Phil Parkinson: Fifa ruling 'great news' for Wrexham, says manager

Matt Hudson-Smith lost out on gold as Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga stunned the 400m favourite at the Commonwealth Games.The 27-year-old – on his home track – had to settle for silver as Samukonga made a late break in the final 50m to go from fifth to first.He ran 44.66 seconds, with British record holder Hudson-Smith crossing the line in 44.81 seconds.He said: “I made a commitment to go hard in the first 200m. I tired up around the back. You live and you learn. You’ve just got to push on. I still got a silver medal.“If you asked people a year...

