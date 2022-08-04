At 8 pm Saturday Caney Creek and North Montgomery County Fire Departments were dispatched to the 10000 block of Crockett Martin Road for a crash with possible ejection. Units arrived on the scene to find a Dodge pickup in the ditch and a Ford pickup in a private driveway. A male who identified himself as the passenger of the Dodge said he didn’t know what happened to the driver. Fire crews began to search the woods surrounding the crash for the driver who was thought to be ejected. Montgomery County Deputies questioned the passenger about the driver’s identity which he said he did not know even though the male claiming to be the passenger was the owner of the truck. Witnesses then came forward and told deputies they saw the male identified as the passenger getting fuel at SH 105 and Crockett Martin then leaving south on Crockett Martin at a high rate of speed blowing black smoke from his diesel pickup. The passenger finally admitted to deputies that he was the driver of the Dodge. DPS is investigating the crash. Witnesses say the Ford pickup had slowed to turn left into a private drive. Other vehicles were stopped behind it. The Dodge drove into the oncoming lane passing the vehicles and slammed into the left front of the Ford that was turning. The driver of the Dodge did not have a driver’s license.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO