FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Jordan praised Kevin McCarthy for rejecting Biden-backed bipartisan bills and stated that the GOP leader was "on the side of the American people."
Manchin said he cut a last-minute deal on Biden agenda since Democrats might lose big in the November midterms
Manchin said he cut a last-minute deal on Biden's agenda since Dems might lose control of Congress in November. "We don't know what the future will bring," he told Politico. Democrats are racing to send the $740 billion bill to Biden's desk within two weeks. Sen. Joe Manchin of West...
Top GOP senator says Joe Manchin 'shouldn't walk the plank' for Biden's economic agenda since the president is so unpopular
A top GOP senator pressured Manchin into opposing Biden's economic agenda again. "I would remind him that Joe Biden's popularity in that state it is as low as it is in Wyoming," Sen. John Barrasso said. Senate Democrats are jostling to approve a new bill with a greenlight from Manchin...
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Rep. Jahana Hayes could be the first incumbent Connecticut Democrat to lose in 22 years
As Republicans set their sights on recapturing a majority in the House, much of the focus of party leaders, activists, and political players is on battleground seats in states such as Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, and Virginia. But could an upset be brewing in the Democratic stronghold of New England?
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
WATCH: Fox News host clashes with Manchin in fiery interview
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) accused Harris Faulkner of not wanting good things for the United States after the Fox News host said the senator was dodging a question on the midterm elections.
AOC, in latest swipe at Sen. Joe Manchin, says he has 'no authority' to speak on climate change: report
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told The Independent that Joe Manchin has "no authority" to talk about climate change. The comment comes after Manchin tanked Democrats' efforts to address the emergency. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Wednesday on tackling the crisis.
Democrats should not ditch Biden because ‘every other’ 2024 Dem candidate is worse: Washington Post’s Boot
In a piece published on Tuesday, Washington Post columnist Max Boot argued that despite President Biden's bad polling, age and blunders in office, the Democratic Party doesn’t have a better alternative to run in 2024. Boot opened his latest column with an appraisal of Biden’s presidency, insisting that it’s...
David Axelrod slams House Democrats' campaign arm for boosting a right-wing primary challenger running against a Republican who voted to impeach Trump
David Axelrod admonished Democrats for boosting a primary challenger to Rep. Peter Meijer. Meijer, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, is facing a Trump-backed challenger. House Democrats' campaign arm spent $425,000 on a TV ad tying his challenger John Gibbs to Trump. David Axelrod, a Democratic...
Rep. Haley Stevens ousts Rep. Andy Levin from Congress in Michigan Democratic primary
NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress on Tuesday after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Stevens’ victory came as three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection faced primary challenges from rivals endorsed by the former president.
eenews.net
House passes innovation bill, sends it to Biden
House Democrats rallied enough support to approve a sprawling innovation and economic competitiveness package today despite concerns from progressives and conservative Republicans. The bill, which passed the House 243-187 after clearing the Senate yesterday, would send $52 billion to promote domestic semiconductor manufacturing. It would also authorize tens of billions...
U.S. Senate bill could be death blow for Biden anti-drilling pledge
July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden vowed during his 2020 election campaign to end federal oil and gas drilling as a major step in his strategy to fight climate change.
House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries
Three GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 riot face primary election challenges by rivals endorsed by the former president.
Democrats moving full steam ahead on Manchin's spending bill
House leaders are preparing to call lawmakers back to Congress the week of Aug. 8 to pass the Senate's $740 billion climate and deficit reduction package, according to lawmakers and aides. Why it matters: The current timeline speaks to the Democrats' confidence that they can pass a reconciliation package this...
Kyrsten Sinema lingers as a big question mark on the Biden agenda as Senate Democrats dash toward a key vote within days
Manchin spent part of Thursday pitching Sinema on the Senate floor to win her vote on his surprise inflation reduction deal.
Adam Schiff is testing the waters to lead House Democrats next year: report
Rep. Adam Schiff is gauging a potential run for House Democratic leader, per The Washington Post. Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, is a prominent face within the party. However, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries has long been seen as a frontrunner to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Rep. Adam Schiff...
RESULTS: Arizona Republicans compete to take on Sen. Mark Kelly
Republicans will select their nominee to take on Sen. Mark Kelly, while a few key races could play a major role in determining who controls the House.
