Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacBedford, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Warren Tricomi Salon
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Warren Tricomi...
Fairfield County Bank donates $5,000 to Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center for Educational Programs
Fairfield County Bank donated $5,000 to the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) to go towards funding their educational programs. The donation will be an education grant, directly supporting transportation and educational programs for students in Danbury and Bridgeport. The school programs are led by experienced docents, either on-site or virtually, taking students back through time to relive historical events and be introduced to the history of the United States.
Merryall Center for the Arts Receives Grant from the New Milford Non-Profit Assistance Fund
New Milford, Conn - The Merryall Center for the Arts is the recipient of a grant from the New Milford Non-Profit Assistance Fund, as announced jointly by Mayor Pete Bass and Dean Gray, President of Merryall’s Board of Directors. “These funds are part of the American Rescue Plan created to provide COVID-19 relief to help non-profits that had reduced profits during this pandemic,” explained Mayor Bass.
New Milford Mayor Pete Bass Provides NMHS Fire Update
"Our contractor (Belfor) continues with the restoration process at NMHS" * Continued soot cleaning on the 3rd floor. * Continued masking of rooms and necessary infrastructure above the ceiling grid in preparation for fireproofing encapsulation on the 3rd floor. * Continued encapsulation of fireproofing on the 3rd floor. Continue to remove air scrubbers as areas are cleaned.
Ridgefielders Make an ImpaCT
Over two hundred residents of Ridgefield and neighboring towns turned up for ImpaCT’s 7 PM start time at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Wednesday, "a night of action and conversation in response to recent Supreme Court rulings," according to organizers Glori Norwitt and Jessica Mancini. Everything from voting rights to...
Ridgefield College Student Austin Stietzel Named to Presidential Honor List at New York Tech
Austin Stietzel from Ridgefield was named to the Spring 2022 Presidential Honor List at New York Institute of Technology. Stietzel was one of more than 800 students recognized. To qualify for the Presidential Honor List, a student must achieve a minimum semester GPA of 3.7 and complete at least 12 credit hours without any incomplete grades.
HUGE Summer Clearance Sale at Hutton's in Ridgefield!
Hutton's Fine Men's Wear HUGE Summer Clearance SALE with up to 50% off seasonal items!. Incredible summer-weather attire is being offered at up to 50% off! Shop top brands like Viyella, Brax, Raffi, Peter Millar, Johnnie-O, and more!. Shop local and look dapper! Stop into Hutton's soon to take advantage...
Ridgefield Public Schools Announces New Food Service Provider
Ridgefield Public Schools (RPS) announced this week that they have contracted with Aramark to be the District’s new food service provider. Aramark’s commitment to excellence, affordability, the environment, and diversity were all important in this decision. RPS’s new Director of Food Service, Eric Nickelson has worked for Aramark...
Services planned for Wilton resident Robert Anthony Nastro, 65
Robert A. Nastro of Wilton, Connecticut died peacefully surrounded by his family at Danbury Hospital on July 31, 2022. Robert was predeceased by his mother Antoinette DeFilippis Nastro, father Salvator Nastro and sister-in-law Joanne Nastro. Robert was the proud father of his two sons Robert J. Nastro of Florida & Ryan Nastro of New York and their mother Kathy Qualter. He is also survived by his brother Frank Nastro and his daughters Cori, Kimberly and Francesca, as well as John Thygerson and family, his sister Christine Gilliatt and her daughter Victoria Belluscio, spouse Danny and Bob’s niece Emma and nephew Jack and their dog Rocco, his sister Sally Hotaling and her daughters Elizabeth Vail, spouse Sean and Bob’s nephew Sean and niece Charlotte and Catherine & Leah Hotaling, his sister Jeanne Nastro and her sons Stephan and Max Salvadori. Robert is also survived by several cousins. Lastly, he is survived by his devoted best friend of more than 50 years Tony Sarno.
Danbury College Student Matthew Kennedy Named to Presidential Honor List at New York Tech
Matthew Kennedy from Danbury was named to the Spring 2022 Presidential Honor List at New York Institute of Technology. Kennedy was one of more than 800 students recognized. To qualify for the Presidential Honor List, a student must achieve a minimum semester GPA of 3.7 and complete at least 12 credit hours without any incomplete grades.
Westport's Remarkable Theater announces launch of Club203, new social program for adults with disabilities
Remarkable Theater has announce a new social program for adults with disabilities called Club203 will launch this fall! "Congratulations to Remarkable Theater board member Stacie Curran and the other individuals who have spearheaded this fantastic initiative," they say. The initiative is a collaboration between the Department of Human Services and...
Thank you to Dionne Craig for your dedicated service to the Town of Bethel and best wishes on your new chapter!
Dionne Craig, Administrative Assistant to Bethel First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker took to social media to bid farewell to the community that will always hold a special place in her heart. Craig is gearing up for her next chapter - a move that will bring her closer to family. There is nothing more important than that!
CT's Beardsley Zoo Plans Centennial Gala this Fall at the Inn at Longshore in Westport
When a passionate group of animal lovers, board members, and Zoo supporters get together, the outcome is a fabulous way to raise funds for Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. A group of women and men from around the region have joined forces to create the Zoo’s third in-person Endangered Species Gala, this time also celebrating the Zoo’s Centennial year. The elegant evening affair, designed to raise money to support the Zoo’s collection of endangered species and enhance habitats, will be held on October 29, 2022, at the Inn at Longshore in Westport.
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Mary Dougherty
What community event do you look forward to attending? How does it make you feel?. Chirp summer concerts in the park are so fun and a great way to connect with friends. I always feel grateful to be able to catch up with people with live music under the stars.
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Jennifer Christensen
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
Mayor Dean Esposito speaks with Emergency Management Director Matthew Cassavechia about the extreme heat: This Week in the City
In this episode of “This Week in the City”, Mayor Dean Esposito speaks with Emergency Management Director Matthew Cassavechia about the extreme heat forecasted for this week (Wednesday, August 3rd – Friday August 5th) and the city’s response and resources. The locations listed below will be...
Did you know? Norwalk Health Department has a Mosquito Management program
This summer, the Norwalk Health Department (NHD) urges Norwalkers to prevent mosquito bites to avoid illness. NHD’s mosquito management program aims to help our residents avoid mosquito-borne illnesses through education, mosquito surveillance, and source reduction. The best way to prevent mosquito-borne illness is to avoid mosquitoes. You can take...
Danbury Residents Named to Dean's List at Tufts University
Tufts University recently announced the dean's list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean's list honors are:. Anneke Chan and Luke Hruska of Danbury, both part of the Class of 2024. Chan and Hruska are two of more than 4,000 students named to Dean's List at Tufts University....
Patterson Library has Empire Passes1
Explore the great outdoors and the beautiful state of New York with the New York State Empire Pass and hiking backpacks filled with supplies. All you need is your Mid-Hudson Library card to borrow the pass and backpack. The Empire Pass gives you and your family entry to most NYS...
Connecticut Cancer Foundation 3rd Annual John Ellis Memorial Golf Tournament on Sept. 26 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton
The Connecticut Cancer Foundation will host its 2022 John Ellis Memorial Golf Tournament presented by Jersey Mike’s on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Rolling Hills Country Club, Wilton, CT. Celebrities joining us will be MC Steve Phillips, Jordan Reed, former NFL Pro Bowl tight end and Italian American stand-...
