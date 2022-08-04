ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dadeville, AL

Horrific details revealed about victims after abducted girl's dramatic escape leads to discovery of 2 bodies

 2 days ago
Comments / 99

LowIQInsomniac
2d ago

It is confirmed he is an illegal immigrant, please use the power of your votes in midterm and flip this house. The democrats don't have anyone's best interest in mind. My condolences to the dead, speedy recovery for the brave young girl

Jillette
2d ago

Should be more information. Who were the other people living in the home that weren't there when this p.o.s got arrested? Where are they and why aren't they also being arrested

Gina Miller
2d ago

Hope he gets the death penalty.. dont waste tax payer dollars to keep him alive. what a waste of oxygen.

