Amherst, MA

Amherst historic home moving to Hadley

By Ashley Shook
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36DZzv_0h4g3qdb00

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A historic home located on Sunset Avenue in Amherst is being moved to Hadley overnight Tuesday.

The Amherst police are notifying the public that services including electricity, cable, landline phones, and internet may be disrupted in Amherst and Hadley during the home relocation. Beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday, August 9th the home located at 164 Sunset Ave. will be moved to 22 N Maple St. in Hadley.

Vapor evacuates lab at UMass Amherst Monday

According to the Town of Amherst , the home is being moved to develop a 17-unit townhouse ( view the site plan ). The construction includes 2 apartment buildings and 4 duplex buildings, including 2 affordable units.

Crews from Roberts Builders, Inc. will move the home Sunset Avenue along Massachusetts Ave in Amherst to N Hadley Road and end at N Maple Street in Hadley. The services are expected to be out until 6 a.m. Wednesday, August 10th.

According to Zillow , 164 Sunset Ave. was sold to Fearing Sunset LLC. on December 22, 2020 for $485,000. It is a single-family colonial that was built in 1940 with 1,648 square feet, 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms.

