SPLENDORA RECOVERS STOLEN CITY EQUIPMENT
On Wednesday night someone went into the Splendora Water Department facility on I-69 between East River and FM 2090 and stole a Bobcat track hoe and trailer. SplendoraPolice started an investigation. Friday night Splendora and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office located the stolen equipment in Porter at a residence. The property owner had just bought it from an individual from Pasadena. To prove what he was telling police he let them video his security cameras on his property. The cameras caught the entire transaction. A warrant is going to be issued for the individual who sold it to him.
Montgomery Co. deputies investigating body found in sandlot near Kingwood
MCSO said the circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation, and there is no additional information at this time.
SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE IN OAKHURST COMMUNITY
The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a location on Oak Hurst Creek Drive at the request of the Porter Fire Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. A suspicious package was found on a front porch of a home. The Bomb Unit of the Fire Marshal arrived but due to the makeup of the package, they were unable to determine the contents. Using specialized equipment they safely moved it to a location in Harris County where they were able to gain access to the contents. IT was found to be harmless. However, they did learn who placed the package and a warrant is being issued for his arrest.
6 arrested, home condemned by fire marshal after drug bust in west Houston, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Six people were arrested during a search warrant of a home in west Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO Captain D. Wine said the suspects were arrested after deputies found heroin and meth inside the home located on Loch Marie Lane in the Gencairn subdivision.
MAN CRITICAL IN EARLY MORNING ROLLOVER CRASH
Just before 7 am Saturday a call came into Montgomery County 911 reporting a possible body lying on the side of the road on FM 1485 near Monday-Hargrove which is along SH 99 about one-half mile west of the Harris County line. East Montgomery County Fire responded and found a Ford Explorer with heavy damage at the point FM 1485 curves under SH99. Nearby they found a male who had been ejected. MCHD transported the male in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. DPS investigated the crash which is unknown what time it occurred as there were no other calls. The Ford was westbound on FM 1485 and failed to negotiate the curve under SH 99. HE left the roadway into the ditch on the northside of the road and began to flip. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt was elected. FM 1485 westbound reopened just after 8:30am.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY WELCOMES THREE MORE HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES TO THE SHERIFF HENDERSON BED AND BREAKFAST
8/4/2022 462207 WILLIAMS, RONALD DARNEIL 5555 NEW TERRITORY BLVD; UNIT 8207 SUGARLAND TX 77479 CONROE PD 777 S IH45 N SERVICE RD INSTANTER CCL5 EVADING ARREST DETENTION 5000 INSTANTER D9 THEFT>=30K<150K 25000 [/caption] [caption id="attachment_313961" align="alignnone" width="480"]. 8/4/2022 462206 RIVERA, JUAN 701 PRESTON AVE PASADENA TX 77505 CONROE PD 777...
2 arrested after deputies find 134 pounds of meth, marijuana and weapons in north Houston
HOUSTON – Two people have been arrested and charged after a large drug and gun bust in north Houston, according to Harris County Precinct 2. On Tuesday, deputies said they recovered a little more than 134 pounds of methamphetamine, a little under three pounds of marijuana, one semi-automatic shotgun, and three handguns.
SMITHVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT ENDS IN CHAPPELL HILL
A Smithville woman is in Washington County custody after a high-speed chase late Wednesday night out of Harris County. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a trooper was on Highway 290 near Mason Road in the Cypress area around 11:50 p.m. when the trooper spotted a 2015 Ford Fusion driving at a high rate of speed.
CRASH CLOSES CROCKETT MARTIN FOR OVER AN HOUR
At 8 pm Saturday Caney Creek and North Montgomery County Fire Departments were dispatched to the 10000 block of Crockett Martin Road for a crash with possible ejection. Units arrived on the scene to find a Dodge pickup in the ditch and a Ford pickup in a private driveway. A male who identified himself as the passenger of the Dodge said he didn’t know what happened to the driver. Fire crews began to search the woods surrounding the crash for the driver who was thought to be ejected. Montgomery County Deputies questioned the passenger about the driver’s identity which he said he did not know even though the male claiming to be the passenger was the owner of the truck. Witnesses then came forward and told deputies they saw the male identified as the passenger getting fuel at SH 105 and Crockett Martin then leaving south on Crockett Martin at a high rate of speed blowing black smoke from his diesel pickup. The passenger finally admitted to deputies that he was the driver of the Dodge. DPS is investigating the crash. Witnesses say the Ford pickup had slowed to turn left into a private drive. Other vehicles were stopped behind it. The Dodge drove into the oncoming lane passing the vehicles and slammed into the left front of the Ford that was turning. The driver of the Dodge did not have a driver’s license.
