Longtime Hamden Police Officer Killed In Crash Just Days After Retiring

Michael Pantera Photo Credit: Facebook/Hamden Police Department

A 24-year veteran of a local Connecticut police department was killed in a crash just two days after he retired.

Hamden Police Officer Michael Pantera died in the crash in North Branford on Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Hamden Police Department announced.

He retired on Sunday, July 31, the police department said.

"Mike Pantera was a compassionate and caring Police Officer who was very proud to serve in the town where he was raised and still had family living here," Acting Chief of Police Timothy Wydra said. "He was always ready to lend a hand or volunteer to help an Officer or community member. We mourn his loss and remember him as a genuine, loyal, hardworking, and kind-hearted person who touched everyone he met."

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett ordered town flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor Pantera.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the Hamden Police Department and to the family and loved ones of Officer Pantera," she said. "As a member of the Community Police Division and Bicycle Patrol Unit, Officer Pantera represented the best of our police department with many close and friendly interactions with our residents."

