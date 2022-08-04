Fire at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia was purposefully set, officials say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police are investigating after someone started a fire at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 5:45 a.m. on East Franklin Boulevard.

Upon arrival, crews did not find smoke or flames coming from the ice cream shop. Once they made it inside, they determined that was where the fire happened.

Police are investigating the fire as arson after authorities said it was purposefully set.

Gastonia police also got surveillance video that shows a suspect breaking into a window, throwing a flammable accelerant inside and running away. An employee who was working inside at the time was not hurt.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

No other details have been released.

(WATCH BELOW: Fire breaks out at abandoned building next to Gastonia motel off I-85)

©2022 Cox Media Group