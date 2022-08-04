ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Brad Pitt talks stunts, renegade 'Troy' ATV ride as moving arrow target: 'Got in trouble for that'

By Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Don't let Brad Pitt's Ladybug fool you in "Bullet Train." In the trailer alone for the action comedy, Pitt's curiously code-named assassin gets table-slammed, stabbed, thrown through a glass door and pulled out of the high-speed Japanese train.

Not a problem for Pitt. Even at the road-tested age of 58, the Oscar-winning star had his stunt double-turned-director, David Leitch, watching his back.

"It was always, 'If it's going to hurt, get Leitch,' " says Pitt of their early days as a team, laughing during a Zoom call with Leitch, 46. "I've never had a stunt double like Dave, that kind of collaboration. It's just different now. And then he becomes a director, full circle. It's just an amazing story. This kind of thing doesn't happen."

Only in Hollywood. As "Bullet Train" leaves the station for theaters on Friday, Pitt and Leitch look back on their sometimes painful, always captivating stunt history in action movies like "Fight Club," "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" and "Troy."

'Bullet Train' premiere: See Bad Bunny, Brad Pitt, Simu Liu, more stars hit red carpet

Pitt insists it was dumb luck that the fruitful relationship started on David Fincher's 1999 "Fight Club." The two were paired up when Leitch, brought in as a fight choreographer, happened to be standing near Pitt as the double decision was made. It was a fit for the brawl-filled drama.

"They just stuck us together," Pitt remembers. "That's how it happened."

With camera and wardrobe tricks, Leitch was perfect for "Texas Switch" moments such as when Pitt's trench coat-wearing "Fight Club" character Tyler Durden shows off impossible martial arts skills in the background.

"So that's Dave in the background," says Pitt. "Then I get to jump in in the foreground. It just worked so damn well."

Pitt was so thrilled with his stunt double that he brought Leitch along to work on 2001's "The Mexican." A major mishap occurred when a newbie Leitch shot his first scene in the desert, driving one of the film's three El Caminos.

"It's the second time I'm doubling for Brad Pitt, and that's a big deal for a stunt man," says Leitch, recalling the dirt road stunt. "All I had to do was drive the car through the intersection and go super fast."

But as Pitt and the film crew looked on, there were problems, ostensibly stemming from a broken speedometer.

'Bullet Train' review: Brad Pitt charms, but his A-list action flick mostly goes off the rails

"I'm going fast. And then, I'm going too fast. And I see the stunt coordinator going 'Slow down' and I'm like, 'What?'  And then I tap the brakes," says Leitch. "The suspension got loose on the dust and there was only one safe place to put the car, and that was into the other El Camino."

Pitt and Leitch can laugh about it now.

"But at the time, I had been like, 'You've got to get Leitch, he's the greatest,' " Pitt says. "We had three cars. And in one shot, suddenly we have one. He took out two in one shot. But it was funny. And I learned not to bring Leitch onto any driving shots."

No cars were needed in the 2004's sword-and-sandal epic "Troy." Leitch was crucial in fight training the bulked-up Pitt as Achilles for the climatic on-camera fight scene against Eric Bana's Hector.

Brad Pitt says he has prosopagnosia: What is that, and what do experts say about it?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XfNxb_0h4g5Ebl00
Director David Leitch and Brad Pitt set up a scene in "Bullet Train." Scott Garfield/Sony Pictures.

"They rehearsed that fight like I've never seen anyone do before, and it shows," says Leitch. "It's an amazing fight."

Pitt and Bana were so skilled, they wagered money on every sword mishit: $50 paid for small errors, $100 for the biggies. Reports at the time had Pitt losing $750 to Bana, but the scene is action glory.

"Is that what I owed him? I'm sure I paid up," says Pitt. "That's funny, but not near as funny when I was riding the ATV and the whole stunt team had their bows and arrows trying to shoot me as I would go back and forth serpentining like an arcade game."

Producers were not thrilled to see the film's megastar serving as gleeful target practice in the open vehicle. "We got in trouble for that one, didn't we?" Pitt says.

Ultimately, Pitt understood Leitch's decision to break up their movie partnership after six films to follow his director's path. Pitt even agreed to do a quick, unforgettable cameo as the doomed Vanisher in Leitch's "Deadpool 2," only revealing himself when the invisible character skydives into electrical wires.

"That's my man here, he came up with that," says Pitt of Leitch. "It wins on so many levels, including getting my superhero moment done in like 10 minutes. Now I don't have to do another superhero movie."

