ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Elisabeth Hasselbeck returns to 'Fox & Friends,' expresses concern about 'forcing agendas' on schoolchildren

By Bailee Hill
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.foxnews.com

Comments / 32

We're all mad here
14h ago

Well, If you're burning books at churches and in front of schools, removing full access to history, other cultures and the beliefs of their fellow students around them, Continue to push hatred and racism upon other cultures and then blame those cultures for being attacked, its your fault Im attacking you. Your removing tax funding for libraries having books you dislike thar serves the ENTIRE community needs, including voting locations. What are these PURE hearts going to learn? Your fascist revision of history then??

Reply
5
Eddy JJ
1d ago

Stop forcing your religious beliefs on others Elisabeth HASSELbeck!!!

Reply
12
Related
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg tells Elisabeth Hasselbeck she was her 'first conservative' in return to 'The View'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg told Wednesday's guest host Elisabeth Hasselbeck that it was "great" to have the former host as her "first conservative" on the show. Goldberg welcomed Hasselbeck back to "The View" on Wednesday and said she's had some of the "best conversations" with the former conservative host. Hasselbeck was on the show from 2003 to 2013; Goldberg joined the program in 2007.
CELEBRITIES
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Hasselbeck
Person
Ainsley Earhardt
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Friends#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
White House
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial

Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial. According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Fox News

775K+
Followers
173K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy