KWQC
‘Pack the Bus’ school supplies donations distributed to 10 school districts Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - What started as a celebration of Genesis Health System’s 150th anniversary in 2019 has turned into an annual event. “We have had a very successful year again this year, our fourth year, of Pack the Bus,” said Shirley Gusta, director of business intelligence at Genesis Health System.
aledotimesrecord.com
Pandemic attendance. How bad was it in Galesburg schools? And is it improving?
GALESBURG — In 2020-21, Galesburg's Community School District 205's rate of chronic absenteeism was triple compared to the previous year prior and was double the rate of nearby school districts. The district's main tool for tackling chronic absenteeism — a metric which is defined by students missing 10% or...
ourquadcities.com
Arconic Foundation gives $100K for QC community colleges
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) has been awarded a $100,000 grant from Arconic Foundation, the independently endowed philanthropic arm of Arconic Inc., to create promotional content designed to showcase advancing manufacturing careers in the Quad Cities. “Manufacturing has evolved, and this partnership with Arconic is a great opportunity for Eastern...
KCRG.com
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
ourquadcities.com
Educator/entertainer joins library staff
You may recognize him from his MPL-TV/Channel 5 program “Mr. Taylor, Songs and Stories,” but now you can see him in person at the Musser Public Library (MPL) & HNI Community Center, Muscatine. Emerson Taylor has joined the library staff as a children’s librarian, bringing a sense of...
ourquadcities.com
Girls’ grappling gets go-ahead for school district
The Davenport Community School District will be kicking off the new school year with its first sanctioned girls’ wrestling team. Davenport North alum Josh Park has been named the head coach and will oversee wrestlers from Davenport North, Central and West High Schools. A former high school wrestler himself, Park is no stranger to grappling, as his daughters Tateum and Sydney wrestled for North and Central respectively.
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine elementary school is vandalized; officials investigate
Muscatine Police ask for the public’s help to find who’s responsible for the vandalism at Madison Elementary School. The police and fire departments responded to a call from the school a little after 3 a.m. Friday. Local 4 News spoke with Muscatines Assistant Chief, Steve Snider, who said...
aroundptown.com
The 151st Whiteside County Fair Will Honor the Venhuizen Family as Friend of the Fair
Since 1989, the Whiteside County Fair Board has sought to honor those who have made an extra effort to support and make the annual Fair, Aug. 16th-20th, as much fun as possible for all those who participate and attend the many shows and events. The Whiteside County Fair Board is...
ourquadcities.com
Volunteers needed for Floatzilla
River Action is seeking volunteers to help out with the 13th-annual Floatzilla on Saturday, Aug. 20. Floatzilla is the largest paddle sports festival on the Mississippi River, where participants launch from various locations in the Quad Cities and attempt to break the world record for largest flotilla at Sunset Park, Rock Island.
geneseorepublic.com
Atkinson Village Board addresses rubbish complaints
Residents of Atkinson are reminded the Village Public Works Department will not pick up discarded furniture at any residence or place of business. All unwanted furniture should be taken to the roll off dumpster which is located behind the tennis court at the rear of the building that houses ROE offices and the Atkinson Pubic Library.
ourquadcities.com
Former mayor is nominee for Muscatine County Board of Supervisors
The Muscatine County Democratic Party has announced Diana Broderson will represent the party as its 2022 nominee for the position of Muscatine County Board of Supervisors – District 1. On Tuesday, Muscatine Democrats held a virtual reconvening of delegates to make the nomination, a news release says. Kelcey Brackett,...
aledotimesrecord.com
VIDEO: St. Jude runners make the trek from Galesburg to Peoria
Runners depart Galesburg to meet up with other participants from throughout the Midwest in Peoria to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Iowa Job Opportunities Knock At New Job Fair Next Monday
IowaWORKS, will host “Opportunity Knocks Monday,” August 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1801A East Kimberly Road, Davenport. The weekly hiring event is held every Monday with a diverse group of employers each week. The lineup of employers for August 8 are:. Michelle’s Vocational Placement LLC...
KWQC
Progress and growth continues in downtown Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Downtown Bettendorf is continuing to grow, heading into the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The “Downtown Bettendorf Organization” has added eight new businesses, spending more than a quarter of a million dollars on building improvements downtown, and having a record number of people living in the downtown area.
ourquadcities.com
QCA firefighter promoted to fire lieutenant
A Muscatine firefighter will be promoted to fire lieutenant by the Muscatine Fire Department August 11. A six-year veteran of the Muscatine Fire Department, Spencer Ripperger will be assigned to Station Two, located on Stewart Road. Ripperger is a member of the Hazardous Incident Response Team (HIRT), a special response multi-disciplined team that deals with hazardous materials, confined space rescue, high angle rope rescue, trench rescue, water and ice rescue and clandestine lab clean up. Additionally, Ripperger will be overseeing the HAZMAT unit that will respond to incidents in a Muscatine, Louisa, Henry, Washington and Keokuk counties.
10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair
My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
KWQC
Quad Cities Balloon Festival to take flight Aug. 12-13
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to fill the skies with hot air balloons next weekend, Aug. 12-13. Cody Dorgan, organizer, informs viewers about how to attend and what to expect. Gates will open at on Friday, Aug. 12 at...
ourquadcities.com
Food inspectors ensure fair food is safe to enjoy
One of many Quad Citians’ favorite parts about visiting the Mississippi Valley Fair is enjoying all the wonderful food from vendors, and the Scott County Health Department dropped by to ensure the fair food you eat meets state requirements. After determining the facilities and foods are up to code,...
KWQC
Annual Quad City Balloon Fest
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to have the Annual Quad City Balloon Fest. On Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, the balloon fest will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Gates will open at 4 pm on Friday and 3 pm on Saturday. Admission is free to all, but donations are appreciated and will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children, according to a media release.
New QC park gets a name
East Moline’s newest park has a name and it’s culturally and environmentally appropriate for our area. The Amôwa Forest Preserve is the new name for the 180 acre park located near Interstate 80 and Illinois 92. Amôwa is the Sauk word for “bee” and was chosen from over 100 names submitted by members of the […]
