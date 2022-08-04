Shreveport Car-Jacker Leads Vernon Parish Police on a Dangerous Chase

Read on k945.com
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James Roach
Mudbugs Busy During Offseason
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FC
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid Off
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding Down
KSLA
Shooting reported on Looney Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport first responders are investigating a report of a shooting. Caddo 911 dispatch records show they were summoned to Looney Street at 5:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Authorities on the scene said a juvenile shot himself in the buttocks. Shreveport Fire Department initially sent five...
KSLA
Man carjacked at knifepoint, cut in throat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man was being treated at a hospital after being carjacked late Monday night at a Shreveport intersection. He was attacked by someone armed with a knife and cut in his throat, a police officer told KSLA News 12. The carjacking happened at 9:49 p.m....
Armed and Dangerous: Deputies search for wanted Louisiana man
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted man considered armed and dangerous.
Did Thief At Bossier Dollar General Stores Have Inside Help?
In a recent release from the Bossier Crime Stoppers, we learn that the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. The report states that on July 25, 2022 the subject above entered the Dollar General on Benton Spur...
KTBS
Suspect wanted for simple robbery of a local business
SHREVEPORT, La. - A theft in progress turned into an attack on a store employee at Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. Police say back on July 18, they were dispatched to the store in reference to a reported theft in progress. They found a man who was believed to be trying to leave the store without paying for items. That's when the confrontation occurred.
Shreveport Police Seek Theft Suspect
Shreveport Police are seeking the identification of a suspect accused of stealing a woman's wallet from her purse, and using her credit card for multiple purchases. Police were called July 14th to a local Wal Mart and obtained security footage of the possible suspect using the stolen card. Police are releasing the footage in hopes of identifying the man in the footage.
Louisiana man killed in rollover crash
A 19-year-old from Converse, La., died early Monday morning when a crash ejected him from the vehicle.
Shreveport Installs More Cameras to Fight Crime
More cameras have been installed in Shreveport to help give police officers another tool to fight crime. The latest cameras installed have gone up at AC Steere Park in east Shreveport. Mayor Adrian Perkins says "the Real Time Crime Center is continuing its mission of keeping our city safe with...
kalb.com
Alexandria fatal shooting in Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the area of Rapides Avenue and Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said they responded to the area around 7:41 p.m. and found Ronald Benson, 28, suffering from a gunshot. He was...
Teacher arrested for trying to date 15-year-old Louisiana student
VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- A Colfax, La., man was arrested after he allegedly tried to "date" a 15-year-old, sending the child explicit photos and mentioning that he had started a new job as a high school teacher.
KTAL
1 wounded in Natchitoches shooting; bullet pierces child’s bedroom
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting on Saturday evening that left a Natchitoches man wounded and sent a stray bullet into a juvenile’s bedroom. According to NPSO, it happened around 10:16 p.m. in the area of Independence Drive just south...
KTAL
Woman convicted as teen in Barksdale Airman slaying gets chance at parole
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman who was a teen when she was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole in the fatal shooting of a Barksdale Airman now has a chance at parole after an appeals court amended her sentence. Jareona Crosby, now 21, pleaded...
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
Lake Charles American Press
Arrest made in 11th Street homicide investigation
A 31-year-old Natchitoches man has been arrested in the death of a Lake Charles man found in his 11th Street home last week. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said DNA evidence collected from the crime scene identified 31-year-old Kendrick M. Cox of Natchitoches as a suspect. Cox is also wanted for first-degree murder in Natchitoches.
Louisiana Driver Transported to Hospital After Railroad Crash Sets Big Rig Ablaze
Louisiana Driver Transported to Hospital After Railroad Crash Sets Big Rig Ablaze. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on August 5, 2022, one man was transported to the hospital after a train crashed into his 18-wheeler causing it to catch on fire. According to authorities, the call came...
Check Out Shreveport’s Top 5 Best Rated Mexican Restaurants
Every single time a new restaurant pops up in the Shreveport-Bossier area, everyone says, 'We don't need another Mexican restaurant.' And then, when it turns out to be another Mexican restaurant, it's packed! Why is that? It's because here in northwest Louisiana, we love Mexican food! That leads us to the question, who has the best Mexican food in Shreveport-Bossier City? We turned to Yelp! for the answer.
KTAL
Large oil tank rolls off truck, shuts down N. Shreveport road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A North Shreveport road is expected to be shut down for several hours for hazmat cleanup after a massive oil tank in transport snagged a power line, rolled off a flatbed trailer and sparked a fire. It happened just after 4 p.m. on Russell Road...
EPSO: multiple traffic stops led to narcotics arrests and citations
Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles R. Guillory said multiple narcotics arrests were made last week in separate incidents.
Heart of Louisiana: Great Raft
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a log jam hundreds of years in the making, that blocked any boat traffic on Louisiana’s Red River. It wasn’t until the mid-19th century that a riverboat captain figured out how to clear the mess. During the state’s early history, the...
