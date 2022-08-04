ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass shooting leaves at least 9 injured in downtown Cincinnati

At least nine people were injured in a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said. As the suspect was actively shooting, one officer discharged a shot, Lt. Colonel Mike John of the Cincinnati Police Department told a news conference. It was unknown if the bullet struck the suspect, he added.
