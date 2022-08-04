ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

Sam Pittman recaps Arkansas' first fall practice

The Arkansas Razorbacks opened up fall camp on a sweltering afternoon in Fayetteville (Ark.) on Friday to officially begin preparations for the highly-anticipated 2022 season. As far as first days are concerned, third-year head coach Sam Pittman came away pleased with what he saw. Aside from some expected cramping issues...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Volleyball Single Match Tickets on Sale Now

Arkansas volleyball picks up in just three weeks and single match tickets are now available to catch all the action in Barnhill Arena. The Hogs have an exciting home slate of 16 matches in 2022, which is the most for the team since 2014 and in head coach Jason Watson’s tenure.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Fernandez de Oliveira Wins Twice, Advances to Western Amateur Semifinal

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – Rising University of Arkansas senior and All-American Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira had a pair of wins on Friday to advance to the semifinal at the 120th Western Amateur Championship, played at Exmoor Country Club. Fernandez de Oliveira, ranked #29 by the World Amateur Golf Ranking,...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Reyna Carranco

Reyna Carranco joined Razorback softball in August 2022 as the program’s volunteer assistant coach after a prolific five-year career at the University of Arizona from 2017-21. “We’re so excited about this addition to our staff,” said Deifel. “Reyna will bring a fresh perspective, and I’m looking forward to adding...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
onlyinark.com

Diamond Drive-In, A Clarksville Gem

Many dairy bars throughout The Natural State continue to stand the test of time, churning out simple eats to an audience primarily comprised of small-town loyalists. On a personal note, these places were a welcome sight during the height of the pandemic, a time when I was not exactly enthused about stepping inside a restaurant. The dairy bar made it easy. Pull up, park the car, and grab my food at the window. Pleasant weather meant I could hang out and gobble up my treats on a bench, all while soaking in the particular town’s vibe. Lonoke, England, and Sheridan all come to mind. There are others.
CLARKSVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Bikes, Blues & BBQ announces music lineup

ROGERS, Ark. — Bikes, Blues & BBQ recently announced the live music lineup for the 2022 rally that will be taking place in Rogers at the beginning of October. The 2022 Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally will be taking place Oct. 5-8 in Rogers after moving it from Fayetteville for the first time in over 20 years. The music acts will be performing at the Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live in Downtown Rogers.
ROGERS, AR
familydestinationsguide.com

8 Best Family Resorts in Arkansas — That All Ages Love!

From rustic cabins to upscale coves, Arkansas is home to a diverse lineup of fantastic family resorts. And, since planning a family trip can be time-consuming, we’re going to make things easy by highlighting the best family resorts in Arkansas. Whether you’re an outdoor adventurer or a luxurious traveler,...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Parts of Crawford County, Arkansas, without water

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Part of Crawford County lost water Friday morning. The area most affected is Interstate 40 and up Highway 59 to Lowe's in Van Buren, but the entire area could be facing shortages. Steve Dufresne, Van Buren utilities director, said the water loss is due to...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
sequoyahcountytimes.com

U.S. Highway 59 bridge make road program’s priority list

(From the Aug. 3 and 7, 1997, issues of the Sequoyah County Times) –Daily temperatures have continued to rise in recent weeks, contributing to the death of a least one elderly county resident and the treatment of many others at Sequoyah Memorial Hospital’s emergency room in Sallisaw. —Governor Frank...
SALLISAW, OK
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville seeks 12 volunteers for boards and committees

Fayetteville officials are looking to fill 12 positions on nine of the city’s boards, commissions and committees. The list of vacancies includes seats on the Animal Services Advisory Board, Fayetteville Arts Council, Historic District Commission and more. All volunteers must be registered voters who reside within the Fayetteville city...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

