Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Lakers great bashes Shaquille O’Neal’s son after summer league stint

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers great Robert Horry recently had some thoughts on the play of Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef, after his stint with the organization’s summer league team. And suffice to say, they weren’t very positive.

While he wasn’t a top star during his tenure in LA, there is no doubt that Robert Horry was a key contributor to the Lakers winning three NBA championships in the early part of the 2000s. He earned his “Big Shot Bob” nickname for a good reason. The 16-year veteran knew how to win titles and helped the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs win a few as well. His opinion on the game has legitimate merit.

That’s why when he mused about Shareef O’Neal’s recent tenure with the Lakers summer league team on an episode of his “Big Shot Bob Pod with Robert Horry” podcast it drew attention. Since he played with O’Neal’s father for seven seasons and there are fans that hope to see the next generation of O’Neal return to the organization. However, after seeing the 22-year-old in a recent practice, he had some concerns about the toughness of “Shaq’s” son.

Los Angeles Lakers great questions the toughness of Shareef O’Neal

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

“I know him very well and I have seen his game. I was watching him when he was with the Lakers. I was there at the facility doing something [and] watching them practice. The guy that the Lakers just signed, the tall white guy — I can’t think of his name — and Shareef was guarding this dude, and Shareef was just letting this dude do whatever he wants.

“I picked up my phone, and I was getting ready to call Shaq like, ‘Yo man, you gotta tell your son he can’t be playing off the damn O’Neal name. He gotta go out there and play. You gotta put forth some more effort man. “

Robert Horry on Shareef O’Neal

As Horry explains it, he believes many second-generation athletes often lack aggressiveness because they believe the game will just come to them. But the 51-year-old says if O’Neal wants to have a successful career like his legendary father, he will need to find the dog inside of him.

  • Shareef O’Neal stats (LSU): 2.6 PPG, 3.0 REB, 40.5% FG

“I think a lot of times, you know, Shareef’s such a nice kid, that I don’t know if he has that dog in him to go out and take what he wants. Shaq had that dog in him. You’ve gotta be able to do that, and sometimes kids of NBA superstars are kind of like, ‘it’s gonna come to me.’ Nah, you’ve gotta take what you want. From the moment I watched him, you’re hiding from the ball, you’re not being aggressive, people look at this. He’s got the talent but he’s gotta take what he wants.”

robert Horry on Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shareef

Following his stint with the Lakers summer league team, O’Neal signed a six-figure contract with the Ignite of the G-League.

