Bridgeport, CT

hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Warren Tricomi Salon

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Warren Tricomi...
GREENWICH, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield County Bank donates $5,000 to Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center for Educational Programs

Fairfield County Bank donated $5,000 to the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) to go towards funding their educational programs. The donation will be an education grant, directly supporting transportation and educational programs for students in Danbury and Bridgeport. The school programs are led by experienced docents, either on-site or virtually, taking students back through time to relive historical events and be introduced to the history of the United States.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
hamlethub.com

Merryall Center for the Arts Receives Grant from the New Milford Non-Profit Assistance Fund

New Milford, Conn - The Merryall Center for the Arts is the recipient of a grant from the New Milford Non-Profit Assistance Fund, as announced jointly by Mayor Pete Bass and Dean Gray, President of Merryall’s Board of Directors. “These funds are part of the American Rescue Plan created to provide COVID-19 relief to help non-profits that had reduced profits during this pandemic,” explained Mayor Bass.
hamlethub.com

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass Provides NMHS Fire Update

"Our contractor (Belfor) continues with the restoration process at NMHS" * Continued soot cleaning on the 3rd floor. * Continued masking of rooms and necessary infrastructure above the ceiling grid in preparation for fireproofing encapsulation on the 3rd floor. * Continued encapsulation of fireproofing on the 3rd floor. Continue to remove air scrubbers as areas are cleaned.
NEW MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefielders Make an ImpaCT

Over two hundred residents of Ridgefield and neighboring towns turned up for ImpaCT’s 7 PM start time at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Wednesday, "a night of action and conversation in response to recent Supreme Court rulings," according to organizers Glori Norwitt and Jessica Mancini. Everything from voting rights to...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

HUGE Summer Clearance Sale at Hutton's in Ridgefield!

Hutton's Fine Men's Wear HUGE Summer Clearance SALE with up to 50% off seasonal items!. Incredible summer-weather attire is being offered at up to 50% off! Shop top brands like Viyella, Brax, Raffi, Peter Millar, Johnnie-O, and more!. Shop local and look dapper! Stop into Hutton's soon to take advantage...
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Public Schools Announces New Food Service Provider

Ridgefield Public Schools (RPS) announced this week that they have contracted with Aramark to be the District’s new food service provider. Aramark’s commitment to excellence, affordability, the environment, and diversity were all important in this decision. RPS’s new Director of Food Service, Eric Nickelson has worked for Aramark...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Services planned for Wilton resident Robert Anthony Nastro, 65

Robert A. Nastro of Wilton, Connecticut died peacefully surrounded by his family at Danbury Hospital on July 31, 2022. Robert was predeceased by his mother Antoinette DeFilippis Nastro, father Salvator Nastro and sister-in-law Joanne Nastro. Robert was the proud father of his two sons Robert J. Nastro of Florida & Ryan Nastro of New York and their mother Kathy Qualter. He is also survived by his brother Frank Nastro and his daughters Cori, Kimberly and Francesca, as well as John Thygerson and family, his sister Christine Gilliatt and her daughter Victoria Belluscio, spouse Danny and Bob’s niece Emma and nephew Jack and their dog Rocco, his sister Sally Hotaling and her daughters Elizabeth Vail, spouse Sean and Bob’s nephew Sean and niece Charlotte and Catherine & Leah Hotaling, his sister Jeanne Nastro and her sons Stephan and Max Salvadori. Robert is also survived by several cousins. Lastly, he is survived by his devoted best friend of more than 50 years Tony Sarno.
hamlethub.com

Westport's Remarkable Theater announces launch of Club203, new social program for adults with disabilities

Remarkable Theater has announce a new social program for adults with disabilities called Club203 will launch this fall! "Congratulations to Remarkable Theater board member Stacie Curran and the other individuals who have spearheaded this fantastic initiative," they say. The initiative is a collaboration between the Department of Human Services and...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

CT's Beardsley Zoo Plans Centennial Gala this Fall at the Inn at Longshore in Westport

When a passionate group of animal lovers, board members, and Zoo supporters get together, the outcome is a fabulous way to raise funds for Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. A group of women and men from around the region have joined forces to create the Zoo’s third in-person Endangered Species Gala, this time also celebrating the Zoo’s Centennial year. The elegant evening affair, designed to raise money to support the Zoo’s collection of endangered species and enhance habitats, will be held on October 29, 2022, at the Inn at Longshore in Westport.
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Did you know? Norwalk Health Department has a Mosquito Management program

This summer, the Norwalk Health Department (NHD) urges Norwalkers to prevent mosquito bites to avoid illness. NHD’s mosquito management program aims to help our residents avoid mosquito-borne illnesses through education, mosquito surveillance, and source reduction. The best way to prevent mosquito-borne illness is to avoid mosquitoes. You can take...
hamlethub.com

Danbury Residents Named to Dean's List at Tufts University

Tufts University recently announced the dean's list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean's list honors are:. Anneke Chan and Luke Hruska of Danbury, both part of the Class of 2024. Chan and Hruska are two of more than 4,000 students named to Dean's List at Tufts University....
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Patterson Library has Empire Passes1

Explore the great outdoors and the beautiful state of New York with the New York State Empire Pass and hiking backpacks filled with supplies. All you need is your Mid-Hudson Library card to borrow the pass and backpack. The Empire Pass gives you and your family entry to most NYS...
PATTERSON, NY

