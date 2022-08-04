ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Spun

Chad Johnson Compares 1 Quarterback To Patrick Mahomes

Every year there's at least one quarterback who emerges as a special talent in the NFL. For former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, one quarterback is comparable to Patrick Mahomes. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Johnson declared that New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is "very Patrick Mahomes-ish." He...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Excused From Practice: NFL World Reacts

Tom Brady was not present for Friday's training camp practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to Bucs insiders Greg Auman and Rick Stroud, the veteran quarterback was excused from practice for "a personal matter." This is Brady's third day in a row away from practice. On Wednesday, he took...
TAMPA, FL
VolunteerCountry

Freshman LB Herring 'Exciting' Vols Coaching Staff

Elijah Herring got off to a solid start in spring practice as the Vols were shorthanded at the inside linebacker position. While the situation was ideal for the team at the time, it still allowed Herring to earn valuable reps, and since then, he has continued to make strides that are "exciting" the ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
theScore

Pro Football HOF welcomes Class of 2022 in enshrinement ceremony

The Pro Football Hall of Fame immortalized eight former NFLers during Saturday's enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio. The Class of 2022 features Richard Seymour, Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Bryant Young, and Sam Mills, as well as Cliff Branch (seniors category), Dick Vermeil (coaching category), and Art McNally (contributors category). Seymour,...
CANTON, OH

