Read on arkansasrazorbacks.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Related
Hogs turning to Isaiah Nichols to lead defensive line
Games in the SEC are often won or lost in the trenches, and after losing a number of key cogs from last year, the Arkansas Razorbacks will look to redshirt senior Isaiah Nichols to step up as an anchor and lead the defensive line in the upcoming season. Nichols (6-3,...
Which Injuries Could Sink Razorbacks' Season?
With depth an issue at Arkansas, the loss of certain players could bring progress to a screeching halt
Sam Pittman recaps Arkansas' first fall practice
The Arkansas Razorbacks opened up fall camp on a sweltering afternoon in Fayetteville (Ark.) on Friday to officially begin preparations for the highly-anticipated 2022 season. As far as first days are concerned, third-year head coach Sam Pittman came away pleased with what he saw. Aside from some expected cramping issues...
Hogs Coach Sam Pittman Wants Everybody to Have High Expectations
Probably a lot more positives than negatives in first practice Friday afternoon in the heat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jordan Walsh embracing grind as Arkansas eyes another deep run
Jordan Walsh is one of the headliners for Arkansas' No. 2-ranked signing class, and the five-star freshman wing has embraced the grind of summer practices with the goal of making steady improvements across the board as he hopes to help lead the Razorbacks to another deep postseason run. At 6-7,...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Volleyball Single Match Tickets on Sale Now
Arkansas volleyball picks up in just three weeks and single match tickets are now available to catch all the action in Barnhill Arena. The Hogs have an exciting home slate of 16 matches in 2022, which is the most for the team since 2014 and in head coach Jason Watson’s tenure.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Fernandez de Oliveira Wins Twice, Advances to Western Amateur Semifinal
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – Rising University of Arkansas senior and All-American Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira had a pair of wins on Friday to advance to the semifinal at the 120th Western Amateur Championship, played at Exmoor Country Club. Fernandez de Oliveira, ranked #29 by the World Amateur Golf Ranking,...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Reyna Carranco
Reyna Carranco joined Razorback softball in August 2022 as the program’s volunteer assistant coach after a prolific five-year career at the University of Arizona from 2017-21. “We’re so excited about this addition to our staff,” said Deifel. “Reyna will bring a fresh perspective, and I’m looking forward to adding...
RELATED PEOPLE
onlyinark.com
Diamond Drive-In, A Clarksville Gem
Many dairy bars throughout The Natural State continue to stand the test of time, churning out simple eats to an audience primarily comprised of small-town loyalists. On a personal note, these places were a welcome sight during the height of the pandemic, a time when I was not exactly enthused about stepping inside a restaurant. The dairy bar made it easy. Pull up, park the car, and grab my food at the window. Pleasant weather meant I could hang out and gobble up my treats on a bench, all while soaking in the particular town’s vibe. Lonoke, England, and Sheridan all come to mind. There are others.
Bikes, Blues & BBQ announces music lineup
ROGERS, Ark. — Bikes, Blues & BBQ recently announced the live music lineup for the 2022 rally that will be taking place in Rogers at the beginning of October. The 2022 Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally will be taking place Oct. 5-8 in Rogers after moving it from Fayetteville for the first time in over 20 years. The music acts will be performing at the Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live in Downtown Rogers.
familydestinationsguide.com
8 Best Family Resorts in Arkansas — That All Ages Love!
From rustic cabins to upscale coves, Arkansas is home to a diverse lineup of fantastic family resorts. And, since planning a family trip can be time-consuming, we’re going to make things easy by highlighting the best family resorts in Arkansas. Whether you’re an outdoor adventurer or a luxurious traveler,...
KHBS
Fayetteville Family Impacted By Sandy Hook Shooting Responds To Alex Jones Verdict
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over the conspiracy theorist’s repeated public claims that the attack was a hoax.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHBS
Parts of Crawford County, Arkansas, without water
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Part of Crawford County lost water Friday morning. The area most affected is Interstate 40 and up Highway 59 to Lowe's in Van Buren, but the entire area could be facing shortages. Steve Dufresne, Van Buren utilities director, said the water loss is due to...
localmemphis.com
Arkansas officer and deputy attacked during call for service, suspect shot
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — A Cleburne County Deputy and a Heber Springs Police Officer were attacked while they responded to a call about a trespasser on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on the morning of August 6, 2022. They arrived to find 31-year-old Cody Weidemann of...
sequoyahcountytimes.com
U.S. Highway 59 bridge make road program’s priority list
(From the Aug. 3 and 7, 1997, issues of the Sequoyah County Times) –Daily temperatures have continued to rise in recent weeks, contributing to the death of a least one elderly county resident and the treatment of many others at Sequoyah Memorial Hospital’s emergency room in Sallisaw. —Governor Frank...
Northwest Health terminates EMS contracts with western Benton County
Northwest Health announced on Thursday it is ending current contracts to provide emergency medical services to parts of western Benton County and certain cities including Cave Springs, Centerton, Decatur, Gentry, and Highfill.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fayetteville looking to demolish apartment complex to prevent flooding
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Along Hamestring Creek, the complex has experienced frequent flooding in recent years. “We’ve seen over the past really since about 2008. 2008, 2011, 2017, and now 22 so almost on a 5-year frequency,” said Chris Brown- Director of public works and city engineer. The...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville seeks 12 volunteers for boards and committees
Fayetteville officials are looking to fill 12 positions on nine of the city’s boards, commissions and committees. The list of vacancies includes seats on the Animal Services Advisory Board, Fayetteville Arts Council, Historic District Commission and more. All volunteers must be registered voters who reside within the Fayetteville city...
Benton County Sheriff’s Office seizes 25 lbs of cocaine in drug trafficking arrest
The Benton County Sheriff's Office arrested a Texas man on Interstate 49 for drug trafficking after seizing 25 lbs of cocaine on August 3.
Comments / 0