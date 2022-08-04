ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

Boil Water Advisory issued for part of Fort Mill after water main break

By Mike Andrews
 2 days ago

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Boil Water Advisory is issued for the Regent Park area of Fort Mill after a water main break, according to York County officials.

York County Water and Sewer said the break happened near Farm House Drive and Morel Avenue.

Officials said the water main break may have contaminated the water system. Customers are advised to “vigorously boil water” for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.

Any ice made from water that had not been boiled should not be used for drinking.

Officials said crews are currently working to repair the main.

Anyone with questions are asked to email water.sewer@yorkcountygov.com or call 803-628-3211.

