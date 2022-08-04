ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, IA

Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash

By Kelly Maricle
 2 days ago

O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa.

It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street. The report said the scooter struck a southbound Hyundai Elantra driven by 71-year-old Bonnie Allison of Spencer.

The teen suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Sheldon Hospital. The ISP said he later died. His name is not being released at this time.

Allison was not injured in the crash.

The investigation into the accident continues.

osceolacountydailynews.com

UPDATE: Name Released; Teen Dies As Result Of Car Versus Moped Accident On Highway 60

UPDATE: The Iowa State Patrol has released the name of the victim of the accident. He was identified by the patrol as 15-year-old Noah Carter Meyers of Ashton. According to the Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home, he was called Noah Carter Monroe. *********************************************. Original story posted August 3rd, 2022:. Sheldon,...
Corydon Times-Republican

Teen injured in scooter collision with car near Sheldon

SHELDON, Iowa — A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Wednesday after the scooter he was driving collided with a car at a highway intersection near Sheldon. The Iowa State Patrol said the teen was westbound on a Honda scooter on 280th Street about four miles north of...
Teen Sustains Life-Threatening Injuries In Car Versus Moped Accident On Highway 60

Sheldon, Iowa– A teenage moped driver sustained serious injuries in an accident near Sheldon on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that about 12:30 p.m., a fifteen-year-old boy was driving a 2018 Honda moped westbound on 280th Street or B14, four miles north of Sheldon on the Ritter road. They tell us that 71-year-old Bonnie Allison of Spencer was southbound on Highway 60 in a 2016 Hyundai.
O’Brien County Crash Claims Life of Teenager

Sheldon, IA (KICD)—A teenager has died from injuries sustained in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Western O’Brien County. The Iowa State Patrol was called to the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street, about four miles northeast of Sheldon, around 12:30 where responding units determined a westbound moped had collided with a southbound a southbound vehicle before coming to a rest south of the intersection.
