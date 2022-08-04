Read on dsp.delaware.gov
WTOP
Delaware man arrested after ramming police vehicles
DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware say they arrested a 27-year-old Wilmington man on gun and drug charges after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into police vehicles as he tried to flee. Delaware State News reported that the arrest was made Friday in the parking lot of Bally’s Resort...
firststateupdate.com
Wanted Man Attempts To Flee Dover Police By Ramming Vehicles
The Dover Police Department arrested Zakeer Washington (27) on drug and gun charges early Friday morning after a drug investigation, according to Public Information Officer Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the Dover Police Department’s Drugs, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit and Street Crimes Unit began an investigation into Washington...
Third Suspect in July Claymont Murder Arrested
CLAYMONT, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Delaware State Police have arrested a third suspect in a...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington man arrested in Dover drug bust
Dover Police arrested a Wilmington man early Friday morning August 5, 2022, in connection with an investigation into the sale of drugs in the parking lot of Bally's Casino. Officers approached 27-year old Zakeer Washington, but police said the suspect attempted to flee by ramming his vehicle into police vehicles.
Machete-Wielding Suspect Charged for Terroristic Threats at Wilmington Park and Ride
WILMINGTON, DE- A man wielding a machete has been charged with aggravated menacing and terroristic...
Newark Man Faces Multiple Charges After Fleeing From Officers
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 27 at approximately 1:43 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 2800 block of North Market Street when they attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Davante Hawkins, exited the vehicle and fled from police on foot. He was quickly taken into custody and police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 15.2 grams of marijuana.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Newark Man
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 27-year-old Issac Vonduyke of Newark, DE. Vonduyke was last seen on August 5, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the Newark, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Vonduyke have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Leaf Blower Altercation Leads To Man Wielding Machete
Delaware State Police arrested 24-year-old Mikel Paoletti of Newark for aggravated menacing and terroristic threatening following an incident involving a machete on Wednesday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 3, 2022, at approximately 10:32 a.m., troopers responded to the “Park and Ride”...
Man Accused Of Stealing ACME Markets Cash Register Arrested: Police
A Delaware man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a cash register from ACME Markets, authorities said. On July 15, Brigantine police asked for the public's help identifying a vehicle allegedly used by a suspect in the theft. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming,...
Absecon police investigating shots fired
Absecon police are investigating a shooting incident Thursday night. Police were called to the Oyster Bay apartment complex at about 11:15 p.m., according to the report. Officers found evidence that at least one firearm was discharged in the area, police said. No injuries were report, and no arrests have been...
Cops in Lower Twp., NJ, Search for Missing 13-year-old Boy
Cops in Cape May County are asking for help from the public as they search for a missing 13-year-old boy. According to a Facebook post from the Lower Township Police Department Friday night, Collyn Reichenbach was last seen near Vacation Road wearing a red hoodie and no shoes. Authorities say...
Woman arrested after barricading inside Somers Point hotel
A woman is jailed after barricading herself inside a Somers Point hotel for nearly eight hours. The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office was trying to evict Shiryle Seyler when she tried to pour bleach on the officers and attempted to take one officer’s baton, according to the report. The...
Wilmington Police Make Arrest in Shots Fired Incident
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges following a shots fired incident. Authorities state that on July 30 at approximately 6:15 a.m., police responded to the 2700 block of North Tatnall Street for a shots fired complaint Police made contact with 35-year-old Ryan Bolling and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Through investigative measures, police confirmed that Bolling had fired the handgun. He was taken into custody without incident.
fox29.com
Police: Driver followed into Philadelphia parking lot, shot to death by gunman in another car
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a driver was killed after being followed into a parking lot by a gunman in another vehicle Friday afternoon in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7200 block of Elmwood Street just before 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police...
Woman abducted by suspect in Delaware County murder found safe, police say
Pennsylvania State Police have issued a missing endangered person advisory after, they say, Shameeka Thompson, 31, was abducted by murder suspect Dehmier Harmon after last being seen at about 4 p.m. Friday on West 21st Street in Chester.
Teen Arrested: Heroin, Gun Seized in Wilmington Drug Bust
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 26 at approximately 3:41 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 600 block of West 5th Street when they made contact with 19-year-old Cartier Kent. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, .084 grams of heroin, and 27.1 grams of marijuana. Police took Kent into custody without incident.
Suspects Sought In Wawa Parking Lot Shooting In Lansdowne
Police in Delaware County are seeking the public's help in finding two men involved in a shooting outside a Wawa store on Thursday, Aug. 5, authorities said. Two men walked onto the parking lot of the store on North Lansdowne Avenue when one of them opened fire at a parked car around 11:45 p.m., Lansdowne police said.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE ACCIDENTAL DEATH IN HOCKESSIN
(Hockessin, DE 19707) Yesterday morning (August 3rd), Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of McGovern Road for a report of an injured person. Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old male pinned under a hay bale. Although resuscitative efforts were performed, the victim succumbed...
WGAL
Coroner dispatched to Lancaster County crash
Emergency dispatchers say the coroner was called to a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. According to dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash was in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township. State police are investigating the fatal crash.
Man gets 20 years in fatal shooting of driver he was following
A man who fatally shot a minivan driver after following him in his car in Bridgeton in 2015 was sentenced Friday to 20 years in state prison, according to a statement from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Raheem Jacobs, 33, of Bridgeton, was found guilty on May 26 of...
