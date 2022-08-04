State officials expand testing of Huron River after release of hexavalent chromium

Read on wdet.org
wdet.org
Will Michigan farmers voluntarily help reduce phosphorus loading into Lake Erie?
The Great Lakes region is blessed with an abundance of water. But water quality, affordability, and aging water infrastructure are vulnerabilities that have been ignored for far too long. In this series, members of the Great Lakes News Collaborative, Michigan Radio, Bridge Michigan, Great Lakes Now, and Circle of Blue, explore what it might take to preserve and protect this precious resource.
wdet.org
State lawmakers consider taking away local authority to issue gravel mining permits
wdet.org
Black-operated marina welcomes Detroiters to the water
The City of Detroit sits on a major waterway connected to a whole other country. Not just that, but the water connects the city to other port cities like Cleveland and Buffalo. Native Detroiter and operator of Riverside Marina Jason McGuire believes the boating culture can grow and thrive, especially...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 4, 2022: Thousands lose power across Michigan due to severe thunderstorms
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. More than 100,000 customers have lost power across Michigan due to severe thunderstorms. Consumer’s Energy’s power outage map shows more than 79,000 households and businesses were affected as of 7:40 p.m. yesterday. DTE Energy reported another 22,000 outages. Heavy rain and high winds swept across Michigan’s lower peninsula causing the outages. The National Weather Service issued several thunderstorm warnings.
wdet.org
What the Michigan primary says about what’s next for minimum wage and paid sick leave
There’s been a lot of political news in Michigan as of late, including the primaries on Tuesday. The results of those elections leave a lot of questions about how our political parties are adapting to new political maps. But, what’s more, it appears that Michigan’s minimum wage and paid...
wdet.org
Brightmoor Music Series celebrates community
The Brightmoor community in the city of Detroit has had its battles. From blight to vacant property, the area needed a lift. The Brightmoor Music Series aims to do just that. Michael Williams is the park manager for the Williams Park Alliance. He spoke with CultureShift’s Tia Graham about this summer’s series and the community’s transformation.
wdet.org
Attorney seeks to include Oxford High School security guard in lawsuit
A motion has been filed to add a security guard as a defendant in a civil case against Oxford High School in connection to last November’s mass shooting. Attorney Ven Johnson, who filed a lawsuit in January against Oxford Community Schools, says he’s seen video that shows the Oxford High School security guard opening a bathroom door where two students were inside with the accused shooter. The security guard allegedly closed the door and walked away. Schilling was one of four students killed by the shooter. Johnson argues surveillance video of the incident shows the security guard must have noticed the students confronted by the gunman in the bathroom but she “just walked away.”
wdet.org
Puppet Film Series premieres in Detroit
Cinema lovers and fans of the wonderful art of puppetry, unite! Beginning Friday, Aug. 5, the Detroit Puppet Company (DPC) is collaborating with Cinema Lamont, a local nonprofit that brings incredible world cinema to Detroit, to create a summer series that brings film and puppetry together. The Puppet Film Series...
