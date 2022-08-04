Phil Parkinson: Fifa ruling 'great news' for Wrexham, says manager

Read on www.bbc.com
SkySports
Corinthians offer Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd escape and Chelsea willing to pay £85m for Wesley Fofana - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an unlikely escape route from his Manchester United nightmare - after Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confessed he wants to do a deal. Four senior Chelsea players have been told their futures lie away...
Chilwell, Cucurella, Sterling: The Chelsea team news to face Everton in Premier League opener
Thomas Tuchel will take his Chelsea side to face Everton in their opening game of the 2022/23 Premier League season and he is set to have a full squad available. Chelsea travel to Goodison Park to face Frank Lampard’s side on Saturday evening, looking to get off to a winning start and put their defeat to the Toffees back in May behind them.
Football transfer rumours: Memphis Depay to leave Barça for Juventus?
Wesley Fofana to Chelsea? | Udinese’s Destiny Odogie to Tottenham? | Conor Coady to Everton?
Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella after Chelsea debuts
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side’s new summer signings amid the potential arrival of more players before the end of the transfer window. So far this window, the Blues have been able to acquire Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, with all of them making their competitive debuts in the 1-0 win against Everton on Saturday evening.
Steven Gerrard bemoans ‘glaringly obvious’ Aston Villa errors at Bournemouth
Steven Gerrard bemoaned “glaringly obvious” failings after Aston Villa suffered a limp 2-0 loss in their Premier League opener at newly-promoted Bournemouth.Villa struggled to respond to falling behind to Jefferson Lerma’s second-minute goal at the Vitality Stadium and rarely threatened an equaliser before Kieffer Moore’s late header sealed victory for the Cherries.Gerrard, who has designs of a top-10 finish this campaign, cut a frustrated figure for most of the afternoon and was left to lament his side’s lack of cutting edge and inability to deal with balls into the box.“We have ourselves to blame and it’s important that we don’t...
‘Was It a Penalty? I Heard He Touched the Ball’ - Jurgen Klopp on Fulham’s Penalty Decision
Liverpool started their Premier League campaign with a disappointing performance at Craven Cottage to newly promoted Fulham. Fulham took the lead again after Darwin Nunez's second-half goal through a controversial penalty decision, manager Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts.
BBC
Nigel Pearson: Bristol City manager wants more referee 'transparency'
Football should follow rugby union and give referees microphones for more transparency around decision making, says Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson. The Robins lost their first match of the new season 2-1 to Hull City on Saturday, during which the Tigers were awarded a controversial penalty. Pearson also wants VAR...
Commonwealth Games 2022: England and Nigeria storm to 4x100m gold – live!
Join our team of writers for updates on all the action in Birmingham
‘Darwin Needs Time to Settle and We Need to Mix It up a Bit’ - Jurgen Klopp on Why Darwin Nunez Won't Start Against Fulham
Liverpool kick starts their Premier League campaign this afternoon with a trip to Craven Cottage to face newly promoted Fulham. Liverpool's new summer signing Darwin Nunez only earned a space on the bench, Jurgen Klopp explains why.
BBC
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could be involved, despite featuring for just 45 minutes in pre-season. Anthony Martial is out with a hamstring strain, but Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw have both recovered from illness. Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister will be available after shaking off a recent groin issue.
Matt Hudson-Smith beaten to 400m gold by Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga
Matt Hudson-Smith lost out on gold as Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga stunned the 400m favourite at the Commonwealth Games.The 27-year-old – on his home track – had to settle for silver as Samukonga made a late break in the final 50m to go from fifth to first.He ran 44.66 seconds, with British record holder Hudson-Smith crossing the line in 44.81 seconds.He said: “I made a commitment to go hard in the first 200m. I tired up around the back. You live and you learn. You’ve just got to push on. I still got a silver medal.“If you asked people a year...
BBC
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp compares fixture congestion response to climate change
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has compared fixture congestion to climate change, saying it is an issue football's leaders have not acted upon. This Premier League season will include a winter break to accommodate the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Klopp said: "When we start talking about it I really get...
BBC
Aaron Ramsey: Norwich sign Aston Villa prospect on season-long loan
Norwich City have signed Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old made his first-team debut a year ago when Canaries boss Dean Smith was in charge at Villa Park. He later went on loan to League One side Cheltenham Town, playing 15 games and scoring his...
SB Nation
Romano: Spurs have agreed personal terms for Destiny Udogie
Tottenham Hotpsur are well on their way towards completing their seventh signing of the summer. In the hours before Tottenham’s week 1 Premier League victory over Southampton on Saturday, Fabrizio Romano tweeted that Spurs have agreed personal terms with 19-year old Italian defender Destiny Udogie. It’s not a done...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Livingston, Dundee United
Bosman lawyer Jean-Louis Dupont insists Scotland's top clubs stand to benefit from a new legal challenge to Uefa's stance on cross-border leagues. (Daily Mail) Reports in Israel suggest Maccabi Haifa midfielder Mohammad Abu Fani, frequently linked with Celtic this summer, is unhappy at being used as a substitute in every Champions League qualifier so far and with an offer from a European club being rejected. (Daily Record)
BBC
Southend United 0-1 Boreham Wood
Boreham Wood survived a pair of second-half red cards to open their National League campaign with a 1-0 win at Southend. The Wood went ahead just short of the half-hour mark as two new signings combined, Danny Newton poking home after Dion Kelly-Evans had delivered a low cross after being released down the right wing.
Soccer-Huge Cucurella fee shows high price of a little Premier League experience
MANCHESTER, England, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chelsea committed a reported 62 million pounds ($74.72 million) on Friday to buy Spanish left back Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion with the south coast club collecting a 46 million pound profit on a player they had signed just 12 months ago.
‘Fulham, They’ll Be Tough Definitely’ - Jurgen Klopp on Opening Fixture
Liverpool kick start their Premier League campaign this afternoon away to newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage, Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts ahead of the game.
