HPD officer attempts to save fatal crash victim, police say
HOUSTON — One person is dead following a fiery single-car crash in north Houston, according to police. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Saunders Road and the Eastex Freeway underpass. Police said a man was driving northbound when he crashed head-on into a cement pillar underneath...
KSAT 12
1 killed after tires flew off 18-wheeler, ‘rolled uncontrollably’ on Texas highway, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A man was killed and his 11-year-old child was injured after their vehicle was hit by tires that flew off an 18-wheeler, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened as the big rig was traveling southbound on Interstate...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN CRITICAL IN EARLY MORNING ROLLOVER CRASH
Just before 7 am Saturday a call came into Montgomery County 911 reporting a possible body lying on the side of the road on FM 1485 near Monday-Hargrove which is along SH 99 about one-half mile west of the Harris County line. East Montgomery County Fire responded and found a Ford Explorer with heavy damage at the point FM 1485 curves under SH99. Nearby they found a male who had been ejected. MCHD transported the male in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. DPS investigated the crash which is unknown what time it occurred as there were no other calls. The Ford was westbound on FM 1485 and failed to negotiate the curve under SH 99. HE left the roadway into the ditch on the northside of the road and began to flip. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt was elected. FM 1485 westbound reopened just after 8:30am.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SPLENDORA RECOVERS STOLEN CITY EQUIPMENT
On Wednesday night someone went into the Splendora Water Department facility on I-69 between East River and FM 2090 and stole a Bobcat track hoe and trailer. SplendoraPolice started an investigation. Friday night Splendora and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office located the stolen equipment in Porter at a residence. The property owner had just bought it from an individual from Pasadena. To prove what he was telling police he let them video his security cameras on his property. The cameras caught the entire transaction. A warrant is going to be issued for the individual who sold it to him.
Man smashes woman's windshield with a dumbbell during suspected case of road rage
HOUSTON — Houston police are still investigating an apparent case of road rage that happened near Tidwell and the Hardy Toll Road on Sunday. A driver, who asked us not to use her name or show her face, says she was stopped at the intersection of Irvington and Tidwell near Sam Houston High School when she was rear-ended by a fast-moving vehicle.
Click2Houston.com
6 arrested, home condemned by fire marshal after drug bust in west Houston, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Six people were arrested during a search warrant of a home in west Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO Captain D. Wine said the suspects were arrested after deputies found heroin and meth inside the home located on Loch Marie Lane in the Gencairn subdivision.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CRASH CLOSES CROCKETT MARTIN FOR OVER AN HOUR
At 8 pm Saturday Caney Creek and North Montgomery County Fire Departments were dispatched to the 10000 block of Crockett Martin Road for a crash with possible ejection. Units arrived on the scene to find a Dodge pickup in the ditch and a Ford pickup in a private driveway. A male who identified himself as the passenger of the Dodge said he didn’t know what happened to the driver. Fire crews began to search the woods surrounding the crash for the driver who was thought to be ejected. Montgomery County Deputies questioned the passenger about the driver’s identity which he said he did not know even though the male claiming to be the passenger was the owner of the truck. Witnesses then came forward and told deputies they saw the male identified as the passenger getting fuel at SH 105 and Crockett Martin then leaving south on Crockett Martin at a high rate of speed blowing black smoke from his diesel pickup. The passenger finally admitted to deputies that he was the driver of the Dodge. DPS is investigating the crash. Witnesses say the Ford pickup had slowed to turn left into a private drive. Other vehicles were stopped behind it. The Dodge drove into the oncoming lane passing the vehicles and slammed into the left front of the Ford that was turning. The driver of the Dodge did not have a driver’s license.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Man killed when 18-wheeler’s 2 loose tires hit 2 vehicles on I-45 near Louetta, sheriff says
A man is dead and his 11-year-old son was injured when an 18-wheeler lost two of its wheels mid-drive along Interstate 45 in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The incident happened in the 20700 block of the North Freeway near Louetta at about 1:35 p.m. The big...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CRASH OF FM 2090
Just after 10 pm Friday East Montgomery County Fire Department was dispatched to a major accident on FM 2090 in front of Splendora High School. A motorcycle rider had broken down and was walking his motorcycle in the center turn lane heading east. A young male in a Ford Fusion came up on him and went into the westbound lanes to go around him. He then went back to the eastbound lane, lost control, and spun out ending up in the westbound lane facing west. A Volkswagen Jetta that was westbound slammed into the rear of the Ford. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked the crash. THe motorcycle was not struck.
