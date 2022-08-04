Craig Harrison returns as New Saints boss and Neil Gibson takes Connah's Quay Nomads job

Read on www.bbc.com
Related
England’s netball team deserves a mention too | Brief letters
Brief letters: Commonwealth Games | Secret ceremonies | Friday treat | Platinum jubilee coin
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Wales weightlifter Amy Salt explains her battle through pain barrier
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. The Commonwealth Games experience is not always about medals. Wales weightlifter Amy Salt has...
Commonwealth Games: Jack Laugher glad to win diving bronze in all-England podium
Diver Jack Laugher was pleased to have bounced back from a zero score in qualifying to claim bronze in an English one-two-three in the men’s 3m springboard final.Dan Goodfellow won his first individual Commonwealth Games gold in the event, with defending champion Jordan Houlden taking silver on an exciting day for the hosts.“I think I’d be lying to myself if I didn’t want the three golds,” Laugher said after his podium finish.“But a bronze medal is still a huge achievement, especially after everything that I overcame from the prelims as well.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Emotional Eilish Eilish McColgan ‘over the moon’ after winning gold at Commonwealth GamesKyrgios happy to be in Citi Open final after not playing ‘anywhere near best tennis’Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool ‘not good enough’ in opening-day draw against Fulham
Rosie Eccles puts challenging four years behind her to win boxing gold for Wales
Four years of bad luck melted away for Rosie Eccles at the NEC in Birmingham as the Pontypool 26-year-old served up an emphatic second-round stoppage of Australia’s Kaye Scott to claim Commonwealth Games gold in the women’s light-middleweight division.Eccles had endured a controversial split-decision defeat to England’s Sandy Ryan in the Gold Coast final four years ago and subsequently missed out on a place at the Tokyo Olympics when her body was attacked by a mystery virus and she was denied a second chance by the coronavirus pandemic.“I’m always a very optimistic person, but even I started thinking I was...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Coventry City v Rotherham United: Game off because of 'unsafe' pitch
Coventry City's home Championship game against Rotherham on Sunday has been postponed because of an "unsafe" pitch. The Coventry Building Society Arena has been used for rugby sevens matches during the Commonwealth Games. The decision to call off the match was taken by a senior official following an 18:00 BST...
BBC
Euro 2022: England captain painted in Newport Pagnell mural
The England women's football captain has been commemorated in a mural in her hometown after the Euro 2022 win. Leah Williamson lifted the trophy, England's first major football tournament win in 56 years, after a 2-1 victory over Germany at Wembley. Her portrait in front of an England flag has...
BBC
Bristol City condemn abuse towards women's manager Lauren Smith
Bristol City have condemned abuse directed towards women's team manager Lauren Smith during the men's Championship defeat by Sunderland. Smith was in the stands for the 3-2 loss at the Ashton Gate on Saturday. "Supporting Bristol City with the team today, and was told women shouldn't be at the football...
BBC
Dillon Quirke: Tipperary hurler dies after collapsing mid-game
A Tipperary hurler has died after collapsing during a county senior championship game on Friday. Dillon Quirke, 24, was carried off the field at Semple Stadium in Thurles just before half time. The match was stopped as Mr Quirke's Clonoulty/Rossmore teammates, opponents Kilruane and the Knights of Malta attended to...
Comments / 0