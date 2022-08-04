UPDATE: Two missing Escambia County children found safe

Read on weartv.com
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida teen dies from injuries sustained in Baldwin County wreck
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Navarre, Fla., teen critically injured in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week in Baldwin County died Thursday at an area hospital, authorities said. The crash happened Monday afternoon on Interstate 10 about five miles east of Loxley. The youth was critically injured when the...
WPMI
Crime Alert: Sheriff's Office says Mobile man beat 81-year-old stepfather
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office received a domestic violence complaint between a father and son last week. Deputies say the 56-year-old stepson, Kim Griffin, physically assaulted his 81-year-old stepfather, Willie McCall. The sheriff’s office says to call it what it is: elder abuse. After the assault, the victim, Willie McCall had to go to the hospital for injuries to the back, mouth, face, and neck.
niceville.com
Crestview man charged with trafficking in fentanyl, methamphetamine
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Crestview man originally wanted on a stalking charge is now facing five additional charges, including trafficking in narcotics, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. Jerry Blackshear, 47, has been charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, resisting an officer,...
Vehicle shot at Dauphin Island Parkway, children inside
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after shots were fired at a car off Dauphin Island Parkway near Club House Road. On Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 2000-block road of Riverside Drive for a possible shooting. There, they met with a woman who was identified as one of the victims. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Car overturns after 2-vehicle crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A car overturned and at least one person had to be extricated following a two-vehicle crash on South University Boulevard on Saturday. The Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the scene on South University Boulevard at Grelot Road shortly after 3 p.m. Fully deployed...
Parents concerned after woman pulls gun at trampoline park
Several families are upset after they say a woman pulled a gun during an argument at a trampoline park Thursday night.
WEAR
Faulty airbags sparking concerns locally and nationally
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is now saying a faulty airbag is responsible for the death of a man involved in a car accident in Escambia County. A 23-year-old man was killed in what troopers called a minor crash on Mobile Highway back in July. New details have...
Defective airbag to blame for Pensacola man’s death: Florida Highway Patrol
A defective airbag is to blame for a Pensacola man's death last month, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WEAR
Woman arrested for leaving fentanyl-filled dollar bill outside Orange Beach Police Dept.
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. -- A woman is charged for allegedly leaving a folded up dollar bill with fentanyl inside outside of the Orange Beach Police Department. Sarah Dailey of Foley is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Reckless Endangerment. She was arrested on Wednesday. According to police,...
Active death investigation in Flomaton: ALEA
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Flomaton Police Department confirmed they are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead in Flomaton Wednesday, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the FPD responded to an “emergency call,” on Wednesday, August 3 and found Dwight Dixon, 52, dead […]
Pensacola Police Department hosts ceremony honoring officers, citizens
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Thursday night, Pensacola Police Department held its promotion and award ceremony to honor recent promoted officers and citizens of the city. Pensacola Mayor Grover C. Robinson IV said the ceremony is a favorite of his. “It is amazing to see the great things our police and citizens do for our […]
WEAR
Deputies: Crestview stalking suspect arrested with meth, fentanyl, cocaine
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who was wanted by another agency for aggravated stalking. Jerry Blackshear, 47, of Crestview, is charged with aggravated stalking along with five additional charges of trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and resisting an officer without violence.
Second fentanyl-laced dollar bill found in Orange Beach, two officers exposed
Two Orange Beach Police officers are exposed to fentanyl after a dollar bill is dropped in front of their department and not discovered for hours.
WEAR
Pensacola woman wanted for questioning in death investigation
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is wanted for questioning only in reference to a death investigation in Escambia County Wednesday. Escambia County deputies are looking to speak with 49-year-old Tara Golden. The sheriff's office says deputies are investigating after a person was found dead in a home on...
Northwest Fla. residents file complaints against Pensacola contractor, claim projects weren’t finished
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents across three counties of Northwest Florida have filed more than 50 complaints against a Pensacola contractor. The complaints were filed after residents claimed Matthew Banks of Banks Construction took their money without completing the project. Gulf Breeze resident Jennifer Anderson took matters into her own hands after she paid […]
WEAR
Pensacola contractor could soon have license revoked in Escambia, Santa Rosa counties
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks could have his contractors license revoked next week in two counties. Banks been accused of ripping off dozens of his clients for hundreds of thousands of dollars. He has been under investigation by the Escambia County and Santa Rosa County "Contractor Competency Boards"...
WEAR
At least 1 hospitalized following crash on Racetrack Road in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- At least one person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Fort Walton Beach Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on Racetrack Road and Skipper Avenue at around 3:42 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash included both a 75-year-old male driver in...
WESH
Woman suffers 'immediate paralysis' after jumping into shallow water of Florida bay
Fla. — A woman was paralyzed after she jumped into the shallow water of a Florida bay. According to Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, it happened July 31 at Choctawhatchee Bay. "A woman jumped feet first from an anchored pontoon boat into very shallow water. She experienced immediate paralysis...
11 wrecks snarl I-10 traffic for hours: Mobile Police
UPDATE: Mobile Police said four people were injured and transported to hospitals from 11 separate wrecks involving 35 vehicles on I-10 eastbound Thursday morning. Police diverted the snarled traffic for more than four hours. Police said the “main incident” involved an 18-wheeler and 10 other vehicles. TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — A wreck involving between […]
WKRG
Man says stray bullet hit his boat in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ben Hofferber doesn’t know for sure what hit his boat, but he says he has a good guess. “I heard several gunshots going off and then I noticed this damage that’s consistent with a bullet having hit my boat,” Hofferber said.
