State officials expand testing of Huron River after release of hexavalent chromium

A motion has been filed to add a security guard as a defendant in a civil case against Oxford High School in connection to last November’s mass shooting. Attorney Ven Johnson, who filed a lawsuit in January against Oxford Community Schools, says he’s seen video that shows the Oxford High School security guard opening a bathroom door where two students were inside with the accused shooter. The security guard allegedly closed the door and walked away. Schilling was one of four students killed by the shooter. Johnson argues surveillance video of the incident shows the security guard must have noticed the students confronted by the gunman in the bathroom but she “just walked away.”

