Waitsfield, VT

mynbc5.com

Vermont job fair hoping to put more faces in front of employers

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Labor held their "Triple Play Job Fest" at the Lake Monsters game on Friday night. Multiple local businesses and organizations like Ben & Jerry's, Cabot, Bolton Valley, the Air National Guard, USPS, Elderwood Nursing Home and others set up their tables outside the grandstand to meet with Vermonters looking for work.
Waitsfield, VT
Waitsfield, VT
WCAX

Burlington roundabout project running ahead of schedule

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - VTrans says a construction project along one of Vermont’s busiest roads is running ahead of schedule. Starting in mid-September, the traffic pattern on Shelburne Street in Burlington will switch to fully utilize the roundabout. VTrans says the project is actually now ahead of schedule despite...
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

HOPE stops textile and shoe recycling

It’s a move that could significantly add to the local waste stream and create issues for some of the area’s other clothing resale shops. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

North Hero House to Be Sold to New Owners

Doug Nedde and Heidi Tappan confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Walt Blasberg, owner of the North Hero House and its two associated restaurants, to purchase the property on November 1 for an undisclosed amount. The North Hero House has been an inn since 1891, when guests arrived...
NORTH HERO, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Three New Leaders in Barre City Bring Fresh Perspective

When it comes to infrastructure, transportation, and housing, the three new leaders who have come on the job this year in Barre see similarity to the challenges facing local governments across the country and specifically in the communities of the central Vermont region. They note that cooperation and collaboration with nearby communities and the organizations that serve them is essential in planning for the future.
BARRE, VT
VTDigger

As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney

Kenney has garnered overwhelming support from police unions in his campaign for Chittenden County state’s attorney. His opponent, incumbent Sarah George, said she would never seek the support of law enforcement unions and sees it as a conflict of interest. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney.
WINOOSKI, VT
Addison Independent

Amtrak makes historic stop in Ferrisburgh

FERRISBURGH — Greeted by a crowd of about 100 train enthusiasts, curiosity seekers, local officials and residents happy to see rail service return to Addison County for the first time since 1953 — and, yes, passengers — an Amtrak train pulled into the Ferrisburgh-Vergennes depot on Friday morning.
FERRISBURGH, VT
The Valley Reporter

Local family sells challah to raise money for literacy program

The Lutsky family of Waitsfield is raising money for the Everybody Wins! literacy program at Waitsfield Elementary School. Everybody Wins! Vermont mentors volunteer their time to read to children at school during lunch. The organization’s website says this year, 1,200 children and their mentors read together at 21 schools throughout the state. Marci Lutsky works for Everybody Wins! and her family will participate in the annual Race to the Top fundraiser for the program on August 28.
WAITSFIELD, VT
sevendaysvt

New Burlington High School Expected to Cost $190 Million

In three months, Burlington voters will head to the polls and likely vote on a nine-figure bond for a new high school and technical center. This week, Burlington School District officials released the estimated cost for the project — just over $190 million. The estimate includes roughly $138.7 million...
BURLINGTON, VT
The Valley Reporter

Locals race in Pan-Mass Challenge for cancer research

On August 6 and 7, more than 6,000 riders, including 20 riders from Vermont, will pedal in the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC), an annual bikeathon in Massachusetts with one- and two-day routes from 25 to 210 miles, with the goal of topping last year’s record-breaking gift and raising $66 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
WAITSFIELD, VT
New Britain Herald

Maine's combined no-hitter over Vermont pushes it along to New England semifinals

BRISTOL – On most days, pitching into the fifth inning, allowing only five hits and recording 12 strikeouts along the way, including an immaculate inning, would be enough for a win. On Saturday, however, the state champions out of Bangor, Maine received what might end up being the only pitching performance in the bracket better than what Senji Kimura of Brattleboro, Vermont brought to the table in the opening game of the New England Regional Tournament.
BURLINGTON, VT

