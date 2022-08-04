Horrific details revealed about victims after abducted girl's dramatic escape leads to discovery of 2 bodies

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 10-year-old Minneapolis girl who was reported missing from a foster home has been found safe. The Minneapolis Police Department said Sunday evening that Majestii Newsom was located following a search involving police officers, family members and investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Still, officers are working to figure out a "chronology of what occurred" regarding Newsom's disappearance, police said. Authorities sought help finding Newsom over the weekend, saying that she was last seen Thursday morning at her foster home on 1500 block of Queen Avenue North, in the city's Willard-Hay neighborhood. It's unclear why police waited until Saturday to send out a news release asking for help finding Newsom.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO