Suspect arrested, accused of striking Thunderbolt store clerk with hammer during robbery

Arrest made in connection to weekend Bluffton shooting, deputies say
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County deputies arrested a man on Wednesday they believe is responsible for a shooting Friday night in Bluffton. Officials said they located and arrested James Leonard Williams, 34, of Hilton Head, in response to a shooting at Vista View Apartments in Bluffton. The shooting...
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigating bomb threat at Hilton Head High School
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking into an apparent bomb threat involving Hilton Head High School on Wednesday. Authorities said school administrators received the threat through a phone call in the afternoon. Education News: 'Poised for great things': CCSD superintendent explains changes...
Fort Stewart officer dead after vehicle crash in Liberty County, trooper says
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A Fort Stewart Dept. of Defense police officer died in a vehicle crash in Liberty County on July 28, according to a report. Georgia State Patrol Trooper Christopher Ashdown said Thomas Biele, 54, died in the crash. According to Ashdown, Biele was turning left...
Grays Hill man reported missing from Beaufort County home found safe
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8 p.m.): Lawton has been located and is safe, deputies say. Beaufort County authorities are searching for a missing Grays Hill man. The family of 67-year-old Eugene "Thomas" Lawton says the last time they spoke with him was on Monday. The family arranged to pick Lawton up from his home to go to the grocery store; however, Lawton didn't answer his phone and missed the scheduled trip.
11 defendants in Savannah indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Eleven defendants are facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, according to a press release. The indicted cases are being investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with federal,...
Search for new Savannah police chief will draw from community feedback
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah will soon launch a public engagement process to help with its search for a new police chief, according to a press release. As part of the process, the city will lead focus groups and surveys to gauge community input on the role.
Hilton Head installs free bike repair stations across island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Town of Hilton Head Island recently introduced bike repair stations in several public parks throughout the area. The stations come equipped with a rack to mount your bike and various tools to make minor repairs such as fixing chains or pumping tires.
Tybee adds new beach-accessible wheelchair to meet high demand
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County unveiled a new MobiChair at Tybee’s pier on Thursday in response to what officials said is a high demand for beach-accessible wheelchairs. “It’s meant to go in the water," said Nathan Benson, Director of Chatham County’s Disability Services. "Everything from the...
Bank of America gifts Union Mission with $95,000 grant
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Bank of America awarded the City of Savannah’s Union Mission emergency housing programs with a $95,000 grant. Union Mission President Michael Traynor said the funds will support their 90-day transitional housing and job assistance programs. “We're able to use these funds across all of...
Statesboro hosts pep rally to kick off football season throughout Bulloch Co.
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority hosted a pep rally on Friday for all the high school football teams in Bulloch County. The development authority hosts the event annually to kick off the football season for local high schoolers with vendors, free food, and lots of cheering.
