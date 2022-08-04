Climate scientists predict Boston could see up to 18 days of high-tide floods, causing street flooding, in 2022

Read on www.masslive.com
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Saugus Mall Promises Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Related
What to know about the heat and storms in Friday’s forecast
“It may be Tuesday, or later, before this heat and oppressive humidity finally breaks in a significant way.”. Massachusetts is in for more heat on Friday. The National Weather Service is predicting it will feel between 95 and 100 degrees as the heat and humidity that has been blanketing the region continues.
nbcboston.com
‘Like a War Zone': Major Damage Reported in Southern NH as Storms Move Through Region
A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. Friday, causing extensive damage across town. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning and hail, and numerous trees and wires are down. At least six homes were damaged but the full extent of the damage may not be known Friday night.
Major damage reported in New Hampshire as severe storms move through
HOLLIS, N.H. — A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, causing extensive damage across town, NBC 10 Boston reports. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning, and hail, and numerous wires and trees are down. The Hollis Fire Department said...
nbcboston.com
Drought Worsens, Expands Across New England
Amid sweltering temperature and excessive heat, the drought has worsened across New England. The latest drought map has added more of Northern New England under ‘severe’ drought conditions. The National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln polls rain data and soil moisture content Tuesday to Tuesday,...
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Maine as Heat Rages
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in parts of Maine. Severe thunderstorm warnings had previously been declared in Vermont and New Hampshire, but they have since expired. Click here to see any active severe weather alerts. Boston has already had record-breaking hot weather Thursday, and heat advisories stretch across...
whdh.com
Boston breaks 94-year-old temperature record
BOSTON (WHDH) - Temperatures at Logan Airport reached 97 degrees on Thursday, the highest temperature on August 4 since 1928, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures crawled above 96 degrees for the first time in nine decades shortly after 2:00 p.m., according to NWS. Boston officials declared a heat...
Boston sets new record high temperature with Thursday heat
Logan Airport recorded a high of 97 degrees, breaking the previously held record of 96 degrees. Thursday’s heat is officially record-breaking in Boston. The National Weather Service said Logan Airport recorded a high of 97 degrees, topping the record of 96 degrees set in 1928. With the oppressive humidity,...
village14.com
Charles River shows how bad the drought is
The signs of the extended drought this year are hard to miss, There’s brown grass everywhere you look and I can’t remember when the last time we had a substantial rain storrm. Perhaps the most visible local sign of the drought is on the Charles River, especially just...
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Friday afternoon. The warning is for West central Worcester County, East central Hampshire County, and Southeastern Franklin County, according to the National Weather Service. The warning was initially issued until 3:45 p.m. but the...
Map: Here’s how hot it may feel in Mass. on Thursday and Friday
Forecasters say the Boston area could see near record high temperatures. Oppressive heat is back in the forecast for Massachusetts. The National Weather Service is predicting oppressive heat and humidity will arrive Thursday and Friday, prompting the agency to issue a heat advisory for both days. The forecasters said the region could see near record high temperatures.
‘Never Seen Anything Like This': Drought Dries Up Areas of Charles River
Severe drought conditions affecting much of Massachusetts have had a clear impact on parts of the Charles River. In a matter of days, Liz Loewen said she noticed a drastic difference. "I've never seen anything like this. All that land right there is usually water, and you wouldn't be standing...
WCVB
Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
Extreme temperatures, demand straining electricity system in Massachusetts
BOSTON — It’s been 90 degrees or hotter in Boston a dozen days so far this year, and more scorching weather is in the forecast. Back to back days of oppressive heat that were once rare are testing our power grid. The networks of wires and substations that...
Orange Line shutdown: Commuters despair over longer commutes, lack of notice
On Wednesday, the MBTA decided to shut down the Orange line from Aug. 19 until Sept. 19 for maintenance and repairs. The drastic move came less than two weeks after the Orange line broke down and caught on fire over the Mystic River in Somerville. For the first time in...
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
Whale Sightings Send Many to Plymouth, Where Residents Deal With Heavy Traffic
The humpback whales taking up residence off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts, have become a summer phenomenon, but they are causing issues for some of the residents who actually live there. Ever since videos of whale sightings started going viral, Captain John Whale Watch in Plymouth started selling out. Tourists...
Probably not part of a feast procession
MBTA Hate Account (yep) spotted the remains of that bus that caught fire at Forest Hills being towed north past Hanover and Cross streets around 10 p.m. yesterday - possibly on its way to Everett Shops, where the T does major surgery on heavily injured buses.
MBTA shutting down Green Line Extension for 4 weeks
MEDFORD, Mass. — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority on Friday announced that the newly opened Green Line Extension will close later this month for four weeks to help facilitate the opening of the new Medford branch and allow for final-phase construction work. Shuttle buses will replace Green Line Union...
Green Line extension shutdown: MBTA announces second 4-week shutdown days after Orange Line announcement
On Friday, MBTA announced that part of the Green Line extension will close for four weeks and another new branch will be delayed in opening. From August 22 through September 18, the Green Line service in both directions between Government Center and Union Square will be replaced by free shuttle buses, according to WCVB.
WCVB
Part of Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury closed to cars for Open Streets Boston event
BOSTON — For the second time this summer, an Open Streets Boston event was held in the city for free, family-friendly events. A stretch of Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury between Warren and Dudley streets was closed to motor traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in order to open it up to pedestrian use from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking was also banned on that portion of Blue Hill Avenue all day on Saturday.
