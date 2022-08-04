ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Rain chances remain up leading towards the weekend

By Aaron Lowery
41nbc.com
 2 days ago
41nbc.com

More scattered storms likely this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – We will continue to see opportunities for storms during the afternoon and evening over the weekend. We had a number of thin wispy clouds overhead to begin our Friday which made for some spectacular sunrises. Those will be with us much of the day, but they are now allowing for plenty of sunshine as we push towards lunchtime. It will again be hot this afternoon as highs top off in the low to mid 90s around the region. Heat indices will mainly be in the upper 90s, however a few spots will see feels like temps that reach triple digits.
