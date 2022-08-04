ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey: What Hogwarts houses do Kansas, Missouri fall in?

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Double, double toil and trouble, fire burn and cauldron bubble.

A survey done by Dish combined answers from 1,000 Pottermore quiz takers and Google trends to sort all 50 states into one of the four Hogwarts houses from the Harry Potter series.

Kansas is one of five states sorted into Hufflepuff and Missouri joined the 27 state majority in Slytherin.

Only three states were sorted into the main series protagonist’s house of Gryffindor. Ravenclaw had the second most states in its house with 16.

  • Gryffindor – Connecticut, Michigan, Utah
  • Slytherin – Alaska, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri , Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia
  • Ravenclaw – Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Washington, Wisconsin
  • Hufflepuff – Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas , Vermont, Wyoming

Americans overall agreed with the Hogwarts House Google Trends sorted their state into. Even Hufflepuff—all five states (Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Vermont, and Wyoming)—concurred that their people belonged in arguably the least popular house in Harry Potter lore.

Hogwarts Houses Survey—The Sorting Hat Made Its Choices

