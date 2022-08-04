ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

These Secretlab Gaming Chairs Are On Sale Right Now

By Robert Anderson
IGN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Game Scoop! 685: 7 Great Games to Pick Up on Sale Right Now

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Jared Petty -- are discussing Tactics Ogre Reborn, great games on sale right now, the August 2005 issue of Electronic Gaming Monthly, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ship Progression Guide

Ship Progression was introduced to Sea of Thieves in season seven. The progression works similarly to how Pirate Milestones work in-game. This Sea of Thieves Ship Progression Guide will teach you everything you'll need to know about it, with information on how to track your progress, the rewards, and how to spend class.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

GigaBash - Review

Picture a game that looks left at all of the fans clamoring for a new Power Stone game, looks right at the ones who want a new War of the Monsters, and then shrugs its shoulders and says “Why not both?” That game is GigaBash. It’s a 3D arena fighter with a collection of 10 monsters and mechas inspired by classic kaijus and a focus on simple controls, environmental destructibility, and the power fantasy of being a giant monster slamming other giant monsters through skyscrapers. It’s not much more than meets the eye, but its claws are certainly sharp enough to scratch any kaiju-sized party fighter itches.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Batman Best Perks and Tips

The Caped Crusader enters the fray of MultiVersus! He brings with him his gadgets and his wits as the World's Greatest Detective to fight against the brawlers of the MultiVersus. A founding member of the Justice League, he won't let any bad guys run around freely. To the Batmobile!. Interested...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming Chair#Video Game#The Titan Evo 2022#Astralis
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
SHOPPING
dotesports.com

Sony plans to discontinue PS5 Accolades due to lack of player usage

The PlayStation 5 released a lot of new features when the console was first launched. Features like backward compatibility with older PlayStation games was a welcome addition from previous generations, but others like the Accolade system ended up falling flat. So flat that Sony has now decided to scrap its Accolade system altogether.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
IGN

Amazon Luna Review

When Amazon’s digital store launched in 1994, it found itself at the forefront of digital commerce. There were very few competitors in the space and Amazon was able to carve out a niche as the premier online bookstore. Fast-forward several decades and that very same company is giving game streaming a go with Amazon Luna. But unlike 1994, Amazon now finds itself amidst a sea of competitors from the likes of Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Target Has Amazon Fire TV Stick On Sale for Prime Day Pricing

One of the most popular streaming devices, at least with the IGN audience, is Amazon's Fire TV Stick. This little device is as easy to set up as plugging in an HDMI cable, and this particular model has an Alexa-enabled remote with TV controls, meaning you only need one remote to worry about.
ELECTRONICS
domino

Forget Shoes—This Stylist Has an Entirely Different Use for IKEA’s Closet Shelving

After two countries, four cities, and eight years of collecting, Abby Clawson Low has accumulated her fair share of reads. “We’re book people,” the design director says, laughing. “Even when we moved to Italy for a year, we brought all of our English titles with us.” Whether it’s her three sons’ favorite bedtime story or a nonfiction memoir, there’s room for all in Dallas, where they’ve since settled. However, no standard bookcases or open shelving were giving her sons’ beloved tomes and miniature race cars the recognition they deserved. “I just kept envisioning European bookstores and museum display cases,” says Low.
DALLAS, TX
IGN

Highland Korok Seed 23

Location: At the very eastern edge of the Highland region that overlooks the Digdogg Suspension Bridge, travel along the small cliff ledges west of Dah Kaso Shrine to find some puzzle blocks embedded in the cliff. Move the block on the ground to the left puzzle to complete it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Series S Consoles Getting Big Upgrade

Microsoft has revealed that it's making a big upgrade to Xbox Series S consoles moving forward. Currently, Microsoft has two next-gen Xbox consoles available with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. And while the Series S model has less power when compared to the Series X, Microsoft is looking to improve the hardware in a notable way so that developers can more easily create games for the platform.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Where Switch, PS5 Rank Among the Best-Selling Video Game Consoles of All Time

Sony's PlayStation 2 has long reigned as the best-selling video game console of all time. Despite its massive sales success, PlayStation 4 will end its run tens of millions of units away from the top spot. And while it, too, is still a long way from the top, Switch has maintained extraordinary sales momentum, recently passing Wii and PS1 to become the fifth best-selling console of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tanks For The Likes

This page of IGN's Fary Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story Tanks For The Likes. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Objective: Film Colton and upload the video. Quest Giver: Colton "CBSavage"...
TECHNOLOGY
IGN

Pokemon Go Raids August 2022

Pokemon Go has changed its rotation of Pokemon available to fight in Raids for August 2022. We will detail all of the Raids throughout August 2022, their times, and more. Raid Hours take place each Wednesday between 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. Raids Hours allows players an easier means to catch Legendary Pokemon.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Walkthrough

This Walkthrough will take you from your arrival onto Erlin’s Eye to Citizen Sleeper’s ‘best’ ending, ‘A Long Journey To A Small Unknown Planet’. It won’t cover the other questlines, so take your time to explore the Eye whenever you can. Citizen Sleeper can be broken down into four chapters, based on primary conflicts; Hunted, Ethan’s Tab, Maywick, and the Endgame. You’ll also gain access to Lowend and climb to the Hub, opening up extra sidequests as well.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy