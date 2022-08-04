ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Rohan Dennis takes men's time trial gold medal at Commonwealth Games as Geraint Thomas crashes

By Ryan Dabbs
Cycling Weekly
Cycling Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2re6Ng_0h4g2tFZ00

Rohan Dennis stormed to the gold medal in the men's time trial at the Commonwealth Games , the Australian beating Fred Wright from England into second and Geraint Thomas, who had crashed early on in the race, into third.

Wright set off on his time trial two hours earlier than Geraint Thomas and Rohan Dennis, and navigated the 37 kilometre course around Wolverhampton in 46-47. The Englishman held the provisional gold medal for an extended period of the day until Dennis eventually beat set his time of  46-21.

The only person to challenge Wright of the first wave of runners was Australian Lucas Plapp. He started his ride two minutes before Wright, and actually started stronger than the Englishman going through the first checkpoint at 8.9km four seconds quicker, but failed to keep riding at the same intensity and suffered a mechanical issue later on in the race.

He eventually lost two minutes to Wright, meaning they crossed the line together.

Wales' Geraint Thomas, Australia's Rohan Dennis and England's Dan Bigham were still to make their way around the course, though, with the trio the final riders to begin their attempts. Bigham crossed the first checkpoint fastest of all riders, but Rohan Dennis soon blew his time out of the water, passing it 30 seconds quicker.

While hunting for a spot on the podium, Bigham then suffered a heavy crash into a barrier after taking the turn with too much pace. Forced to change his bike, Bigham was soon overtaken by Dennis and eventually came home in 12th.

Meanwhile, Thomas' TT had started in disaster. Eager to set an early marker the Welshman attacked the sixth turn too quickly, causing him to ride over the foot of one of the barriers and crash. When he passed through the first checkpoint he was half a minute down on Dennis, and looked unlikely to bring the deficit down by much more.

The time difference between the two maintained at the 30-second mark over the next two checkpoints, with Dennis finishing the time trial 32 seconds quicker than Thomas to win the first Commonwealth Games gold medal of his career.

Wright's time would prove two seconds faster two seconds faster than the Welshman's to allow him to hold onto second place.

Aaron Gate ultimately came home in fourth, the New Zealander managing to beat Plapp's 48-47 with a time of 48-43.

Scotsman John Archibald came sixth, Welshman Owain Doull finished in seventh, while Northern Ireland's Darren Rafferty secured eight position. Tom Sexton of New Zealand and Andreas Miltiadis of Cyprus rounded out the top ten.

Commonwealth Games men's time trial results

1. Rohan Dennis (Aus), in 46-21
2. Fred Wright (Eng), at 26s
3. Geraint Thomas (Wal), at 28s
4. Aaron Gate (NZl), at 2-22
5. Lucas Plapp (Aus), at 2-26
6. John Archibald (Sco), at 2-33
7. Owain Doull (Wal), at 2-44
8. Darren Rafferty (NIr), at 2-49
9. Tom Sexton (NZl), at 3-20
10. Andreas Miltiadis (Cyp), at 3-29

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world’s fastest 100m this year

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce followed her unprecedented fifth world championship in the 100m by running the world’s fastest time this year at a Diamond League meet in Poland on Saturday. Fraser-Pryce, a 35-year-old mom, clocked 10.66 seconds, one hundredth faster than she ran to win the world title in Oregon...
SPORTS
The Independent

Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir share podium after Jake Wightman wins bronze

England’s Keely Hodgkinson was beaten by Mary Moraa to claim silver in the 800 metres at the Commonwealth Games.The 20-year-old was edged out by Kenya’s Moraa – who finished third behind Hodgkinson when she also took silver at the World Championships last month – with Scotland’s Laura Muir clinching bronze.Hodgkinson ran one minute 57.40 seconds in a race where Moraa set the early pace in the first lap before almost dropping to the back just after the bell.Who else was on the edge of their seats? 😲Fantastic effort from @keelyhodgkinson earning her a Commonwealth silver👏🥈🏃‍♀️#BringitHome| #Birmingham2022 pic.twitter.com/MuS66XadmL— Team England (@TeamEngland)...
WORLD
The Independent

Jake Wightman progress and Jamaica netball upset among day seven highlights

Jake Wightman cruised through to the men’s 1500 metres final at Alexander Stadium while Jamaica’s shock win over Australia left England’s netball team with a peculiar quandary.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Thursday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights on day eight.The Wight StuffJake Wightman eased into Saturday’s final of the men’s 1500m with a comfortable victory in his heat at Alexander Stadium.Wightman, who claimed a shock gold medal at the World Championships in Oregon last month, clocked three minutes 48.34 seconds to raise hopes of another Scottish gold after Eilish McColgan’s 10,000m win on Wednesday night.Jamaica...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owain Doull
Person
Rohan Dennis
Person
Geraint Thomas
Person
Aaron Gate
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Gemma Frizelle claims rhythmic gymnastics gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Rhythmic gymnast Gemma Frizelle has won Wales' fifth Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham in...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory

Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Geraint Thomas suffers nightmare crash in the men's time trial to scupper his chances of winning a Commonwealth Games gold medal... but gets back on his bike to secure the bronze!

With a skid and a fall, Geraint Thomas’s pursuit for time trial gold was dramatically downgraded to a salvation mission for bronze on Thursday. He achieved that lesser target, which was solid going in the circumstances of a crash just two minutes into the 37.4km trial, before then raising questions about whether the race in Wolverhampton was sufficiently well organised.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth Games#Gold Medal#Australian
The Independent

England defeat world champions New Zealand to set up Australia semi-final

England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Games netball semi-final against Australia.England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.The result, in front of a raucous home crowd at the NEC Arena, means Jess Thirlby’s team will face a rematch of the memorable 2018 final against the Australians, who suffered a shock 57-55 defeat to Jamaica earlier on Thursday in their final group stage...
SPORTS
The Independent

Laura Muir sets sights on Commonwealth Games medal after reaching 1500m final

Laura Muir is eyeing an elusive Commonwealth Games medal after reaching her second final.The Scot finished fifth in her 1500m heat on Friday morning to reach Sunday’s final at the Alexander Stadium.She ran four minutes 14.11 seconds as she paced herself in the morning session in Birmingham, having also reached Saturday’s 800m final.A Commonwealth Games medal is the only one missing from Muir’s collection after she finished 11th in the 1500m – having been clipped – in 2014 and skipped the Gold Coast four years ago to focus on her vet exams.“This is the last one. If I can get...
WORLD
The Independent

Laura Muir thrilled to ‘save the legs’ in pursuit of audacious Commonwealth Games double

Laura Muir knows that she has to conserve every ounce of energy if she is to complete her set of major international medals and break her Commonwealth duck.The 29-year-old from Kinross is attempting an audacious double at Birmingham 2022, competing in the 800m and 1500m.Having already secured her place in Saturday’s 800m final, where she will take on England’s Olympic and world silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson, Muir backed that up by clinching a spot in the final of her preferred event on Sunday.The top five from each heat went through, with Muir doing what she needed and no more as...
WORLD
The Independent

Commonwealth Games 2022: Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix eyes second gold plus netball and cricket semis

England netball prepare to face Australia in a mouth-watering netball semi-final while Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix will be watched by famous dad Fred as she dives for her second gold of the Games.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Saturday’s major showdowns and reflects on Friday’s action as we enter the final weekend of competition.Netball rematchEngland and Australia go head to head in their netball semi-final after the hosts thumped world champions New Zealand by 10 points to earn their place in the last four.Australia limped through to the knockout stages after a shock defeat to Jamaica, but England coach Jess...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
New Zealand
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Jereem Richards follows mourning with Comm Games 200m gold

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Jereem Richards is in the midst of a difficult year yet the Trinidad and Tobago sprinter continues to be an inspiration on the athletics track. Richards successfully defended his Commonwealth Games 200 meters crown in Birmingham on Saturday night in 19.80 seconds. A finalist at...
SPORTS
The Independent

Geraint Thomas takes Commonwealth bronze after early crash ruins dreams of gold

Geraint Thomas suffered an all too familiar story as an early crash cost him his chance of Commonwealth gold in the men’s time trial.Barely two minutes into his ride the back wheel got away from the Welshman on a sharp left-hander, and he clipped a barrier.Thomas remounted but was around 30 seconds down on eventual winner Rohan Dennis at every time check and finished two seconds behind England’s Fred Wright who collected silver.Riders were not given the opportunity to recon the course with barriers in place, which may have contributed to a number of crashes that followed. England’s Dan Bigham...
SPORTS
BBC

Cazoo Wales Open: Callum Shinkwin storms into lead at Celtic Manor

Cazoo Wales Open supported by Gareth Bale - Day One. Leaderboard: -11 C Shinkwin (Eng); -10 J Guerrier (Fra); -5 C Symie (Sco); -4 P Wairing (Eng), J Veerman (USA), M Korhonen. Selected others: O Farr (Wal); S Manley. Callum Shinkwin shot a superb 65 to take a one-shot lead...
GOLF
The Independent

Delicious Orie inspired by Anthony Joshua as he targets Commonwealth Games gold

England’s Delicious Orie is hoping a good luck message from former sparring partner and “inspiration” Anthony Joshua will boost his bid for Commonwealth Games gold.Super-heavyweight Orie secured a medal in his home city on Thursday night with an impressive display against experienced Trinidadian Nigel Paul, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist.Orie, one of eight English boxers to guarantee themselves a medal at Birmingham, faces New Zealand’s Leuila Mau’u in his semi-final on Saturday.WINNER'S INTERVIEW 🥊🗣️@TeamEngland's @deliciousboxing thanks the hometown crowd for their immense support in clinching a guaranteed bronze medal at the @birminghamcg22 Commonwealth Games 🔥 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#B2022 #CommonwealthGames22 #englandboxing pic.twitter.com/ZeG7IO9BxW—...
COMBAT SPORTS
Cycling Weekly

Cycling Weekly

94
Followers
814
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The magazine's unrivaled coverage of domestic and international racing sits alongside trusted product reviews, peerless training advice and insightful features.

 https://www.cyclingweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy