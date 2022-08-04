ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Locust Street to close at Humbolt for reconstruction

By Julia Marshall
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S1aLm_0h4g5tMC00

Beginning on August 10, East Locust Street will close at North Humboldt Boulevard for reconstruction.

The City of Milwaukee announced the closure Thursday, saying the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is working on a Humboldt Blvd. reconstruction project from East North Avenue to East Keefe Avenue.

The closure will be in effect until September 2, with the area closed to all forms of traffic.

"A closure has been planned because it will be more efficient, more cost-effective, and safer for the crew to remove and replace this portion of the intersection in one segment instead of multiple construction stages," a press release from the city stated.

According to the city, motorists traveling east-westbound are advised to use alternate routes like East North Avenue and East Capitol Drive. North and southbound traffic on Humboldt will be maintained.

Traffic to adjacent properties on East Locust Street will be accessible from North Oakland Avenue. Officials said this includes properties located on Humboldt Blvd. that access driveways from the Locust Street alley.

Pedestrians traveling in the area are encouraged to travel on the west side of North Humboldt Boulevard and cross at East Chambers Street or East Hadley Street to access east-side properties.

Routes for bicyclists are as follows:

  • Westbound route for bicyclists: Cross at the signalized light at East Locust Street (near HACM Locust Court), travel through Gordon Park on Oak Leaf Trail, cross at East Hadley Street, head northbound on North Humboldt Boulevard back to East Locust Street.
  • Eastbound route for bicyclists on East Locust Street: Travel southbound on North Humboldt Boulevard, cross at East Hadley Street, travel through Gordon Park on Oak Leaf Trail back to East Locust Street.
City of Milwaukee
East Locust Street at North Humboldt Boulevard will close for reconstruction.