CRASH OF FM 2090
Just after 10 pm Friday East Montgomery County Fire Department was dispatched to a major accident on FM 2090 in front of Splendora High School. A motorcycle rider had broken down and was walking his motorcycle in the center turn lane heading east. A young male in a Ford Fusion came up on him and went into the westbound lanes to go around him. He then went back to the eastbound lane, lost control, and spun out ending up in the westbound lane facing west. A Volkswagen Jetta that was westbound slammed into the rear of the Ford. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked the crash. THe motorcycle was not struck.
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/05/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-05-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-02-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Man smashes woman's windshield with a dumbbell during suspected case of road rage
HOUSTON — Houston police are still investigating an apparent case of road rage that happened near Tidwell and the Hardy Toll Road on Sunday. A driver, who asked us not to use her name or show her face, says she was stopped at the intersection of Irvington and Tidwell near Sam Houston High School when she was rear-ended by a fast-moving vehicle.
Road rage suspect arrested after pointing gun at driver on Sam Houston Toll, constable says
HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested and charged after a road rage incident, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. Tayshee Jackson, 22, has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Aug. 4, deputies responded to a road rage incident in the...
18-WHEELER FIRE IN WALLER BRINGS IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY FIRE UNITS
An 18-wheeler loaded with lumber is on fire on US 290 southbound between Field Store and FM 2920 in Waller. Inbound 290 is closed. Waller requested mutual aid in sending Magnolia, Woodlands HAZMAT, and Porter Fire Department to the scene.
Toddler killed after overturned cement truck lands on vehicle in east Harris County
HOUSTON - Authorities say a toddler died Friday following a crash with a cement truck in east Harris County. Details are limited as it's an active scene, but according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a cement truck was heading southbound on the main lanes of Beltway 8 East at Woodforest a little before 3 p.m. when the driver lost control.
CRASH CLOSES FM 1485 FOR AN HOUR
Just after 9 pm, East Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported major accident at Azalea and FM 1485. Units arrived to find two persons trapped in a Nissan Sentra. Additional two other vehicles were damaged along with a Ford pickup pulling a track-hoe. Caney Creek Fire also was dispatched to the scene as firefighters freed the driver and passenger in the Nissan. The driver was transported to Kingwood Hospital, the passenger suffered minor injuries. According to witnesses, the Nissan was southbound on FM 1485 when the white Ford pickup, which was northbound attempted to pass. He struck the Nissan almost head-on, then went to the ditch also striking another Ford pickup that was traveling with him. Several wreckers were in the area and were able to assist in the cleaning of FM 1485 to get it open sooner than if it had just been the rotation wreckers clearing the road and crash.
Child dies when concrete truck goes off E. Beltway overpass and lands on vehicle, sheriff says
"It landed on a car!" Nearby security video captured the moment a heavy truck fell off the East Beltway overpass, crushing an SUV. A 22-month-old boy did not survive.
Texas nurse accused in fiery California wreck that killed multiple people
LOS ANGELES — A Houston nurse is the woman accused of causing a horrific crash in the Los Angeles area on Thursday. Surveillance video captured a Mercedes-Benz speeding through the busy intersection of Slauson and La Brea Aves. before hitting several cars. At least five people were killed, including...
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigating Found Body in Porter
PORTER, TX -- On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at about 8:30 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body in the 26000 block of Sorters Road in Porter, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered an unidentified deceased male in a nearby sandlot.
A Former College Station Bookkeeper Is Arrested On Charges Of Stealing More Than $52,000 Dollars
A former bookkeeper at a College Station business is accused of stealing more than $52,000 dollars. 49 year old Christine Sonnier of Katy was arrested this week, following an investigation by College Station police that began in January. The businessowners told police according to CSPD arrest reports that during the...
