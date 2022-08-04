Shreveport Car-Jacker Leads Vernon Parish Police on a Dangerous Chase

Every single time a new restaurant pops up in the Shreveport-Bossier area, everyone says, 'We don't need another Mexican restaurant.' And then, when it turns out to be another Mexican restaurant, it's packed! Why is that? It's because here in northwest Louisiana, we love Mexican food! That leads us to the question, who has the best Mexican food in Shreveport-Bossier City? We turned to Yelp! for the answer.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO