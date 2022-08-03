ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Manhattan, NY
Brooklyn, NY
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

David Axelrod slams House Democrats' campaign arm for boosting a right-wing primary challenger running against a Republican who voted to impeach Trump

David Axelrod admonished Democrats for boosting a primary challenger to Rep. Peter Meijer. Meijer, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, is facing a Trump-backed challenger. House Democrats' campaign arm spent $425,000 on a TV ad tying his challenger John Gibbs to Trump. David Axelrod, a Democratic...
MICHIGAN STATE
eenews.net

House passes innovation bill, sends it to Biden

House Democrats rallied enough support to approve a sprawling innovation and economic competitiveness package today despite concerns from progressives and conservative Republicans. The bill, which passed the House 243-187 after clearing the Senate yesterday, would send $52 billion to promote domestic semiconductor manufacturing. It would also authorize tens of billions...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Democrats moving full steam ahead on Manchin's spending bill

House leaders are preparing to call lawmakers back to Congress the week of Aug. 8 to pass the Senate's $740 billion climate and deficit reduction package, according to lawmakers and aides. Why it matters: The current timeline speaks to the Democrats' confidence that they can pass a reconciliation package this...
CONGRESS & COURTS

