the manager's door' after Chelsea's poor attacking performance in 1-0 win says NBC's Robbie Mustoe...as Tuchel hints at acquiring reinforcements

If there was ever such a thing as a bad win, it would come in the form of the 1-0 win Chelsea scrapped to claim at Everton. Goodison Park didn't see many accurate attacking chances from either side, as the game was dragged on by injuries and incidents both on and off the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton ready to battle for £15m Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic as Premier League rivals seek to boost attacking options before transfer window shuts

Cheksea, Manchester United and Everton are among the clubs maintaining interest in Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic. The 6ft 7ins Austria international is available for around £15million and has also been discussed by Bayern Munich this summer. Kalajdzic has scored 24 goals in 57 games for Stuttgart and has 15...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Erling sees space before anyone else. He knows the weakest defender to bully, how to make the ghost-like runs that should take years to learn': JAN AGE FJORTOFT on why Haaland is ready for his next step up as the focal point of Pep's City team

When did I first realise that Erling, the son of my former team-mate Alfie Haaland, was a phenomenon? Was it from all the talk of Alfie’s boy among our group of old Norway players? Or when I first saw him play at Molde at 16?. Was it when he...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphinha
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Brenden Aaronson
Person
Adam Forshaw
Person
Luis Sinisterra
Person
Tyler Adams
Person
Luke Ayling
Person
Junior Firpo
Person
Jesse Marsch
Daily Mail

I'm ready! Cristiano Ronaldo declares himself fit to start against Brighton in Manchester United's season opener at Old Trafford as boss Erik ten Hag weighs up whether to play wantaway forward

Cristiano Ronaldo has declared himself ready for Manchester United's opener against Brighton on Sunday, forcing Erik ten Hag in a major decision on whether to play the Portuguese star. The 37-year-old has spent the summer trying to engineer a move away from Old Trafford and missed United's pre-season tour of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Where To Watch: West Ham United Vs Manchester City

Where to watch Sunday's Premier League opener, as Manchester City take on West Ham United. The 2022/23 Premier League campaign is finally upon us, Manchester City go into the new season as reigning champions and for many, favourites to defend their title. The Sky Blues start their defence in London,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona
Daily Mail

West Ham switch their attentions to PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare after Everton beat them to the signing of Amadou Onana with the £25m-rated star keen on moving to London to join David Moyes' side

West Ham are weighing up a move for PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare. After missing out to Everton on Lille's Amadou Onana, manager David Moyes wants to find an alternative for his midfield. Sangare, 24, is valued around £25m and has attracted plenty of interest from Premier League sides this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'This is something I've been so desperately wanting my whole career': Maddie Hinch's goalkeeping heroics see England through to Commonwealth Games hockey final after semi-final shootout win over holders New Zealand

Of course Maddie Hinch was the hero. When England’s tense semi-final with defending champions New Zealand went to a shootout, all eyes turned to the goalkeeper in the ‘banana suit’. And just like in the Olympic final at Rio 2016, Hinch did not slip up. Her four...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag 'is taking an active role in Man United's search for a new back-up goalkeeper' - with the Dutchman desperate to secure cover for David de Gea after Dean Henderson joined Nottingham Forest on loan

Erik ten Hag is reportedly taking an active role as Manchester United look to secure cover for goalkeeper for David De Gea. The news comes just days after Dean Henderson, currently on loan at Nottingham Forest from United, delivered a scathing interview criticising the treatment he had been subjected to at his parent club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Daily Mail

From playing non-league to being capped by England that left his family 'crying their eyes out', Jarrod Bowen has enjoyed a rapid rise... but now he is targeting a 'massive' three months as he chases West Ham glory and World Cup success

Jarrod Bowen sat in his dad’s battered old truck, the one with its wheels falling off, held together by memories. The one now filling with tears. It was in that old truck that Sam Bowen once drove his young lad to matches around Hereford. And it was in that old truck, back in May, that father and son sat together soaking in the news that Jarrod Bowen was in the England squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has bene ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury during the friendly defeat to Benfica. Federico Fernandez and Jamaal Lewis are sidelined with calf injuries. Nottingham Forest's Sam Surridge is making good progress after undergoing summer surgery on a groin injury. New signing Omar Richards...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits his side are lacking 'energy, fresh legs and fresh input' after scraping past Everton and says he is 'open' to more deals... as Jamie Redknapp insists the Blues 'need a No 9 like Diego Costa or Didier Drogba'

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is open to bringing in more new additions as the club scraped a win over Everton on Saturday. In a game that was marred by a serious injury suffered by Everton defender Ben Godfrey, the Blues secured three points thanks to a first half penalty from Jorginho.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'He will be important for us going forward': Steve Cooper defends Jesse Lingard's lacklustre Nottingham Forest debut as his side fall to opening day defeat away at Newcastle

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper would not be drawn into criticising Jesse Lingard, but his use of the word ‘glimpses’ revealed how peripheral his marquee signing really was during a disappointing debut. Cooper, whose side resisted well for an hour at Newcastle but ended up well beaten at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I'm still angry. I will be thinking about it for the next two years': Adam Peaty admits he's FUMING over shock 100m defeat despite claiming 50m gold... and swim star vows to use it to fuel him to glory at the Paris Olympics

Adam Peaty is sitting upstairs in the Library of Birmingham, as good a place as any to have a quiet moment to reflect. It has been, as he puts it, an 'emotional week' – from the agony of losing his first meaningful 100metres breaststroke race in eight years, to the ecstasy of completing his major medal set with victory in the 50m, and a whole lot of talk in between.
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Independent

Longridge Town vs West Didsbury & Chorlton LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Longridge Town take on West Didsbury & Chorlton in the FA Cup today.The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

524K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy