Hillsborough County, FL

DeSantis suspends Hillsborough County state attorney who pledged not to prosecute abortions

By Skyler Swisher, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended a state attorney Thursday who said he wouldn’t prosecute abortions prohibited by Florida’s new 15-week ban.

Hillsborough County State Attorney Warren is viewed as a rising liberal leader in the Tampa Bay area. He was one of 90 prosecutors nationwide who pledged not to prosecute women receiving an abortion from their doctor.

Warren has selectively enforced laws, DeSantis said at a news conference Thursday.

“It is not for him to put himself above the law,” he said.

The Florida Senate will decide whether to remove Warren from office.

DeSantis signed a bill earlier this year that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest. The law does include exceptions for a pregnant woman’s life and if a “fatal fetal abnormality” is detected.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

