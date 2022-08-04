Read on www.valleyreporter.com
Vermont job fair hoping to put more faces in front of employers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Labor held their "Triple Play Job Fest" at the Lake Monsters game on Friday night. Multiple local businesses and organizations like Ben & Jerry's, Cabot, Bolton Valley, the Air National Guard, USPS, Elderwood Nursing Home and others set up their tables outside the grandstand to meet with Vermonters looking for work.
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their house search is a problem recruiters are facing in state and municipal government, nonprofit organizations and businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing.
Did a Grand Isle County Town violate Vermont’s Open Meeting Law?
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Did a town in Grand Isle County violate Vermont’s Open Meeting Law? Comments made by an Isle La Motte selectboard member have legal experts looking into that. During a selectboard meeting earlier this week, selectboard member Mary-Catherine Graziano asked names of meeting participants...
Hartford Selectboard member chastises himself for email criticizing town officials
The Selectboard statement apologizes to the town manager, director of human resources and other staff “for the pain that the release of (the) email has caused them personally and professionally.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford Selectboard member chastises himself for email criticizing town officials.
Burlington roundabout project running ahead of schedule
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - VTrans says a construction project along one of Vermont’s busiest roads is running ahead of schedule. Starting in mid-September, the traffic pattern on Shelburne Street in Burlington will switch to fully utilize the roundabout. VTrans says the project is actually now ahead of schedule despite...
Vermont is pouring millions into manufactured homes and mobile home parks
“They are a very affordable source of housing that receives very little in ongoing public investment to maintain that affordability,” said Josh Hanford, Vermont’s commissioner of housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont is pouring millions into manufactured homes and mobile home parks.
HOPE stops textile and shoe recycling
It’s a move that could significantly add to the local waste stream and create issues for some of the area’s other clothing resale shops. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
Essex Town votes to not adopt a cannabis control commission at the recommendation of staff
ESSEX TOWN — On Oct. 1, licenses for cannabis retailers can begin to be issued in Vermont, and the state has made one thing very clear to municipalities: you cannot specifically regulate cannabis retail. Darren Schibler, town planner, presented the option of a Cannabis Control Commission to the Town...
Hartford apartments aimed at homeless tenants get final Planning Board approval
The meeting accompanying the 5-2 decision was mellow compared with previous public hearings held over the past few months as Twin Pines sought approval to build the three-story building on land purchased from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford apartments aimed at homeless tenants get final Planning Board approval.
North Hero House to Be Sold to New Owners
Doug Nedde and Heidi Tappan confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Walt Blasberg, owner of the North Hero House and its two associated restaurants, to purchase the property on November 1 for an undisclosed amount. The North Hero House has been an inn since 1891, when guests arrived...
After 37 years in health care and at CVHHH, Colman is more optimistic than ever
After 37 years working for Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice (CVHHH) in multiple roles, Connie Colman, Warren, is more excited about health care than ever. She is retired now, but still serves on the CVHHH board. What excites her is how the industry has changed and continues to change.
Three New Leaders in Barre City Bring Fresh Perspective
When it comes to infrastructure, transportation, and housing, the three new leaders who have come on the job this year in Barre see similarity to the challenges facing local governments across the country and specifically in the communities of the central Vermont region. They note that cooperation and collaboration with nearby communities and the organizations that serve them is essential in planning for the future.
Democratic candidates for attorney general make final appeal for votes
Charity Clark, who served as chief of staff to former Attorney General TJ Donovan, and Rory Thibault, Washington County’s state’s attorney, are squaring off for the Democratic nomination to become Vermont’s next top prosecutor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Democratic candidates for attorney general make final appeal for votes.
As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney
Kenney has garnered overwhelming support from police unions in his campaign for Chittenden County state’s attorney. His opponent, incumbent Sarah George, said she would never seek the support of law enforcement unions and sees it as a conflict of interest. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney.
Amtrak makes historic stop in Ferrisburgh
FERRISBURGH — Greeted by a crowd of about 100 train enthusiasts, curiosity seekers, local officials and residents happy to see rail service return to Addison County for the first time since 1953 — and, yes, passengers — an Amtrak train pulled into the Ferrisburgh-Vergennes depot on Friday morning.
Local family sells challah to raise money for literacy program
The Lutsky family of Waitsfield is raising money for the Everybody Wins! literacy program at Waitsfield Elementary School. Everybody Wins! Vermont mentors volunteer their time to read to children at school during lunch. The organization’s website says this year, 1,200 children and their mentors read together at 21 schools throughout the state. Marci Lutsky works for Everybody Wins! and her family will participate in the annual Race to the Top fundraiser for the program on August 28.
New Burlington High School Expected to Cost $190 Million
In three months, Burlington voters will head to the polls and likely vote on a nine-figure bond for a new high school and technical center. This week, Burlington School District officials released the estimated cost for the project — just over $190 million. The estimate includes roughly $138.7 million...
Locals race in Pan-Mass Challenge for cancer research
On August 6 and 7, more than 6,000 riders, including 20 riders from Vermont, will pedal in the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC), an annual bikeathon in Massachusetts with one- and two-day routes from 25 to 210 miles, with the goal of topping last year’s record-breaking gift and raising $66 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
New plan to redevelop old Pizza Hut property in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old Pizza Hut on Shelburne Road in South Burlington. Property owner Gary Bourne says he submitted a plan for redevelopment that would completely transform the space. He says the...
Maine's combined no-hitter over Vermont pushes it along to New England semifinals
BRISTOL – On most days, pitching into the fifth inning, allowing only five hits and recording 12 strikeouts along the way, including an immaculate inning, would be enough for a win. On Saturday, however, the state champions out of Bangor, Maine received what might end up being the only pitching performance in the bracket better than what Senji Kimura of Brattleboro, Vermont brought to the table in the opening game of the New England Regional Tournament.
