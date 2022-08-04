ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

WTOP

Delaware man arrested after ramming police vehicles

DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware say they arrested a 27-year-old Wilmington man on gun and drug charges after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into police vehicles as he tried to flee. Delaware State News reported that the arrest was made Friday in the parking lot of Bally’s Resort...
firststateupdate.com

Wanted Man Attempts To Flee Dover Police By Ramming Vehicles

The Dover Police Department arrested Zakeer Washington (27) on drug and gun charges early Friday morning after a drug investigation, according to Public Information Officer Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the Dover Police Department’s Drugs, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit and Street Crimes Unit began an investigation into Washington...
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington man arrested in Dover drug bust

Dover Police arrested a Wilmington man early Friday morning August 5, 2022, in connection with an investigation into the sale of drugs in the parking lot of Bally's Casino. Officers approached 27-year old Zakeer Washington, but police said the suspect attempted to flee by ramming his vehicle into police vehicles.
MyChesCo

Newark Man Faces Multiple Charges After Fleeing From Officers

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 27 at approximately 1:43 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 2800 block of North Market Street when they attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Davante Hawkins, exited the vehicle and fled from police on foot. He was quickly taken into custody and police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 15.2 grams of marijuana.
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Newark Man

Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 27-year-old Issac Vonduyke of Newark, DE. Vonduyke was last seen on August 5, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the Newark, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Vonduyke have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
firststateupdate.com

Police: Leaf Blower Altercation Leads To Man Wielding Machete

Delaware State Police arrested 24-year-old Mikel Paoletti of Newark for aggravated menacing and terroristic threatening following an incident involving a machete on Wednesday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 3, 2022, at approximately 10:32 a.m., troopers responded to the “Park and Ride”...
BreakingAC

Absecon police investigating shots fired

Absecon police are investigating a shooting incident Thursday night. Police were called to the Oyster Bay apartment complex at about 11:15 p.m., according to the report. Officers found evidence that at least one firearm was discharged in the area, police said. No injuries were report, and no arrests have been...
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Make Arrest in Shots Fired Incident

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges following a shots fired incident. Authorities state that on July 30 at approximately 6:15 a.m., police responded to the 2700 block of North Tatnall Street for a shots fired complaint Police made contact with 35-year-old Ryan Bolling and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Through investigative measures, police confirmed that Bolling had fired the handgun. He was taken into custody without incident.
MyChesCo

Teen Arrested: Heroin, Gun Seized in Wilmington Drug Bust

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 26 at approximately 3:41 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 600 block of West 5th Street when they made contact with 19-year-old Cartier Kent. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, .084 grams of heroin, and 27.1 grams of marijuana. Police took Kent into custody without incident.
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE ACCIDENTAL DEATH IN HOCKESSIN

(Hockessin, DE 19707) Yesterday morning (August 3rd), Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of McGovern Road for a report of an injured person. Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old male pinned under a hay bale. Although resuscitative efforts were performed, the victim succumbed...
WGAL

Coroner dispatched to Lancaster County crash

Emergency dispatchers say the coroner was called to a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. According to dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash was in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township. State police are investigating the fatal crash.
