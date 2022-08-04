Read on www.eastendbeacon.com
Day two of Sayville Summerfest to take place today
Today is the second day of the Sayville Summerfest, and it is sure to be a way to get some family summer fun.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do the Week of August 6, 2022 - August 13, 2022
Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, August 6, 2022 - Saturday, August 13, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
eastendbeacon.com
Southold Votes To Go Ahead with Housing Fund Referendum; Riverhead Declines
Pictured Above “The Cottages” in Mattituck, a 20-year-old owner-occupied affordable housing complex that has proved to be a rare success in Southold Town’s fight for affordable housing. Members of the Southold Town Board voted 5-1 to put a referendum on this November’s ballot on whether to create...
Firefighters on the March in East Northport
The East Northport Fire Department launched its annual firemen’s fair and parade Wednesday with a march up Larkfield Road. Firefighters from several departments joined the parade on foot or by truck, including a drum corps from Kings Park, and members of the Commack, Greenlawn, Northport, Centerport and units. Town...
Times … and dates: August 4 to August 11, 2022
The 57th annual Huntington Summer Arts Festival concludes at the Chapin Rainbow Stage at Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington this week with L.I. Dance Consortium on Aug. 4, American Patchwork Quartet on Aug. 5, Orchestra L.I. with David Stewart Wiley on Aug. 6 and Bumper Jacksons on Aug. 7. All shows start at 8 p.m. Bring seating. Free. For more information, visit www.huntingtonarts.org.
longisland.com
Craft Beer Festival Returns to Heckscher State Park - Long Island Craft Classic, 8/13
The Long Island Craft Classic will return to the picturesque Heckscher State Park on Saturday, August 13, 2022 for what promises to be summer’s best beer, wine, and cider tasting celebration. This tasting event is one of Long Island’s longest-running and best fests—showcasing local hometown favorites, award-winning American craft breweries, international trend-setters, and more. All tickets include a barbecue sandwich from the official event caterer, Bobbique . Another sell-out is expected.Tickets and information are available at LICraftClassic.com.
Stage 1 water emergency declared in parts of Suffolk County
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The Suffolk County Water Authority had declared a stage one water emergency.Water restrictions had been put in place in parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties within the last week.READ MORE: Long Island officials say water conservation is "absolutely imperative" with high temperatures and scarce rainfallThis latest emergency declaration applies to the towns of Southampton, Southold, East Hampton and Shelter Island.In part, this means residents must stop using all irrigation systems between midnight and 7 a.m. and stop all non-essential water use.The goal is to ensure there is enough water for emergency needs.For more information, click here.
27east.com
Foodstuffs: Restaurant Building Sold, Provence On Shelter Island, Jam And Honey Contest, New Springs Tavern And Cookie Day
Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of the Hamptons Commercial Real Estate Team have announced the recent sale of 1742 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor-Turnpike in Sag Harbor. The property, most recently Ed’s Lobster House, was the former home of Bay Burger restaurant and was owned by Joe and Liza Tremblay and John Landes. It sold for $3,300,000. The buyers of the site are the owners of Goldberg’s — cousins Marc Goldberg and Paul Wayne.
Five-foot alligator named Zachary surrendered on Long Island
A nine-year-old alligator measuring five-feet in length was surrendered on Long Island on Thursday. The reptile, named Zacahry, was surrendered to the New York state Department of Environmental Conservation and Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, according to officials. An anonymous owner relinquished the animal, explaining...
27east.com
Water Hogs Of The Hamptons, 2022
The Suffolk County Water Authority is pleading with South Fork homeowners to reduce the watering of their properties because low pressure in the lines threatens the ability of firefighters to deliver water to their hoses. Thousands of homeowners would have to voluntarily adjust their watering schedules. Meanwhile a handful of...
longisland.com
Suffolk County SPCA Offers Hot Weather Safety Tips for Your Pets
Hot weather can spell danger for your pets. The National Weather Service has issued an urgent heat advisory that remains in effect from 11 am this morning to 8 pm Friday. Please take the proper precautions. Dogs and cats can suffer from the same problems that humans do in hot...
27east.com
Brooks Studio Collapsing, Cannot Be Saved As Is, Engineer Tells East Hampton Officials
An engineer told East Hampton Town Board members on Tuesday that three of the four structures on the property formerly owned by the late abstract expressionist artists James Brooks and... more. The Suffolk County Water Authority declared a water emergency across the East End this week ... by Michael Wright.
Duo Wanted For Stealing Cash, Credit Cards In Setauket, Terryville, Stony Brook, Port Jeff
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying two men wanted for allegedly stealing wallets and cash from unlocked cars. The incidents took place in June in Suffolk County in the Setauket, Terryville, Stony Brook, and Port Jefferson areas. According to police, the two men entered the...
Loose lynx captured and brought to temporary home in Smithtown
A lynx was captured and brought to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown after roaming around the Town of Islip for three days. On July 29, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) and Suffolk County Police Department officials announced the capture of the lynx. It was first spotted on the loose July 26. The SCPD received a call on July 29 that the animal was seen on Hawthorne Avenue in Central Islip after a few sightings around the town. Third Precinct and Emergency Service Section officers captured it after it was tranquilized with the help of Frankie Floridia, from Strong Island Animal Rescue League, who brought the animal to Sweetbriar.
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin Shafiroff
New York philanthropist and author Jean Shafiroff, and her husband, vice chairman of wealth management and investment banking firm Stifel, Martin Shafiroff, hosted the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kickoff at their beautiful Southampton home on Friday night (7/29),
Fire departments across LI prep for possibility of brush fires due to drought conditions
Fire departments say they are ready in case that happens again with large brush trucks made specifically to go into the woods and fight wildfires.
Town Board authorizes purchase of new Town Hall complex, sets hearing on proposed battery energy storage code: Aug. 2 meeting recap
The Riverhead Town Board Tuesday authorized the $20 million purchase of the Peconic Bay Medical Center’s Second Street campus for use as a new Town Hall. The board also authorized borrowing in the amount of $21.5 million, $20 million to cover the purchase and $1.5 million to cover costs of improvements and renovations at the new site.
2 sharks caught by fisherman at Smith Point County Park
The sharks were released back into the water.
longisland.com
Twenty Six Mosquito Samples Test Positive for West Nile Virus in Suffolk County
Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott announced today that twenty six mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus. The samples, all Culex pipiens-restuans, were collected 7/27 from Dix Hills (1), Melville (1) Copiague (1), Lindenhurst (2), West Babylon (7) Nesconset (1), West Islip (2), Islip (1),Port Jeff Sta (1), Setauket (1), Selden (3), Holtsville (2) and Aquebogue (3).
300-year-old 'Richardson Home' in Plandome Manor demolished
A piece of Long Island history dating back to the 18th century has been demolished.
