QB Watch: How Justin Fields fared on Day 7 of Bears training camp

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Chicago Bears held their second padded practice on Wednesday, which marked their seventh so far this summer. And it was a much better day for the offense.

Justin Fields is entering his first training camp as the starting quarterback. Unlike last summer, Fields will get all of the starting reps as he works to build his chemistry with his weapons and fine-tune the details of the new offense under Luke Getsy.

Following a brutal showing during Tuesday’s practice, Fields and the offense rebounded with a better overall outing. That includes the two-minute drill, which has been their weakness for the last several days.

We’re taking a look at the good, the bad and the noteworthy with Fields from the seventh practice of Bears training camp:

The Good

Following a rough Tuesday practice, Fields and the offense were looking to rebound. While there weren’t a ton of deep throws, as the team worked through situational drills, Fields still had some impressive throws.

According to The Athletic, Fields’ best throw of the day came to wide receiver Darnell Mooney during the second team drill.

One of Fields’ best throws might have been the short, quick one he had to Mooney to open the second team period. It appeared to be a hot-read throw with the Bears defense blitzing. The Bears’ reporting rules limit details about the blitz, but Fields’ throw beat it, then Mooney beat a would-be tackler to take off for a first down and more.

Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown was the recipient of some big throws by Fields throughout practice. Also, during one of the team periods, Fields led the offense on a 10-play, 55-yard touchdown drive, which ended with a Mooney score.

The offense noticeably struggled in the two-minute drill over the last couple of practices, and they redeemed themselves on Wednesday. Fields had nice completions to Kmet, in between two defenders, and receiver N’Keal Harry, for a long gain. While Fields was sacked later in the drive, Fields found running back David Montgomery for a checkdown before spiking the ball and letting Cairo Santos kick the field goal.

Sure, you’d like the end result to be a touchdown. But in an end-of-half drill, any points are better than none.

The Bad

Fields had a much better practice on Wednesday. But it wasn’t perfect.

Fields was almost picked off by rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon, and he threw a pass behind tight end Cole Kmet, which rookie safety Jaquan Brisker got a hand on.

According to The Athletic, the third team period drill was the shakiest of the five on Wednesday, which included pressure on Fields and the offense struggled to move the ball.

It opened with Fields slipping for a sack. There were a couple of screens that the defense snuffed out. Between them, Fields did step up in the pocket and then took off on a scramble. After runs by Montgomery and Herbert, Fields checked the ball down to Herbert during a third-and-13.

Fields admitted after practice that the offense still has to improve on “everything” at this point of camp. Sure, he’d like for everything to be rolling at this point. But he understands there are going to be mistakes that are going to help them heading into the regular season.

The Noteworthy

While Fields’ connection with Darnell Mooney is well-documented, another wide receiver is emerging as a reliable target for Fields. Equanimeous St. Brown has been a standout on a couple of occasions during the first six practices, and it’s clear that he’s developing a rapport with Fields.

St. Brown had perhaps his best practice of training camp so far on Wednesday, where he was the recipient of some solid throws from Fields. According to NBC Sports Chicago’s Josh Schrock, Fields connected with St. Brown on several crossing routes, a slant and a deep corner route.

“He’s been in this offense for a number of years, so he really doesn’t make mistakes when it comes to running the plays,” Fields said. “He’s definitely always in the right spot and knows where to be on certain plays. He’s a weapon in this offense for sure.”

That included an impressive side-arm throw from Fields during a later team period, which resulted for a long gain. But linebacker Joe Thomas forced a fumble, which was returned by cornerback Jaylon Johnson for a score. Still, it was an overall great practice for St. Brown.

Given the wide receivers room is wide open behind Mooney, St. Brown is someone who could contend for a starting role, perhaps over guys like Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr.

