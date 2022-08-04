Read on www.limaohio.com
Lima News
Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms
LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Olando Richardson, 47, of Detroit, was sentenced to two years on probation and 60 days in the county jail for having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon. Marquavious Monroe, 26, of Lima, was...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Faith H. Henry, 26, of Ecorse, MI, found guilty of criminal damaging/endangering. Sentence: 90 days jail. 86 days suspended. $150 fine. Daniel J. Perry, 42, of Lima, found guilty of criminal trespassing. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of possessing drug abuse instruments. Sentence: 90 days jail. 80 days suspended. $150 fine.
wktn.com
One Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
One person was sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the document from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Garrett D. Bays was placed on five years community control with conditions on one count each of trespassing, endangering children and possession of cocaine. He must comply with all...
Lima News
CrimeStoppers
LIMA — Area law-enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides an anonymous tip or information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
Woman in court on aggravated burglary charges
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser on Thursday accepted into evidence a video of an interview conducted by Lima Police Detective Todd Jennings with Madison Coulter, a 21-year-old Lima resident charged with two counts of aggravated burglary for an incident that left one victim with minor knife wounds.
thevillagereporter.com
Investigators Offering $5,000 Award For Information In Sylvania Arson
SYLVANIA, Ohio. —The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding a residential fire in Sylvania, Ohio (Lucas County). On Saturday, July 30, at about 12:26 p.m., the Sylvania Township Fire Department responded to 2695 N. Crissey Road in...
thevillagereporter.com
Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury Including Suspect In Montpelier Drug Bust
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on July 19 and returned indictments against a total of twenty-three individuals. Among those was Ronald D. Brown, 48, of Montpelier, who was indicted on a total of thirteen counts, including two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a second-degree felony; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a first-degree felony; one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a second-degree felony; two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Permitting Drug Abuse, a fifth-degree felony; four counts of Corrupting Another with Drugs, each a second-degree felony; and two counts of Endangering Children, one second-degree and one third-degree felony.
Man handcuffed, hospitalized on scene of east Toledo standoff Saturday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — An older man was handcuffed and put on a stretcher at the scene of a standoff in the 600 block of Clark Street in east Toledo Saturday afternoon. The man was loaded into an ambulance by the Toledo Fire Department. The standoff began before 4 p.m....
13abc.com
Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old
WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A 27-year-old Wauseon man is now wanted for the murder of a child. Police are looking for Devon Harris. He’s facing charges of murder and felonious assault. A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday. According to a statement from Wauseon police, officers responded to...
thevillagereporter.com
Troopers Believe Alcohol A Factor In Fatal Crash On Airport Highway In Swanton
Swanton – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US20A near Turtle Creek Drive, within the Village of Swanton, Lucas County. The crash occurred on August 5th, 2022 at approximately 10:03p.m. A black KIA Optima driven by Patience Chaney, age 45...
Bellefontaine Examiner
County resident steps into new role with Ohio School Safety Center
A 1990 Indian Lake High School with many years of dedicated service to her community has been tapped by Governor Mike DeWine as the chief training officer overseeing the Ohio School Safety Center’s new Safety & Crisis Division, as announced this week during the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus.
Lima News
Police calls
900 block of Brice Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Wednesday. East North Street at North Central Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday. 1000 block of East Franklin Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday. 400 block of...
thevillagereporter.com
Targeted Enforcement Event Slated For Williams County
Williams County – The Williams County Sheriff’s Office and the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are working in conjunction to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury crashes in Williams County. Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio state troopers will be highly visible during the entire...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne woman, 19, sentenced on federal drug charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 19-year-old from Fort Wayne was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday after she was found with over 20,000 fentanyl pills that she admitted she intended to sell. The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana said that Madison McCoy was...
WOWO News
Worker dies in DeKalb Co. incident
DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A worker died and another was injured after a fall in a DeKalb County commercial building Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that Kevin Rodgers, 24 of Laurel Hill, Florida, was removing metal roofing from a building in Waterloo that previously burned to prepare it for demolition. That’s when he fell through the roof. He had on a safety harness but it was not attached to an anchor point.
13abc.com
Man indicted in deadly Alexis Rd. crash in May
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Erie, Michigan man was indicted Thursday in connection to a fatal car crash in Toledo earlier this year. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Joshua Whitaker on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault charges on Thursday. Whitaker is facing...
Daily Advocate
Crash sends two to Coldwater hospital
NORTH STAR – On August 4, 2022 at approximately 6:18 p.m. Darke County Deputies, along with Ansonia Rescue, and North Star Fire Department, were dispatched to the 14800 block of U.S. Route 127 in reference to a one vehicle crash with injury. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Black 2021...
hometownstations.com
Andrew Focht sentenced to three years community control for a stabbing on Harrison Avenue
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who was suspected to be involved in a stabbing back in April will be sentenced to community control. 32-year-old Andrew Focht was sentenced to three years of community control in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Focht faced a felonious assault charge after he was taken into custody by police in regards to a stabbing on Harrison Avenue on April 5, 2022. When police arrived, they found Paul Wietholder suffering from numerous knife wounds. Focht previously changed his plea to guilty on his felonious assault charge.
hollandsfj.us
Swanton man dies in Airport Highway crash
A Swanton man has died following a crash on Airport Highway. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, Steven Robinson, 68, was westbound near Crissey Road in Springfield Township at 10:27 a.m., July 29, when his vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking an electrical pole before coming to rest against a tree.
13abc.com
OSHP investigating fatal Ohio Turnpike crash
PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal, single commercial vehicle crash that happened on the Ohio Turnpike. The crash occurred near mile marker 41 in Pike Twp., Fulton County on Aug. 5 around 1:30 a.m. OSHP says a 2019...