Click2Houston.com
Road rage suspect arrested after pointing gun at driver on Sam Houston Toll, constable says
HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested and charged after a road rage incident, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. Tayshee Jackson, 22, has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Aug. 4, deputies responded to a road rage incident in the...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Child dies when concrete truck goes off E. Beltway overpass and lands on vehicle, sheriff says
Drivers were told to avoid the East Beltway at Woodforest after a concrete mixer lost control, fell off the mainlanes, and landed on a vehicle below. The person who died on Friday when a concrete-mixing truck rolled over in east Harris County was a child who may be just 22 months old.
Father charged in death of 1-month-old boy found unresponsive at motel off I-10
The 33-year-old father was charged following a preliminary investigation of the injuries found on the baby, police said.
cw39.com
Man arrested, charged in stabbing death in Dickinson
DICKINSON, Texas (CW39) — Police are investigating a stabbing death that happened in Dickinson on Thursday night and have arrested a man in connection with the incident. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a 911 call at the 400 block of Deats Road, where a man was found with stab wounds. The unidentified victim was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Click2Houston.com
2 teens injured in 2-story house fire in Montgomery County, firefighters say
HOUSTON – Two teens were taken to the hospital after a fast-moving house fire in Spring Friday morning. Multiple fire departments in Montgomery County were called to the home on Emerson Creek Drive near Bakerswood. The family tells KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner that everything happened so fast.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE IN OAKHURST COMMUNITY
The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a location on Oak Hurst Creek Drive at the request of the Porter Fire Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. A suspicious package was found on a front porch of a home. The Bomb Unit of the Fire Marshal arrived but due to the makeup of the package, they were unable to determine the contents. Using specialized equipment they safely moved it to a location in Harris County where they were able to gain access to the contents. IT was found to be harmless. However, they did learn who placed the package and a warrant is being issued for his arrest.
Cypress family receives $10M settlement after garbage truck kills father; Murder trial to start soon
HOUSTON, Texas — A Cypress family has a little bit of closure after a multi-million dollar settlement after a 65-year-old man was run over and killed by a garbage truck in 2020. But as the civil lawsuits come to an end, a murder trial is set to begin. Three...
Click2Houston.com
2 arrested after deputies find 134 pounds of meth, marijuana and weapons in north Houston
HOUSTON – Two people have been arrested and charged after a large drug and gun bust in north Houston, according to Harris County Precinct 2. On Tuesday, deputies said they recovered a little more than 134 pounds of methamphetamine, a little under three pounds of marijuana, one semi-automatic shotgun, and three handguns.
mocomotive.com
CRASH CLOSES FM 1485 FOR AN HOUR
Just after 9 pm, East Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported major accident at Azalea and FM 1485. Units arrived to find two persons trapped in a Nissan Sentra. Additional two other vehicles were damaged along with a Ford…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/crash-closes-fm-1485-for-an-hour/
Traffic alert: Big freeway closure in downtown Houston this weekend
HOUSTON — Heads up! There's a big freeway closure happening in downtown Houston that you're going to want to avoid this weekend. All of the southbound lanes of the I-69/Eastex Freeway at I-45/North Freeway will be closed for construction starting at 9 p.m. Friday. The closure will last through...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
18-WHEELER FIRE IN WALLER BRINGS IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY FIRE UNITS
An 18-wheeler loaded with lumber is on fire on US 290 southbound between Field Store and FM 2920 in Waller. Inbound 290 is closed. Waller requested mutual aid in sending Magnolia, Woodlands HAZMAT, and Porter Fire Department to the scene.