The collaboration continued during the pandemic when Pitt was bowled over by the "Bullet Train" script Leitch sent over. He signed up for the full-on Leitch reunion, playing the reluctant assassin who fights a trainload of deadly rivals (including rapper Bad Bunny and "Deadpool 2" star Zazie Beetz).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OQV1c_0h4g5Ebl00
Brad Pitt's Ladybug battles Bad Bunny's Wolf in "Bullet Train." Scott Garfield/ Sony

Pitt, who won a best supporting actor Oscar playing the longtime stunt man of Leonardo DiCaprio's movie star in 2019's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," pulled off most of the physical fight moves in the contained "Bullet Train" set. Naturally, he stepped out to stunt professionals for the serious flips.

He also brought his classic quirkiness to the Jackie Chan-inspired comedy. After Pitt saw the potential for comedy gold in smart toilet technology, Leitch had a souped-up commode added to the train and the script.

"Brad was like 'We need a smart toilet,' and I immediately called the art department and told them to have one built," says Leitch. "He was like, 'We're going to have some fun.' He came in with a bunch of riffs. It was great. Classic physical comedy."

"They rigged that up beautifully," Pitt says. "With those smart toilets, the water feature is just a gift."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brad Pitt talks stunts, renegade 'Troy' ATV ride as moving arrow target: 'Got in trouble for that'

Comments / 0

Related
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Is Seen on Rare Public Outing at Target

Casually cool. Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt opted for a simple street style look during a shopping run to Target. The 16-year-old was seen wearing a red sweatshirt, white shorts and black Vans sneakers as she left the large department store with a friend, according to photos obtained by HollywoodLife. Shiloh also kept her blonde hair tied back in a bun, and she wore a black face mask while carrying a big bag of items from her shopping trip.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Associated Press

Keanu Reeves takes rare TV role in historical thriller

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keanu Reeves will star in a TV adaptation of “The Devil in the White City,” the bestselling nonfiction thriller about ambition, a killer and the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago. Reeves will portray Daniel H. Burnham, an architect “trying to make his mark on history” with his designs for the fair, Hulu said in announcing the limited series Thursday. The other central role, that of convicted murderer Dr. H.H. Holmes, has yet to be cast, the streaming service said. Erik Larson’s novelistic-style account of the fair — formally called the World’s Columbian Exposition — was published in 2003. The fair’s nickname was White City, stemming from the color of many of its building exteriors. Various Hollywood players circled the book, and Leonardo DiCaprio acquired the rights in 2010, with the aim of starring in a big-screen version as Holmes. Martin Scorsese reportedly was set to direct.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bana
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
David Fincher
Person
David Leitch
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Zazie Beetz
SheKnows

Jane Fonda Swears She's Done With Facelifts Because She Doesn't Want to Look 'Distorted'

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood has been obsessed with age and looking young since the dawn of time, but the criticism often hits the women in the entertainment industry the hardest. It’s why actresses like Paulina Porizkova, Jane Seymour, and now, Jane Fonda are preferring to take on aging their own way instead of being dictated by any societal standards. Fonda has never been quiet about her facelift and other nips and tucks she’s had in the past, but at 84 years old, she’s now declaring herself done with any plastic surgeries in the future. “I had a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George

Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Rosie O’Donnell responds after daughter says upbringing wasn’t ‘normal’

Rosie O’Donnell jokingly threatened to “tell some secrets” about her daughter Vivienne after the 19-year-old said she did not have a “normal” upbringing. “Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” the comedian, 60, asked in a TikTok video Thursday. “I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal.” She then quipped, “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!” The teenager told her TikTok followers earlier in the day that life with O’Donnell “never” followed standard protocol. “No offense, Mom,” Vivienne said. “She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything. “Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Stunts#Renegade#Arrows#Film Star#Ladybug#Japanese
TODAY.com

Mark Wahlberg teases daughter for picking ‘most expensive’ extracurricular

Actor Mark Wahlberg isn't exactly "thrilled" by his youngest daughter's favorite extracurricular activity. While appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Wahlberg teased his daughter for her taking up "the most expensive sport possible — horseback riding. "She's already traveling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing,"...
CELEBRITIES
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay’s Girlfriend, Christina Pérez

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay from the Food Network has possibly found the one! Bobby Flay and his girlfriend, Christina Pérez, have been posting about their relationship on social media for a long time. Fans have observed that this relationship has positively impacted Bobby as he looks much happier now. After his last four relationships, fans are eager to know about Bobby Flay’s girlfriend, Christina Pérez. So, we reveal details about her in this Christina Pérez wiki.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home

Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

567K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy