Bellefonte, PA

New in-house vendor brings ‘deliciously crafted food’ to Bellefonte area brewery

By Matt DiSanto
Centre Daily Times
 2 days ago

A new in-house food partner is bringing a full slate of appetizers, salads, barbecue favorites and more to a beloved Spring Township brewery.

The Smokey Axe Grille officially opened up inside Bellefonte’s Axemann Brewery at 2042 Axemann Road, according to social media posts. Open from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, the new vendor hopes to offer “deliciously crafted food that goes perfectly with a good time and craft beer.”

The Smokey Axe Grille’s menu features a handful of traditional appetizers, including jumbo pretzels with beer cheese sauce, loaded tater tots and smoked chicken nachos. It also includes rosemary Parmesan truffle fries and Mexican street corn dip served with tortilla chips.

On top of three mixed-greens salads, the Smokey Axe Grille offers three burgers, plus a fried chicken BLT. A cheesesteak, pulled pork sandwich and brisket sandwich round off the menu’s entrees.

The Smokey Axe Grille offers both in-person and online ordering . The restaurant’s expanded virtual menu also includes $5 selections for children as well as three desserts, including a salted caramel ice cream sandwich.

Although the Smokey Axe Grill is already open, it’s still hiring cooks, dishwashers and cashiers, according to an Instagram post . Interested applicants are encouraged to inquire in person or message the in-house vendor on its social media pages for more information.

The Smokey Axe Grille replaces the Blonde Bistro , which operated out of Axemann’s kitchen for about two years before moving out at the end of May. The bistro recently finalized the purchase of Zion’s former Old Farmhouse Eatery and Brewery property at 226 Nittany Valley Drive, where it will open as Blonde Bistro Brew Works sometime this fall.

The Blonde Bistro’s new space will allow the restaurant to brew its own beer on-site, owner Ciara Semack said on Facebook. She first started the bistro in 2014 on South Allegheny Street in Bellefonte, where she put a “New Wave American” twist on a menu highlighted by Italian favorites, plus burgers and salads.

To keep up with the Smokey Axe Grill and the Blonde Bistro, follow their respective Facebook pages at facebook.com/smokeyaxegrille/ and facebook.com/TheBlondeBistro/ .

State College

Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

