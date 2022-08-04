Antony Blinken warns China not to use Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip as an excuse for 'aggressive military action' or to manufacture a crisis as Beijing fires missiles towards island and into Japan's exclusion zone

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tried to de-escalate tensions after Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan and called out China for trying to 'manufacture a crisis.'

Speaking at the ASEAN-US Ministerial meeting in Cambodia, the secretary said: 'We remain committed to our One China policy guided by our commitments to the Taiwan Relations Act, communiqués. … And I want to emphasize: nothing has changed our position and I hope very much that Beijing will not manufacture a crisis or seek a pretense to increase its aggressive military action.'

'Many countries around the world believe that escalation serves no one and could have unintended consequences that serve no one's interests, including ASEAN members and including China,' Blinken said.

Blinken confirmed that the Biden administration had reached out to Beijing to urge them against escalating the situation, but warned the CCP against encroachment.

(L-R) Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi handshake in the "ASEAN-way" for a group photo

'Maintaining cross-strait stability is the interest all countries in the region, including all of our colleagues within ASEAN.'

'The United States continues to have an abiding interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We oppose any unilateral efforts to change the status quo, especially by force,' Blinken added.

Blinken's remarks came just as the Chinese military's Eastern Theatre Command announced multiple of their missiles had been fired into the sea off the eastern part of Taiwan. They boasted that all missiles had hit their targets.

Meanwhile, Biden administration officials told Bloomberg the White House was fuming at Pelosi's unannounced visit to Taiwan, despite President Biden's public warning.

'The military thinks it's not a good idea right now,' Biden had said when rumors of the trip began to circulate.

They said senior members of the National Security Council and State Department officials tried to discourage her from the visit but she refused to call off the trip which enraged Beijing.

Officials said they were furious that the speaker, who has long been a vocal supporter of Taiwan, would use the trip to capstone her career at a time of such fraught tensions.

Pelosi is the first House speaker to visit Taiwan since Newt Gingrich in the 1990s. While she's likely to hold on to her San Francisco House seat, Republicans looked poised to take over the House.

Pelosi refused to confirm the trip ahead of her departure, and reportedly was displeased with the Biden administration after it leaked, believing them to be responsible for sharing information with the press.

The speaker kept quiet on Taiwan in public remarks during the next leg of her journey in South Korea. After she arrived, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declined a meeting with the speaker and was instead seen out attending a play and dining with actors. Instead, the pair had a 40-minute phone call.

Pelosi will now visit the heavily fortified DMZ where North and South Korean forces stand face-to-face after she agreed to support Seoul's efforts to denuclearize Pyongyang.

Pelosi and South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo reached an agreement Thursday to achieve 'practical denuclearization and peace' after sharing concerns that 'North Korea's level of threat is heightening.'

The alliance between the two nations comes as North Korea issued a stark warning it would 'never tolerate' the United States' criticism of the its nuclear program.

The pariah state slammed Washington as the 'kingpin of nuclear proliferation' and said it would not allow any encroachment of its sovereign rights.

Pelosi would be the highest-ranking US official to visit the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom since then-president Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un there in 2019.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi leaves the parliament in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday

Pelosi walks next to Legislative Yuan Vice President Tsai Chi-chang

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, front, center left, and South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin Pyo, center right, inspect an honor guard upon her arrival at the National Assembly in Seoul on Thursday

'Both sides expressed concern over the grave situation in which North Korea's level of threat is heightening,' Kim said, reading a joint press statement following the meeting earlier today.

Even North Korea took Pelosi's visit to Taiwan as a threat, with the Foreign Ministry saying 'the current situation clearly shows that the impudent interference of the U.S. in internal affairs of other countries.'

North Korea has conducted missile tests at an unprecedented pace this year and international experts believe it is readying its seventh nuclear test, the first since 2017.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country was ready to mobilize its nuclear war deterrent and counter any US military clash.

South Korea and the DMZ between the North and South is the fourth stop in Pelosi's Asia tour, following Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan.

Pelosi is scheduled to fly to Japan later on Thursday for the final leg of her Asia trip.